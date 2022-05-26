People of America are not really a fan of buttermilk. I am not just bluffing. You can take a look at the statistics that shows the per capita buttermilk consumption by Americans. It shows that the per capita buttermilk consumption has reduced over the years. Okay. I get you. What has this statistic got to do with the question? Well, I came up with this data because I had to tell you why it can be hard for us to find buttermilk at groceries sometimes. Most grocery stores fill the shelves with items that are very popular among customers. As a result, buttermilk may end up in blind spots in the grocery stores. In this article, I will answer the question of Where Is Buttermilk in a Grocery Store. Continue reading to easily spot buttermilk at any Grocery store.

Where Can I Find Buttermilk in Walmart?

In the case of Walmart, the Buttermilk is found in the dairy aisle. The refrigerated dairy aisle will have many products in it. If you need a specific location, you should start looking for buttermilk at places where milk and cream-related products are kept. In case, you cannot find it there, you will find it next to the butter products. Besides buttermilk, you can find buttermilk powdered products in the dry food section. The dry food section will be located along the baking aisles.

How to Use the Walmart App to Find Buttermilk?

Using the Walmart app is an incredibly easy and hassle-free way to find buttermilk. Make no further delay and download the Walmart app. The Walmart app is available for download at both the play store and App store. Hence, the app can be used on both android and iPhone smartphones. Once you have downloaded the app, log in with your account (If you don’t have an account, create a new account for yourself). Use the app to search for the nearest Walmart store using the zip code. Later, enter “buttermilk” in the search bar. If the Walmart store you have selected has stock, the app enables you to find the exact aisle and shelf where the buttermilk is located.

Where Is the Buttermilk Generally Located in Grocery Stores?

We have so many grocery stores in the USA such as Kroger, Publix, Meijer, Safeway, Whole Foods (owned by Amazon), Trader Joe’s, and many more. Among these, most grocery stores place the buttermilk in the dairy section. Typically, in the aisle, the buttermilk will be found next to the milk and cream products. Since buttermilk has to be preserved, it is very common to find it in the refrigerated section. However, the case of buttermilk powdered products is different. It doesn’t require refrigeration. Hence, they are mostly found along the baking aisle.

What Are Some Buttermilk Products Sold at Walmart?

Walmart sells a wide variety of products related to buttermilk and buttermilk from different brands. Let us check out those products and brands available in Walmart.

If you are looking to purchase buttermilk products at a cheap price, it is better to choose brands such as Crystal Creamy and Borden. It will cost you somewhere between 1 quart (0.95 l) and $2.

At the same time, Walmart sells buttermilk products from top brands such as Hidden Valley, Ken’s, and Kraft. They sell buttermilk products like ranch sauces that will cost between $3 to $7.

In case, you are looking for powdered buttermilk products, they can be pricey. Products like pancakes will cost you between $4 to $12. Similarly, a buttermilk powder whose quantity is 8oz (0.3 kg) will cost you approximately $8.

What Are Some Best Buttermilk Brands?

There are numerous brands that produce quality buttermilk. I will list and discuss a few in this section.

Garelick Farms

If you want to buy low-fat buttermilk, Garelick is the one you should go for. They have been producing the best low-fat buttermilk for years. The low-fat buttermilk will be really helpful for people who are lactose intolerant, as it has only a small amount of milk. Additionally, it is also suitable for people who are following a diet because this buttermilk contains only 1.5 percent of milk fat. The amount of carbohydrates is low as well. Lastly, I will finish talking about Garelick Farms’ low-fat buttermilk by mentioning one of its best traits, which is taste and consistency. No other brand can win over Garelick farms when it comes to these two.

Animal Farm

Animal Farm has been around for a long time and is one of the most opted brands for buying quality buttermilk. The full-fat buttermilk sold by Animal farms blends seamlessly with any kind of cooking. The Animal farm buttermilk is sold in a plastic bottle and is coated with opaque color. It comes with a red lid. You can easily buy them at any grocery shop.

Hoosier Hill Farm

They are popular for selling dry buttermilk. It is sold in a plastic jar with a lid. In order to get the right amount of fluidity, you should mix either water or milk in the right proportion. The biggest leverage of using dry buttermilk is that you will get more time before it gets spoiled. You can make use of this leverage for using buttermilk in all of your dishes.

What Are Some Things You Should Consider While Buying Buttermilk?

Buttermilk is derived from milk. It is a byproduct you get while making butter out of milk. Even though it is derived from milk, it doesn’t taste the same as milk. The taste of buttermilk is tangy but not repulsive. Therefore, you cannot purchase buttermilk keeping milk in your mind. Let me list some of the things that you should look for when you are buying buttermilk.

When you are buying grocery products like buttermilk, it is imperative that you check its expiry date. It will be printed on the bottle. Generally, the unopened bottle of buttermilk will not expire for a week. If you have bought and opened it, the buttermilk will stay fresh for at least 14 days when kept in a refrigerator. If you have kept it outside, the buttermilk will get spoiled quickly.

Visual Inspection

You should look if the color of the buttermilk has changed because discoloration indicates that buttermilk has been spoiled. Similarly, you should take a look at its liquidity. If you see any signs of solidification, such as lumps, the buttermilk has probably gone bad.

Odor Inspection

You cannot do this when you are buying it at the grocery shop. However, after buying you can check if the buttermilk is fresh, by smelling its odor. Typically, the smell of fresh buttermilk is tangy. However, if your buttermilk smells like rotten milk or sour, you can assume the milk has gone bad and is edible no more. The first two options will help you purchase fresh buttermilk, while the third option help you when to throw away the buttermilk you bought. Make sure you follow the above-mentioned things.

What if I Am Unable to Find Buttermilk at Grocery Stores?

In most cases, you will find them in Grocery stores. However, on rare occasions, buttermilk may go out of stock. When you are in such a situation, you can make the buttermilk by yourself by using just three ingredients that are easily found at any grocery store.

They are regular milk, white vinegar, and lime juice. While preparing, you just need two ingredients. Milk is an essential ingredient. However, you can choose between lime juice and white vinegar. Let us assume you have selected white vinegar. Now add one tablespoon of vinegar into a cup. Later, add milk up to the brim of that cup. Once you add the milk, wait for about 5 minutes. During this time, the milk will begin to curdle. Voilà, You have prepared the buttermilk.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Where Is Buttermilk in Grocery Store

1. Does Walmart sell buttermilk? Yes. Walmart does sell buttermilk. You can find them on the refrigerated dairy aisle. 2. How to know if the buttermilk I am buying is fresh? Initially, you should check the expiry date of the buttermilk bottle. Later, you should check if the buttermilk has any lumps. If it has lumps, it is spoiled. 3. What are some popular Buttermilk brands? I will mention three popular brands. They are Garelick farm, Animal Farm, and Hoosier hill form. Each brand is good at producing a certain type of Buttermilk.