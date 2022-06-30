Great retailer chains like Walmart, Costco, Target, and many more sell a wide range of products including grocery items. All these retail chains want to make their shop a one-stop destination for all your purchases. Hence, these stores try to sell everything they can. Hence, entering this retail store is very much like entering a bazaar. The types and categories of products present in these grocery stores are manifold than what we actually buy. This is because, apart from us, they have other customers who want to buy different products. As a result, it is hard for us to find the product we need in the ocean of products. In this article, I will help you locate the Barley in the grocery store. Continue reading to know.

Where Can I Find Barley in the Grocery Store?

There are different types of barley. For example, we have pearled, flaked, hulled, and roasted barley. You can find all types of barley together on the baking aisle at Walmart, located near the bags of flour. In some Walmart, the barley will be stocked near the dried beans section. If not, you will find the barley placed next to the rice. Keep reading to know how to locate the barley easily in a Walmart warehouse using the Walmart app.

How to Use the Walmart App to Locate the Barley in the Walmart Warehouse?

Walmart has made it very simple for the customers to locate the product they need. For that, you just require a smartphone (either iPhone or Android). Now, take out your smartphone and download the Walmart app. The Walmart app can be downloaded for free of cost at the App Store or Google Play Store. Now, if you already have an account login, or else you can register.

Now. You can use the app to find the nearest Walmart store. After choosing the store, you can type barley in the search bar. If the store has the product in stock, the app will show you the aisle and the shelf where the barley is kept. This is really an easy way to check if the Walmart store has your desired product in stock. At the same time, locate the product in the store.

What if you don’t have a smartphone? Well, in that case, you should ask the Walmart associate who will be present inside the store. They will be ready to help you and show you the way to barley. This is the easiest and best option for people who don’t shy to talk with people.

Where Can I Find the Barley in Other Retail Chains?

Surprisingly, most retail stores follow the same pattern in shelving the products. The location of the barley is a testimony of it. In popular retail chains like Kroger, Costco, Meijer, Publix, and Whole foods the barley is usually located in the baking aisles, similar to the Walmart store. In some cases, the barley is placed near the rice or dried bean. Apart from these two places, you can find the barley at Soup Aisle. Excluding these three locations, you can also find the barley in the bulk buy section, where products are sold in large volumes.

Soup Aisle

Grocery stores, while stocking products on the shelves, consider placing related items nearby each other. Soup is one of the popular homemade foods consumed by people. There are several types of soups. Hence, all the ingredients used for making soup will be placed in either the soup aisle or in a nearby section. You also know that barley is a widely used ingredient while preparing soup at home. As a result, you will find Barley at Soup Aisle sometimes.

Baking Aisle

Now, many people may think about what Barley has got to do with Baking Aisle. If you are pondering about it, you get reminded about the homemade loaves of bread. In the baking aisle, you will find the Barley placed among other baking essentials such as flour, cornmeal, and other products used for making baking foods. At times, you will not be able to find whole-grain barley in this section. However, still, you will come across barley flour. The barley flour is used for making a loaf of bread. Additionally, it is used in soup and stews because it thickens them.

Dried Bean and Rice Section

It is a common practice for many groceries to shelve barley right next to rice. This is because both the rice and barley are grains, and groceries find it reasonable to place similar products in one section.

What Are Some Grocery Stores That Sell Barley?

Amazon sells Barley from a broad spectrum of brands. In the case of Amazon, you don’t have to visit any grocery store because the barley will be delivered to your doorstep.

Target is another popular retail chain that sells several types of grocery products, including Barley. Usually, the Barley is found in the rice and beans section.

Wegmans sells Barley of different brands such as Bobs red mill, Quaker Barley, and many more. In the Wegmans stores, the barley is often found in the bulk section.

The Local Health food store sells Barley in bulk bins. Apart from bulk bins, the barley is found in other cooking aisles.

Publix sells Barley of its own brand.

Safeway gives different choices in terms of the brand while buying Barley.

Costco, a big retail chain, sells Barley and other different types of grocery products.

Similar to Publix, Trader joe’s sells Barley of its own brand.

What Are the Types of Barley Sold by Walmart?

Walmart sells various types of barley. This includes the barley pearls (sold in the brand name Quaker and McCabe). This barley is available in different quantities ranging from 11 oz (ca. 416 gram) to 48 oz (ca. 1,814 gram). In addition to this, you can buy organic and raw vegan barley as well. The price of the flaked or roasted barley ranges between $20 and $25. In case, you want multigrain barley, Walmart has one. It includes around 6 types of grains. The cost of that multi-grain is quite high. The cost is said to be around $34. Walmart sells many other types of Barley as well. However, I haven’t completely covered them in it. Hence, if you need a complete list of barley available in Walmart, you should check out the Walmart website.

What I Have Said in This Article (Recap)

I started this article by explaining, typically, where can one find barley in the Walmart warehouse. Following that, I explained how to use the smartphone and the Walmart app to locate the barley in the Walmart store located in the neighborhood. Later, mentioned the types of barley that Walmart sells. After explaining about finding Barley in Walmart, I answered the question of Where Is Barley in the Grocery Store generally. Additionally, I also talked about how to figure out its location by finding a section where items similar to Barley are sold. Following this, I elaborated on why Barley is mostly found in Soup, Baking, and Beans aisles. In the next query, I listed the grocery stores located in the USA that sells Barley.

Final Thoughts

Locating Barley in certain retail stores like Walmart has become an incredibly easy task. In order to find Barley in the ocean of items present in Walmart, you don’t need the help of anyone. With the Walmart app installed on your Smartphone, you can easily check the stock status and get to know the aisle location where the barley is stored. However, this feature is not available in every retail or grocery store. Hence, at that time, you have to depend on the staff present at the store, or you have to check out the section that sells items similar to Barley. If you are not comfortable asking the staff, you will most probably find them by using the latter method. I hope the information provided in this article regarding locating the Barley in Grocery stores was helpful. Thank you for reading.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Where Is Barley in the Grocery Store

1. Can I find barley in the soup section of the grocery store? Since Barley is one of the important ingredients for making the soup, you can easily find Barley in the soup section. It is the practice of Grocery stores to place all the related items in one section. 2. Will I be able to find Barley in the Baking Aisle? Yes. The Barley is used while making homemade loaves of bread. However, you are most likely to find Barley flour than whole-grain Barley in this section. 3. Does Groceries place Barley nearby the rice? Both the Barley and rice are grains. As a result, many grocery stores stack them in the same section. 4. Is Walmart app available for android phones? Yes. The Walmart app can be used by both Apple and Android users. Android users can download the Walmart application from the Google Play Store. 5. Does Publix sell Barley? Yes. In fact, Publix sells Barley belonging to its own brand.