When you think of going to a fast-food center to get lunch or dinner, you always keep quality in mind. It is necessary to buy quality food, especially when it comes to meat products. There are many accounts of people getting food poisoning from eating bad meat. That is why it is important to buy fast food from a well-established vendor. There are more than 200,000 fast-food chains in the United States, this shows the prevalence of junk food. But wherever you eat, you should be careful when it comes to meat. There are many major fast-food companies that get their meat from various suppliers. So, what about Subway? Where does Subway procure its meat? What are the different types of meat available at Subway? Does Subway offer processed meat? If you want to know answers to these questions, then just read the article.

Where Does Subway Procure Its Meat for Its Chain of Restaurants?

Subway gets its meat from various suppliers across the country. When you visit a Subway, you will have many meat options to choose from that suit your preference. Each part of the country has different suppliers of meat for Subway restaurants. Some of those suppliers are West Liberty Foods, Keystone, Ed Miniat, Perdue, etc. These are the top suppliers of meat not only for Subway but many other fast-food chains and restaurants across the country. The suppliers vary from one part of the country to another. Subway claims that its meat doesn’t have any antibiotics or steroids used for the cattle’s growth. There are many other suppliers of meat for Subway which claim to provide the best quality meat for the sandwich restaurant chain.

In case you want to know, what types of meat does Subway offer? What Tuna is served at Subway? And if the meat at its restaurant is safe, then continue reading the article.

What Types of Meats Are Offered at Subway?

Subway offers a range of meat options that people can choose from. The sandwich restaurant chain offers meat options like chicken, beef, turkey, pork, tuna, etc. at its stores. You can choose which type of meat you want as per your taste. These meats are cooked and offered in multiple varieties, giving a lot of options to choose from. When you are at a Subway restaurant, you will find different types of meat displayed on the glass-protected counter. Choosing the right type of meat for your sandwich or salad entirely depends on you. Here’s a list of meat options that you can choose at a Subway restaurant.

Chicken lunch meat

Grilled chicken

Tuna

Turkey lunch meat

Steak

Black Forest Ham

Meatballs

Salami

Roast Beef

All these meat options are provided on Subway’s menu. The fast-food company claims that all these meats are completely organic and free of any antibiotics or some other enhancers. You need to choose which meat you want depending on your taste. As the fast-food company’s main pitch line is to serve healthy food, it only makes sense that the company will parade about its healthy meat.

Is All the Meat at Subway of Turkey?

There were rumors that stated all of Subway’s meat is turkey. Such rumors are just baseless accusations made against the company. All the meat Subway offers is not from Turkey. These accusations made against the fast-food company are only meant to stain its reputation. Although there are many controversies involving the company, the talk about Subway passing off turkey as all its meat is plainly false and stupid. A person who can’t tell the difference between beef and turkey should be placed in an observation ward.

What Is the Controversy Involving Subway’s Tuna?

Subway claimed that it was the first fast-food chain company that sold fish sandwiches. That is why Subway’s tuna sandwiches are popular among the customers that visit its outlets. But there were claims by some customers who stated that Subway’s tuna sandwich is not tuna at all. In fact, there was a lawsuit against the company by two of Subway’s customers who state that haven’t found any trace of Tuna’s DNA in their sandwich. But another research report found Tuna’s DNA in the sandwich, so the people who placed the lawsuit against the fast-food company had to retract the statement. This issue has raised many doubts regarding the quality of Tuna and other meats served at Subway.

Does Subway Use Frozen Foods?

Subway claims that it only uses fresh ingredients and no frozen foods. The main caption of the fast-food company is “Eat Fresh”, meaning that Subway only offers fresh foods. But that has not been the base as per many sources. In fact, Subway Turkey, and other meat cold cuts are pre-packaged and frozen, they are then cooked or reheated. The only thing fresh at Subway is some of the veggies it serves. As tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and some other veggies get spoiled quickly, they will have to come in fresh as regularly as possible. Even the bread dough and cookies come in a frozen state to a Subway location. This dough is then brought back to room temperature, and then they are put into the oven to bake. So, yes, Subway’s meat and other stuff come in a frozen form.

Is the Meat at Subway Safe to Eat?

If the meat served at one of the largest fast-food companies’ chain of restaurants is not safe, then it would have long been shut down. So, you don’t need to worry much about the safety of the meat offered there. But it is better if you do not eat at Subway regularly. Although the company claims that its meat is of the best quality, nothing is good when you eat in excess. Despite the many claims that the company doesn’t serve bad quality meat, many people have experienced otherwise. There are even reports stating that Subway’s meat contains high amounts of sodium and fat, which is very harmful to the heart’s health. So, I suggest that with just like any fast food, it is better to eat at Subway occasionally.

Does Subway Use Preservatives and Additives in Their Meat?

It is common practice for fast-food restaurants to add preservatives and additives to their food, and Subway is no different. Although Subway claims to not add any preservatives or additives, it is not the truth. There have been various researches that have proven the presence of these supplements in the meat and dough of Subway. It is not surprising considering that all major fast-food food chains add preservatives and additives to give longer life to the food without losing its flavor. Not only preservatives, but the food at Subway is also filled with bulking agents, processing aids, fillers, etc. That is why it is not good to make Subway sandwiches a regular part of your diet.

Why Is Subway Famous?

Even though riddled with controversies and criticisms, Subway has managed to stay relevant despite many of its locations closing down across the world. There are many people that visit Subway in the hopes of getting diet-conscious and healthy meals. But the number of preservatives and additives added to its meat and other stuff makes it unhealthy. The main thing that made Subway famous is for its unique blend of dressings and sauces. Although it is not healthy to eat regularly at Subway, it is better than eating at other mainstream fast-food chains.

Conclusion

Subway gets its meat from multiple sources across the country. Each of these suppliers caters to different parts of the country. West Liberty Foods, Keystone, Ed Miniat, Perdue, etc. are just some of the suppliers of meat for Subway restaurants all across the United States. They all claim to offer the best quality meat to Subway. In fact, Subway claims most of its meat like chicken, Tuna, and others is free of antibiotics. It also claims that they don’t add any preservatives or additives to their ingredients. But research reports show that Subway put preservatives and additives the same way most other fast-food chains do. There were many controversies involving the Tuna at Subway. Some customers filed a lawsuit against the company claiming that there was no Tuna DNA found in the Tuna sandwich. But after another test, that claim was proven to be false.

In the end, although the meat at Subway is not perfect, it is better to eat there rather than eating at Some other fast-food chain. As Subway sandwiches offer many veggies, it is a good source of fiber. But eating there regularly will sure;y cause harm to your health, the food there has a high content of sodium.

