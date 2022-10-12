Best buy has more than 1150 stores that are located in various countries around the world. In order to manage this global supply chain, it is establishing new distribution centers. At the same time, Best Buy is tweaking the existing distribution centers for an effective and efficient operation. In order to speed up the process at these centers, Best Buy has deployed machines to help. For easy management and monitoring, Best Buy has connected its entire supply chain network. As a curious customer, you may be wondering where does Best Buy ship from. Well, you will find the answer to this question by the end of this article.

Where Does Best Buy Ship the Packages From?

Once a customer has placed an order online, Best Buy will be shipping the package from one of its 23 distribution centers that are located in various locations within the USA. These distribution centers of Best Buy function throughout the day. They operate 24 hours a day for replenishing the shelves of Best Buy stores and dispatch online orders to their destination. This shows how crucial the distribution centers are in the Best Buy supply chain network. Do you want to get a complete picture of the Best Buy supply chain and its function? Then continue reading the series of queries and answers below.

Where Do the Best Buy Orders Arrive From?

Have you ever ordered anything from Best Buy? If yes, do you know where do they come from? Well, the package you receive from Best Buy can be sent from three locations. They are, Best Buy in-stores, distribution centers, and finally warehouse pickup locations. For delivering different types of orders, Best Buy swaps between these three locations. For example, if you had ordered a large TV, it is usually stored in the warehouse. Hence, Best Buy will directly ship it from there. In the case of smaller items such as a phone or charging cable, you are most likely to receive from a Best Buy in-store. At the same time, Best Buy uses OnTrac, Lone Star Overnight(LSO), and Deliv for shipping items from its distribution center before the package reaches its final destination.

What is the Count of Best Buy Distribution Centers?

In order to handle hundreds of packages every day, Best Buy has established around 23 distribution centers. These centers are upgraded from time to time for speeding up the delivery process, thereby reducing the delivery time. Some locations where these Best Buy Distribution centers are located are,

Curtis Bay, MD

Flower Mound, TX

Bellingham, MA

Chicago

San Francisco

Polk City, FL

Staunton, VA

Atlanta

Piscataway, New Jersey

Compton, California

Findlay, Ohio

These centers play a crucial role in regulating the flow of goods in the Best Buy supply chain network. They may increase the count based on the increase in revenue each year. Since building a distribution center requests a high upright investment, Best Buy will research a lot before coming up with a new one.

How Long Will It Take for the Package to Reach the Final Destination From the Best Buy Distribution Center?

You have to wait for 7–10 days before the Best Buy employee begins processing your online order. Later, you should wait for the approval. Within 24 hours of getting approval, your package will be shipped from the distribution center. Once the package leaves the distribution center, it will be delivered to the doorstep of the customer after 5 or days. The aforementioned delivery period especially applies to the case of standard shipping.

Usually, Best Buy gives you the estimated arrival date. When you are checking out, you are also given the option of choosing an estimated delivery date. The estimate is made based on the location details you have given to Best Buy. For a more simple calculation, Best will consider the destination ZIP code only. Hence, the delivery estimations are not accurate, and they may vary.

Apart from the location, another important factor determines the delivery of the package. It is the type of product you have ordered. Some products will take more time before they are shipped from the centers. So, you have to consider the delivery location and the product being shipped into account for estimating the delivery date.

What is the Shipping Fee That Best Buy Charges for Sending Packages From Distribution Centers?

Best Buy takes three factors into account before charging a fee for an item that is being shipped from the Best Buy Distribution center. The shipping fee is calculated in terms of “per item”, “per order” and “per pound”. Apart from this, the shipping cost may increase or decrease based on the shipping option you choose. There are certain shipping options that Best Buy offers where the customer will not be charged any shipping fees. Hence, it is not possible to make an estimation of the shipping cost without the details of the order.

If you want to know the shipping fee, you should compare the past orders you made from Best Buy. After checking your purchase history from Best Buy, you will be able to guesstimate. Nevertheless, if you have ordered an item that belongs to an entirely different category, the above method will not apply. We have to remember that the nature of the product also plays a crucial role in determining the shipping fee.

Will Best Buy Ship to Destinations Located Overseas?

Best Buy stores are concentrated in the United States. As a result, Best Buy doesn’t offer the service of shipping packages overseas. Nevertheless, it agrees to ship to any of the 50 states in the United States. At the same time, currently, Best Buy will not be able to ship items to these destinations that are located within the USA,

Army Post Office

Fleet Post Office

Guam

The U.S. Virgin Islands

If you wish to buy a product from Best Buy using a non-US billing address, you should pick a mailing address located within the USA. Also, you could assign another person to pick up your order from any Best Buy store that is located anywhere in the USA. Nevertheless, Best Buy will ship an item from its Distribution centers only if the mailing address is found within the 50 states in America.

Best Buy stores are by far restricted to North America. The highest number of its stores are present in the USA, followed by Mexico and Canada. As a result, Best Buy doesn’t give much importance to intercontinental shipping. Since only a handful of stores are present in Mexico and Canada, it is reluctant to offer shipping services beyond the USA. If Best Buy expands its business empire to other continents, an international supply chain network will be constructed, as it is necessary for operating an international business empire.

What Should I Assume if I See “Expected to Ship by” From Best Buy?

After placing an order online from Best Buy, if you are seeing an “Expected to ship by” tag, it is informing you of the estimated date when the shipping process of your package will begin at the distribution centers. In most cases, the package will be delivered to your address within 7 days. However, the package can reach the destination on the 5th day after you get this notification from Best Buy. However, if you take a close look at the tag “Expected to ship by”, you will come to know that it is not accurate. Hence, there is no guarantee that the package will reach its destination.

Final Thoughts

Best Buy has a good delivery and tracking system which enables the customer to monitor their package closely. It will be very helpful if people also knew how the supply chain of Best Buy worked. In this article, apart from answering the question “Where does Best Buy Ship From”, I have explained various other information which elucidates about the operations and functions of Best Buy’s shipping department. At the same time, I have mentioned the Distribution centers of Best Buy that are located in the USA. Lastly, I have answered the queries that may arise when you are tracking your package sent by Best Buy. I guess the data you gathered in this article would have widened your knowledge and perspective about Best Buy shipping.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Where does Best Buy Ship from?

1. Will Best Buy ship items to The U.S. Virgin Islands? There are a handful of locations where Best Buy doesn’t deliver its products in the USA. Unfortunately, the U.S. Virgin Islands is one among them. The other places are Army Post Office

Fleet Post Office and Guam. 2. Is it possible to buy from Best Buy using a non-U.S. billing address? Yes. You can order products from Best Buy and enter a non-U.S. billing address. However, you should make sure that the mailing address is within the U.S. This is because the shipping service of Best Buy doesn’t extend beyond the territory of the USA. 3. Where can I collect the package that I order from Best Buy with a non-U.S. billing address? You get the package at a Best Buy store of your choice. However, the only condition is that the store should be located in the USA. You will find no hurdles with getting the package from the Best Buy store.