Where Does Aldi Get Their Chicken From?

It is difficult for any seller to maintain the balance between the quality of the product and the price. Especially when it comes to selling food products and fresh produce. However, a German-based grocery chain has managed to achieve this feat. As a result, this grocery chain “Aldi” has expanded widely in the USA after occupying a big market share in the European countries. However, we will still have doubts regarding the quality of food the store sells. Since there are so many rumors regarding meat production, people are more concerned about where their retail chains source their meat from. Similarly, you may be wondering where Aldi is sourcing the Kirkwood chicken it sells in its stores. Well. I have done some research and found the information you need. Continue reading to know more.

Where Does Aldi Source Its Chicken From?

Aldi sells chicken in the brand name “Kirkwood”. You will find thighs, raw breasts, drumsticks, and many more parts in the stores of Aldi. In addition to this, you will also find processed and frozen chicken products such as breaded fillets, chicken strips, etc. All of these chicken-based meat products are sourced from the company called Tyson chicken company. The processing and packing of different Tyson chicken products with Aldi’s label are done before the products end on the shelves. I will elucidate more about the Kirkwood Chicken sold in the Aldi stores. Read the article till the end for a better understanding.

Are the Tyson and Aldi Chicken the Same?

So many people have this doubt. Many people have personally verified by buying both the chicken and posted it on their social media accounts. For example, a netizen posted a picture of a chicken box from Aldi saying Tyson in the Subreddit r/Keto. However, the mere presence of a name on the box is not enough for us to consider that both the chicken are the same. We have to check with other sources as well. If not the consumer, we should check the manufacturer themselves.

So, in 2019 Aldi released a Press statement. The statement says that a certain chicken product it sells is prepared in cooperation with Tyson Food Inc. This adds more weight to the argument that the Tyson and Aldi chicken are the same. As we continue, at the end of the section Aldi has stated that if consumers have any other queries, they can contact Tyson Foods Consumer Relations. This statement almost ascertains the previous point.

Lastly, an article about the frozen chicken product belonging to Tyson says that the Tyson company’s chicken products are sold under various retail brands such as Aldi’s Kirkwood, Walmart’s Great Value Brand, Wholesale Grocer’s Best Choice Brand, and many more. Based on these three conjugates, we can come to a conclusion that the Tyson and Aldi chicken are indeed the same.

How Does Aldi Sell Its Chicken Products for a Cheap Price?

People will have trust issues with retailers that sell products for a cheap price. Especially, when they don’t know how a specific retain chain achieves this. Well, this is just a human instinct in action. It shows how alert are you. However, you should clear this doubt as soon as possible, or else you should switch the shop. However, in my opinion, it is better to get this doubt cleared. I can help you in this case.

Firstly, you don’t have to worry about the quality of the chicken products you buy from the stores of Aldi. In other words, you can buy Kirkwood Chicken without any fear. You don’t have to believe my mere words, however, listen to my explanation before forming opinions. Aldi is known for selling a wide range of products for a cheap price. Aldi has used the same strategy for Chicken products that it used for other products. You may be wondering about the strategy used by Aldi.

Well, Aldi has an excellent supply chain system when compared to any other retailer in the world. This has been the signature talent of Aldi ever since the founder expanded the stores throughout Europe. The amount saved by the efficient supply chain is reinvested in the product it sells by reducing its selling price. This is how the chicken products are sold for a cheap price at Aldi.

Is the Chicken Sold by Aldi Good?

Have you ever tasted Tyson Chicken? Do you find it good? If that is the case, the Aldi chicken can be considered good as well. Just now, we found that the Aldi and Tyson chicken is not different, but the same. If you haven’t tasted the Tyson chicken, here is what the people who have tasted the Aldi chicken say. People who have had the Aldi Chicken have posted their reviews on the internet platform and have said that the Aldi chicken has good quality and taste as well. One of the netizens commented that so far he has never had a bad Aldi chicken.

Everything looks so perfect! Well, Don’t hurry! There is a complaint about Aldi chicken as well. Most people have said that they find the boneless or skinless thighs to be fatty. Many times it requires extra trimming. Other than this complaint, people are completely fine with the Aldi chicken. People also claim that there is nothing special about Aldi Chicken apart from the cheap price. Therefore, we can consider the Aldi Chicken less exotic.

What is the Meaning of “Never Any!” Present on the Label of Aldi Chicken?

This term is not only found in Aldi Chicken but on a few other products as well. They are Sausages, deli meats, specialty items, and hams. So, why do these products have this term labeled on them? What does it mean? If a product on Aldi is labeled with the term “Never Any”, it means the product is of high quality. Additionally, the product is free from artificial ingredients, hormones, and antibiotics. All the products that have the mentioning of “Never Any” are USDA certified and none of them contain animal by-products in it.

Aldi was able to achieve this because they source beef, milk, egg, and other products from regional farmers. This is a good strategic move, considering it helps Aldi to sell the product for a lower cost. At the same time, the regional farmer will benefit from this.

Are the Aldi Chickens Raised Ethically?

Aldi gives utmost importance when it comes to following animal welfare policy. It doesn’t want the chickens to be raised in a bad environment or experience pain during rearing. This is the main reason why it recently increased its focus on the chicken that are reared overseas. It made sure the chickens present overseas are raised ethically. According to “Progressive Grocer” Aldi serves as an inspiration to retail chains that sells a wide range of meat and food products.

What I Have Said in This Article? (Recap)

Final Thoughts

Many people who regularly visit Aldi for buying various products know the fact that most of the products that are sold at Aldi are lower in cost compared to other grocery and retail stores. We have to thank the founder for this because they are the reason for this. The founders who hail from Germany were very good at saving money by planning a smart supply chain. Unlike many retailers, they never compromised on the quality of the product while selling for a lower cost. As a result, hundreds of people thronged the stores of Aldi. Currently, both the founders, the brothers, are no more. However, the legacy began by them has been taken forward by their family. The family-owned Aldi company has gained victory in many countries by being the best in what is known for.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Kirkwood Chicken

1. Are the price of other Aldi products cheap as well? Most of the products that Aldi sells in its stores are cheaper when compared to its competitors like Walmart, Walgreens, and many more. For people who don’t know much about Aldi, one of the main reasons why Aldi stores bloomed across the USA is its price and quality. In other words, the products were sold at lower prices, but the quality was high. 2. Does Aldi chicken raised by feeding Antibiotics? No. Unlike unhealthy chickens, the Aldi chicken is raised without adding Antibiotics, hormones, or other artificial ingredients. You can confirm this by seeing “Never Any!” present on the label of Aldi Chicken. 3. Does the Kirkwood Chicken have bad reviews online? No. In most the cases, people have given positive notes on the Kirkwood chicken. However, i cannot say that the Kirkwood chicken is completely free from negative remarks. People have commented negatively regarding the Kirkwood chicken.