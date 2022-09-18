Walmart is the largest retail store in the world. It is a multinational retail corporation that runs and owns chains of hypermarkets, supercenters, grocery stores, and also departmental stores. Walmart owns Sam’s Club warehouses and both of them are established by Sam’s Walton. They have stores in several countries with local names.

Walmart has been known to provide all the products which their customers need. They are provided at an affordable price and have many everyday deals and discounts. But, if you ever visit the Walmart store then you would be confused by the several aisles which contain numerous products for their customers. So, it might get quite difficult to locate products at their stores.

Just like that batteries are also tricky to be found at Walmart. So, to find batteries at Walmart read this article completely which will include the aisles, other retailers, etc.

Where Can You Find Batteries in the Walmart Store in 2022?

You can find several battery types in the Walmart store. Some of them are AA, AAA, C, D, 9V, and also watch batteries. You can find them in the electronics section at the stores of Walmart. Almost all Walmart stores have standard alkaline batteries with end caps, and you can also find them in the checkout lane at the stores. The auto department section and pharmacy also have specialized batteries at their stores such as car batteries and also batteries for hearing aids. You can even purchase batteries at other retailers and local stores near you similar to Walmart. These batteries are placed in Walmart stores such that they can be easily found by customers. The right place for you to search them is the sections near the checkout lanes.



Can You Find Types of Batteries on the Walmart+ App?

Almost all the customers who shop at Walmart stores get confused in the numerous shopping aisles of Walmart. So you might want to take the help of the Walmart app to find a product at their stores. This can be checked before you visit Walmart while planning or even when you are at the store already. The Walmart+ app is easily found on the devices of iOS (Apple) and also in android devices. This Walmart app can be downloaded for free.

After downloading the Walmart app, you can locate your nearest Walmart app by entering the zip code of the area. Then select the Walmart store in the area. On the top navigation bar, you can search for batteries. The app will show you the section and aisle number where you can find batteries in Walmart stores. The location is exact and also clear.

If the customers visit the Walmart store and do not have the Walmart+ app on their devices then they can take the help of the Walmart store associate. They would help the customers find the Batteries at Walmart stores.

Where Can You Find Batteries in Grocery Stores Other Than Walmart?

You can even find batteries of different kinds at other retail grocery stores and local stores other than Walmart. Some such retail stores where you can find batteries are Costco, Kroger, Safe Way, Publix, Whole Foods, and also Meijer. Also, you can find almost all kinds of batteries at these stores such as A, AA, C, D, 9V, CR, LR1, and also watch batteries. These batteries which are purchased from retailers and grocery stores can be used even in household appliances and also in electronic appliances. Almost all the retailers I have mentioned above and also local stores will provide their customers with the end caps at their stores. Some other stores where you can purchase these batteries of different kinds are Ikea, local markets near you, and also other retail stores.

What Are the Types of Batteries Available at Walmart Stores?

Walmart is known to provide all the products and merchandise their customers want at their stores. Likewise, you can even find different types of batteries and end caps at their stores. Walmart stores stock them up for their customers. There are different types and brands of batteries available at Walmart. Some such battery brands available at Walmart stores are Rayovac, Duracell, and Energizer.

But these are not the only brands of batteries available at Walmart stores. Also, the cost ranges from brand to brand based on the type of battery purchased from them. For example, if you want to purchase a pack of four AAA EverReady Silver Alkaline batteries, that might cost you $2.18. You can even find batteries of different types and brands on the official Walmart website. Additionally, you can even take the help of the Walmart store associate to get information about the type of batteries used in different electronics and appliances.

Batteries and Cost of the Batteries at Walmart

Energizer MAX AA (48 pack) and double alkaline batteries are charged $27.74 at Walmart and also each battery costs 57.8 cents. ACDelco AA Super Alkaline Batteries (24 pack) are charged $8.56 at Walmart and also each battery costs 35.7 cents. Batteries of alkaline type are also offered by Walmart, AA 12 Energizer Max E91 costs $10.54. Duracell Coppertop Alkaline batteries, AA (10 pack) costs $17.05, but you might get it at a deal of $12.37. Rayovac AA Batteries & AAA Batteries Combo pack has a price of $17.73 for 30 and 24 packs, and also each battery costs 32.8 cents. Dantona VAL-2032-2 ValuePaq Energy 2032 Lithium coin cell Batteries (2 packs) cost around $7.99.

