Have you ever wondering having a debit/credit card without having to open a bank account? If yes, the Chime card is the one you are looking for. The chime card, though similar to usual debit cards, there is no necessity for opening a bank account. It works like a typical debit/credit card. If you are not familiar with chime cards, it is time for you to get familiar with it. In this article, I will brief on the Chime card and its usage in this article. Continue reading to know the ins and outs of a chime card.

What Is Chime Card?

The Chime card is issued by an online bank called chime. Unlike brick-and-mortar banks, the chime bank functions completely online. As a client, you will be able to manage all the bank services through your smartphone. As I mentioned earlier, the Chime bank gives its client a Chime card, which is essentially a visa debit card. You can use the chime card to withdraw money or pay your bills. The Chime card utilizes the amount in your spending account. You have options to disable transactions, in case you lost your Chime card. Later, you can request a new Chime card via the Chime app. Since the bank doesn’t have any physical location, it enables you to reload money through various stores. I will expand on the reloading location in this article.

Where Can I Reload My Chime Card for Free in 2022?

Most retailers charge you a fee per transaction. However, is there any other place where I can get my Chime card reloaded without any fee? Surprisingly, there are plenty of places where you can chime reload free. Last year, Chime joined hands with Walgreens. As a part of their partnership, Walgreen is allowing the Chime clients to reload their Chime cards free on Walgreens. The Walgreens stores are located at more than, 8500 locations throughout the USA. You can reload the Chime card free at all these locations. The procedure is very simple. Hand over your money and Chime card to the cashier and wait. The process would be complete in a few minutes, and you would get your card back. The deposit cap at Walgreens is similar to other retail stores. It is $1000 a day and $10,000 per month.

How Long Will It Take Before I Receive Money on My Chime Card From Walgreens?

It will take at least 2 hours once the cashier at Walgreens completes the transaction. This duration is the same for other popular retailers as well. In order to confirm that the money has been deposited into your account, you can use the Chime app on your mobile. Just log into the app and check the account balance.

When Can I Load My Chime Card at Walgreens?

You can load or reload your Chime Card at Walgreens during its function hours. The Walgreens mostly operates between 8 am and 10 pm on weekdays and weekdays as well.

Where Can You Use the Chime Card?

The Chime card is accepted anywhere Visa is acknowledged. You can link your Chime card to your Google Pay and Apple Pay. There are more than 60,000 ATMs that you could use to withdraw money using your Chime card. Those ATMs include Allpoint, MoneyPass, and Visa plus. In order to avoid out-of-network ATM fees, you can use the Chime App.

What Are Other Places Where I Can Load My Chime Card?

Chime has partnered with popular retailers. This, in turn, enables you to load money at more than 75,000 locations where the retail stores are located. The organizations that have collaborated with Chime are

Walmart

CVS

7-Eleven

Speedway

Dollar General

Family Dollar

Rite Aid

Duane Reade

Holiday Station Stores

Circle K stores

Pilot Travel Centers

GPM Investments

Sheetz Incorp

Royal Farms

Cumberland Farm Corp

Krause Gentle

Kwik Trip Inc

TA Operating LLC

If you have to deposit the amount at these retailers, the process is pretty simple. Take your cash and card to the cashier at the retail store and ask him/her to deposit the amount on your spending account. You are allowed to make up to 3 deposits per day. The deposit limit per day is $1000. The monthly deposit limit is around $10,000. Please note that you have to pay a fee per transaction while loading money on these retailers.

What Is the Fee to Load Money on My Chime Card?

The Chime reload free is exclusive to Walgreens. Other than Walgreens, most third-party retailers would charge you a fee per transaction. The maximum fee for loading money is around $4.95 per transaction. Nevertheless, the fee varies according to the retailers. In some places, the fee could be much lesser. The best way to save some money is to go to the retail stores that charge less. You can locate those stores by using your Chime mobile app. First, open your Chime app. Now, click on the option “Move Money”. Then select the “Deposit Cash” option. You would see the option “See Locations Near Me”. Select that option to get a list of retail stores. When you click on the option “info” that would be found next to the store’s name, you will get to know the transaction fee.

Can I Transfer Money to My Chime Card From Bank Accounts?

Yes. However, this is not possible with all the banks. You should have an account on any of the following bank accounts,

Navy Federal

Fidelity

PNC bank

Citibank

SunTrust

Chase

TD Bank

Charles Schwab

USAA

Capital One

U.S. Bank

Wells Fargo

Bank of America

How to Transfer Money to My Chime Card From Bank Accounts?

Open the Chime app on your smartphone and log in to your account.

Select the “Move Money” option

Now select the option “Transfers”

Enter your Username and Password of the bank.

Voilà! Now you can transfer the amount.

You have a transfer limit which is $10,000 per day and $25,000. If you need more money on your card, transferring money from your bank is the best option. However, it will take more time than cash deposits for money to reach your Chime account. It could take up to five days in the case of bank transfer.

What Are the Pros and Cons of the Chime Card?

Chime card is one of the most flexible debit cards you can get. You have numerous benefits in utilizing it. However, it has some disadvantages as well. I have discussed some pros and cons below.

Pros

When you own a traditional debit/credit card, the number of locations on which you can deposit the amount is lesser when compared to a Chime card. While using the Chime card, you can load money to your Chime account in more than 90,000 locations.

You can manage everything digitally. For example, if you lose your Chime card, you can order a new one from your Chime app. There would be no fee for getting the new card.

Since the Chime keeps track of all your spending, you would be more conscious while spending.

Cons

Millennials find this card easier to use. However, this is not the case with senior citizens. They prefer to interact with live persons to get their work done. For such people, the in-person service offered at Brick-and-motor bank is more suitable. Most senior people are not used to modern developments. It would be better if they add some senior-friendly features to the Chime app.

The limit is one of the disadvantages that Chime cards have when compared to traditional debit/credit cards. However, you can increase the deposit cap up to $25000 per month if you are transferring the money from the bank. Cash deposits are limited to $10,000 per month.

Final Thoughts

The Chime card is suitable for people of the modern generation. The number of locations where you can reload your money is really amazing. Amid your busy schedule, you cannot be searching for ATMs. Currently, we are living a fast life. Time is precious. Any opportunity to save time must be utilized, and I hope the chime card can do it. In this article, I have spoken about the features of the Chime card and the places where you can reload the money. Furthermore, I have also mentioned the places where you can reload your Chime card for free. Lastly, I have discussed the advantages and disadvantages of having a Chime card. I hope the information given in this article was helpful to you. Thank you for reading.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs) – Chime Reload Free

1. How to get a new Chime card if I lost one? First, disable the transaction through the Chime app and apply for your new Chime card through the same app. 2. Does Walmart reload my Chime card for free? No. Currently, Walgreens is the only retailer that would reload your chime card with any transaction fee. 3. What is the deposit cap for the Chime card? If you are cash depositing, the deposit cap for the chime card is $10,000 per month. In case, you are transferring money from the bank, the monthly deposit cap is $25,000.