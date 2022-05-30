There are many options for you to buy a present for your friends and family. But it can be a bit string to buy them a good gift, not to mention the time it consumes of your day’s schedule. If you are in a dilemma as to what gift to buy, then why not just give a gift card. There are many retailers and stores that offer gift cards. Just buying them a gift card will not only save a lot of time, but also the energy that you spend on thinking of an appropriate gift. Gift cards enable the receiver of the card to buy whatever they want within the value present in the gift card. A good option for buying a gift card is Costco gift cards.

Costco gift cards are a perfect gift for someone who likes to shop for products at an affordable price. Gift cards of Costco provide a good avenue to buy whatever you want, as Costco has a plethora of products to sell. The person you give the Costco gift card to can buy clothes, video games, etc. as per their wish.

In this article, you’ll find out where to buy Costco gift cards, the denominations they are offered in, the discounts available, the requirements to buy a Costco gift card, and much more. So without further ado, dive into the article.

Where to Purchase Costco Gift Cards?

You can only buy Costco gift cards in-store online. No other stores sell Costco gift cards. If you want a Costco gift card, then go visit your local Costco store or the shopping website of the retailer. Even if you visit a Costco store to get a gift card, you wouldn’t be able to buy one if you do not have a Costco membership. As long as you have their membership, then getting a gift card there is easy.

Unlike Target gift cards, Costco gist cards aren’t available to purchase at stores like Walmart, Walgreens, Best Buy, CVS pharmacy, etc. Therefore, don’t think of visiting your local Walmart to get a Cost co gift card.

What’s the Price of a Costco Gift Card?

Costco gift cards are offered in denominations ranging from $25 to $1000. You can buy a gift card ranging in this value. But remember that you need to have a membership for buying a Costco gift card.

If you don’t have a Costco membership, then you need to buy one to be able to buy their gift cards. As for the membership, it will cost you $60 to get an annual membership at Costco. Take note that you are not required to have a membership to use their gift card. You can conveniently buy Costco gift cards if you already have a membership.

What Is Costco’s Membership?

Like many retail stores, Costco offers an annual membership for its customers. It costs you 60 bucks to get their so-called gold star membership. You need to pay an extra $60 each year to renew the membership.

You can also gift a membership card to someone else. Costco offers a provision for you to purchase an exclusive membership by buying two “gift of membership” cards, which will cost you a total of $120. All the recipient needs to do is visit a Costco warehouse to redeem their membership privilege by going to an associate of Costco at the membership counter. The associate will provide the recipient with a gold star membership card after swapping it for a gift card.

What Are the Perks of Having a Costco Membership?

There are many perks and benefits of having a Costco membership. If you are already a regular customer at Costco, then you probably already have their membership. If not, then I recommend you to get one as it offers many benefits for you. Here’s a list of perks that Costco membership offers.

Discounted Goods

Costco has many products to offer at its warehouses and stores. If you want to purchase goods and various other products at discounted rates, then getting a membership will be very useful. It doesn’t matter if you need to purchase shampoo, soap, electronics, or other essential items. You can get all those items at a discounted cost if you have a Costco membership.

You can get steep discounts during festive seasons and holidays as long as you have a membership. There are many accounts from people who stated that they were able to save hundreds of bucks due to being a member of Costco.

Perks Outside Costco

With just a single $60 membership, you can get many perks at various other places outside Costco. Having a Costco membership entitles you to get discounted prices at Costco gas stations, Optical, Photo enter, Pharmacy, etc.

All these products and services are covered under your primary membership. Now you can save bucks when filling up your car at Costco’s gas stations. You’d be wise to get fuel at Costco’s gas stations, as it would not only save you money, but Costco’s Kirkland branded fuel is one of the top-quality fuels.

Travel Deals

Becoming a member of Costco allows you to get travel deals and discounts through Costco travel. Apart from getting travel-related discounts, you may also get deals like getting free flight tickets, hotel rooms, and local travel services for free. So be sure to check for any offers that you may receive, if you are already a member of Costco.

Auto Deals

Costco’s membership allows you to purchase new and pre-owned vehicles through their Car-buying service and Auto program at discount prices. You can also get up to a 15% discount on parts and services at the retailer’s participating service centers.

Now getting your car serviced will cost less than it used to. Costco auto-program provides standard services at its centers. So, get your membership card and Save 15% while getting an oil change.

Do Costco Gift Cards Expire?

No, Costco gift cards never expire. They are valid forever, but if they aren’t used for a long time, then depending on your state laws, your gift card’s unused balance can be considered unclaimed property.

There are nearly 10 states in America declared that funds that sit idle in the gift cards, cash cards, etc. is unclaimed property. Here’s a list of states that have this rule

Rhode Island

Maine

Virginia

Arizona

Nevada

Massachusetts

New York

Maryland

Connecticut

California

If you belong to any of these states, then I’d recommend you to not leave your funds unused for a long time. You surely don’t want your money to be claimed back by Costco now, do you?

Does Cost Offer Discounts on Its Gift Cards?

As of 2022, Costco doesn’t provide discounts on its gift cards. If you want to buy a Costco gift card, you’ll need to pay the whole price for the card value you selected.

Although Costco doesn’t offer discounts on its own gift cards, you can find that it provides discounts on other cards on Costco.com. Costco provides a range of gift cards at discounted prices. You can find both physical and electronic gift cards at its online store.

You can find discount gift cards in categories like restaurants, lifestyle and spa, other retail stores, travel, sports events, movie tickets and streaming, etc.

Be sure to check Costco’s website for more details on discounted gift cards for various other brands and retailers.

Conclusion

Gift cards enable the recipient to choose whatever they want to buy that is within the value of the card. There is no need to strain your mind with thoughts of what the recipient of the gift may like. Just pay for a gift card and leave the selection to them. There’s a whole range of gift cards offered nowadays by many brands and retailers. Costco is one such retailer that offer gift cards like many others.

They offer gift cards in the denominations ranging from $25 to $1000. The wide range of merchandise they sell makes it a good option for buying their gift card. You can also buy alcohol at Costco’s stores and warehouses. They have some of the largest collection of Wine, other retailers pale in comparison to Costco’s wine options

But as mentioned in the article, Costco requires you to have their membership in order to purchase gift cards. The membership cost $60 annually, the membership is also divided into other categories wherein you’ll be required to pay a higher membership fee for the top membership.

FAQs – Costco Gift Cards

Where to purchase Costco gift cards? You can only purchase a Costco gift card at its stores or website. No other retailer sells Costco gift cards at their stores. It is also necessary to have a Costco membership to buy their gift cards. What denominations are Costco gift cards offered in? Costco offers gift cards in the values ranging from $25 to $1000. What other retailers offer gift cards? Walmart, Target, Duane Reade, Best Buy, etc. offer gift cards that can act as alternatives to Costco. To know more details regarding their gift cards, then just visit their websites or surf for it online.