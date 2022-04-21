Where Are Condoms at Walmart?

As we all know, Walmart is a big store. When we say big, we not only mean the size of the company, but also the size of its store. The stores of Walmart can have an average size of 180,000 square feet. So finding a few things might be difficult in their stores. Things such as condoms and for those who were not aware, yes, Walmart does sell condoms. So, if you are baffled about where in the store can you find condoms, read on because not only are we discussing where the condoms are located in Walmart.

We will also be discussing a few common questions related to this topic. Topics such as, where are the condom groceries stores and pharmacies? How can you use the Walmart app to find condoms? Who are the retailers who sell condoms in their stores? What are a few different brands of condoms sold at Walmart? Let us begin without more delay.

Where Are the Condoms at Walmart?

The wide range of condoms sold at Walmart is usually located in the health aisle. They should be next to where the men’s razors are located. As we all know, Walmart also has an in-store pharmacy. So, if the condoms are not in the health aisle, they might be stocked in the in-store pharmacy. Walmart has a wide range of selections when it comes to condoms, and they usually sell them in packs of 10 or more.

How Can You Use the Walmart App to Find Condoms?

Yes, you can find condoms located in the nearest Walmart store near you. All you will have to do is download the Walmart app if it is not downloaded on your phone. You can download it on both Apple and Android phones. After this, you will have to log into your Walmart account. Next, you will have to enter the zip code of the nearest Walmart outlet. After this, you can go to the Search tab and type in the keyword as condoms. The app will show you where the condoms are located in the store which you have selected. If you are already in the store, and you do not want to wait for too long and search through the app, there are various staff members in the store who will guide you to where the condoms are located.

Where Are Condoms Located in Pharmacies and Grocery Stores?

In grocery stores and pharmacies such as CVS, Walgreens, Target, Kroger, Meijer, Coles, etc. The condoms will typically be located in the health aisle. They will be located next to the men’s razors or the deodorants. A few stores might even keep the condoms locked in a cabinet on the front counter.

What Are the Prices of Condoms at Walmart?

The prices of condoms at Walmart depend on what type and brand of condom you are choosing. The price will also vary depending on the pack you are buying. If you are buying latex or non-latex condoms. The average price of condoms starts from $6 to $9 for a 10-pack. If a customer chooses to buy a 24-pack then it will cost around $10. A customer can also choose to buy condoms in bulk which would cost $15.49 for a pack of 90 condoms.

What Is the Age Limit to Buy Condoms?

A lot of people do not know this but, there is no age limit to buying condoms at stores. Many people assume that the legal age to buy condoms is 18 and a few think it is 16. Well, this is not true. There is no age limit and nobody in the store can question you or check your ID for buying condoms. If you are questioned about your age for buying condoms, you have every right to not answer the question. But if you are buying things like tobacco then you will have to be above 18 years of age and have to show a relevant ID for buying such products.

What Are a Few Different Brands of Condoms for Sale at Walmart?

As we have mentioned in the initial section, when it comes to condoms, Walmart has a wide range of selections, and they are usually sold in packs of 10 or more. The various brands of condoms sold in Walmart stores are,

Durex

Trojan

Skyn

Magnum

Lifestyles

There are various designs and types of condoms that are sold in Walmart. The prices of these condoms depend upon what type you are going to purchase. There are options to choose from, such as latex or non-latex. The average price of condoms starts from $6 to $9 for a standard 10-pack condom. A 24-pack condom can cost around $10. Walmart also sells condoms in bulk, so a customer can buy a pack of 90 for around $15.49. You can check out all the different types of condoms that Walmart sells in their stores through their official website or app.

What Are a Few Other Retailers That Sell Condoms in Their Aisles?

Apart from Walmart, there are various other stores that sell condoms. These stores are direct competitors of Walmart and stock condoms in their aisles. The few stores other than Walmart that sell condoms are,

Walgreens

CVS

Rite Aid

Target

Duane Reade

Kroger

Coles

Meijer

Are Condoms Locked Up in Walmart?

No, condoms in Walmart are not locked up. The company does not have any policy regarding securing condoms. Walmart only secures and locks up items that have a very high value and a high rate of being stolen. Apart from this, no other products in Walmart are locked inside a cabinet, and they can be found in an aisle.

Conclusion

Walmart is one of the biggest retail stores in the world. They sell thousands of products, and these products are sold in stores that are at least 180,000 square feet in size. This makes finding certain products such as condoms may be very difficult. So, where can you locate condoms in a store this big? We have given the answer in the initial section. If you do not want to go to the store and look for it, you can always use the Walmart app to find out where they are located in the Walmart outlet near you. Details on this have been given in the above sections.

If you are wondering how condoms are stored in grocery stores and pharmacies, we have detailed it in the above sections. Walmart has a wide range selection when it comes to condoms. The various brands of condoms sold at Walmart have been listed above. In the final sections, we have spoken about a few of Walmart’s competitors who also sell condoms in their stores and if the condoms are locked up in Walmart.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Can condoms be purchased with self-checkout? Yes, a customer can purchase condoms at the self-checkout counter or the regular counter. This can be ideal if you do not want to show or speak to any about buying them. 2. How old do you have to be for buying condoms? A lot of people think you will have to be 18 years old to buy condoms. Well, this is not true, there is no age limit for buying condoms and nobody should be questioning or checking you if you buy condoms at any store. 3. Do condoms have sizes? Yes, condoms do have sizes. They come in three different sizes which are, small, snug, and large. The snug and large condoms have labels, talking about their size. While the standard does not have any label on them. 4. What types of condoms does Walmart sell? There are various types of condoms that are sold at Walmart. They keep various brands in stock as well. A few brands which they sell are Durex, Trojans, Magnum, etc. You can choose from different designs and there are 2 options to pick from which are Latex and non-latex condoms.