Amazon is many shopper’s go-to place for all sorts of purchases. That’s why it shouldn’t be surprising to know that there are around 1.6 million sales on Amazon in a day. This means that people were making 66,000 orders in just an hour. This is an amazing thing for an e-commerce company. While there are a massive number of sales in a day, there are quite a few returns/cancellations too.

It is estimated that the return rate for Amazon products can range from 5%-40%. This is a massive percentage of return for a company like Amazon, but the higher percentage is mostly because of the return of electronic products. Otherwise, the percentage would like 5%-15%. Seeing how many often tend to return their purchases on Amazon, it looks like a hassle for the company.

Now, many of these people are worried about one thing in particular. When you cancel an order on Amazon, are you refunded? This question is something I keep hearing from people. So the answer is yes, Amazon will refund you for any canceled orders. Though that’s not good enough info for a customer. There are a few things that every customer should know regarding the order cancellation and Amazon’s return policy.

When You Cancel an Order on Amazon, Are You Refunded?

We have all been there when we order something from Amazon and were very thrilled to get it. After placing the order, you might then think that it’s something that’s not useful/required. The reason could be anything and you just want to cancel the order get your money back. This is the part where your hands might be sweaty if you are scared of losing money on this. This happens when you do not that Amazon will refund you for your canceled orders.

Any order that hasn’t been shipped yet, can be canceled. Customers will get a refund for all such orders from Amazon. There is one simple catch though! To get a refund on a product that you want to cancel, do it before it is shipped. After the order has been shipped, customers cannot get an “immediate” refund.

If you notice, I have stressed the word “immediate”. This is because Amazon immediately initiates refunds on orders that haven’t been shipped yet. This refund will reach the customer in 3-5 business days. This also depends on the kind of payment method the customer used for the order. Regardless, the refund process starts as soon as you cancel the order that isn’t in the shipping path.

So What About the Ones That Have Been Shipped?

Well, such orders can’t be canceled once they are shipped. There is another option though. A customer can return those items that he/she doesn’t want anymore. After the return request is sent and the delivery executive picks up the order, the refund process will be initiated. So either way, you can still get your money back for a product that you don’t like.

Amazon is well aware of such circumstances since many customers around the world daily return their orders. There are a few sellers though that don’t offer a return policy. It’s going to be a problem if you want to cancel orders from such sellers. That’s why is crucial that you always check whether the seller has a return policy on their items before you make an order.

Customers should also check a product’s return period. Only during this time can you make a return request. Many products have like a 30 days return time frame, and some products may have even less. So as soon as you get the item and want to make a return, initiate it ASAP. This return period also varies for every third-party seller.

Amazon’s Refund Policy

Any customer who wants to return/cancel and order for a refund can do so from their Amazon accounts(We shall explain this later). After you put a request for a refund through cancellation or return, Amazon will then send you an email confirmation on the same. The return amount will be sent back to you by the same method that you earlier used to make the payment.

The refund time is different for different payment options. For example, if you made a payment with a debit card then it takes up to 10 business days for a refund. The SNAP EBT card and cash payments have the same refund time. The quickest refund time is for Amazon.com gift cards and gift card balance as the refund is received within 2-3 hours.

This refund time is the longest for payments made through pre-paid credit cards. This can take up to 30 days for a refund and depends on the card issuer. There is no refund for promotional certificates. For an immediate refund, customers can opt the “instant refund” option. With this option, a customer can get an instant refund to their credit card or Amazon.com gift card. This is even when you haven’t yet returned the items, but you have to do it within 30 days.

Customers can even return a gift and get a refund on that. Though there are a few conditions that are essential for this to work. For example, the instant refund option isn’t available for gift recipients. Also, Amazon initiates the refund only after you made the return. The paid amount is then added to your Amazon.com gift card balance.

To learn more about their gift return policy, check out this Amazon Help & Customer Service guide. Also, take a look at this Amazon refund policy guide.

How to Request A Refund on Amazon Orders?

Some of you may not be familiar with the refund process at Amazon. Do not worry though because we got you covered. The following steps will help request a refund from Amazon on your order.

The first thing you need to do is go to Amazon.com or open the app.

Then log in to your Amazon accout with which you made the order.

Next, go to “ Your Orders ” and find the order you want a refund for.

” and find the order you want a refund for. Click “ Problem with your order ” option and from the list, selec the appropriate option.

” option and from the list, selec the appropriate option. Then click “ Request refund ” and add a comment in the appropriate text box.

” and add a comment in the appropriate text box. Finally, click the Submit button.

After submitting the request, Amazon might take a bit of time to review your request. Sometimes it’s a day, other times it’s a week. If you want to cancel an order before it is shipped then the next few steps will help.

Follow the above steps and login to your Amazon account.

Then go “Your Orders” page and selec the one you wnat to cancel.

This is done by clicking the check box next to your order. Check multiple boxes if you want to return mutliple orders.

Follow the instructon shown on the page and click the cancel option to cancel those orders.

Common Issues With Amazon Refunds

Amazon is pretty good customer service and policies in favor of its customers. Despite that, there are times when you still face issues with Amazon Refunds. Here we will discuss a few such issues persistent among many customers and their solutions.

You Get Scammed

There are times when the third party on Amazon sells you a really bad product. Sometimes the product comes damaged, and it’s entirely the seller’s fault. A few people might not even receive their order after making the payment. You don’t have to worry though because Amazon will refund in any such circumstances. This is along as you made the purchase from Amazon.com. Amazon does stay true to its A to Z Guarantee.

Long Refund Times

Some customers have reported that their refunds are taking way long. This usually happens when Amazon hasn’t yet received the returned item. While there are a few items when you can get an instant refund, there are also times when you don’t. As mentioned earlier, certain items(depending on the seller) have instant refund options where you can get the amount back on an Amazon.com gift card.

Didn’t Get Your Refund?

A few unfortunate people might not get their refund. In such cases, you have to contact your credit/debit card issued to get help with the refund. The customer should do this when the refund hasn’t been received under the given time frame.

These are a few common Amazon refund issues that customers usually face. For help with such or any other issues, check Amazon’s customer support.

Does Amazon Allow Exchange on Electronics?

yes, Amazon Does offer an exchange option on its electronic products. This is usually applicable for items like mobiles, video games, Amazon devices, etc. Customers have to look for an exchange option for the product. This also helps them reduce the cost since they are buying it for an exchange.

Wrapping Up

That’s just about it for the “When You Cancel an Order on Amazon, Are You Refunded” article. This article has info on all things related to Amazon refund which every customer needs to know. So go through it carefully to understand the workings of Amazon’s refund system.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

How Long does Amazon take to refund a canceled order? It depends on the kind of payment option you used for the order. If it’s a credit or debit card then you can get the payment back in 3-5 working days. How to cancel an order on Amazon after payment? Go to the “Your orders” menu and select the item that you want to cancel. Then click the “Problem with your order” and get it canceled. What should I do when I canceled an order on Amazon but got no refund? Contact Amazon customer support for help. Does Electronics on Amazon time frame for return? Yes, customers have to return electronics within 30 days if they are not happy with it.