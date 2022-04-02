IKEA is a well-known and go-to store as they provide well-designed kitchen appliances, home accessories, and other households items at comparatively affordable prices. It offers great quality, modern designs, good style, and comfort while keeping the price low. Due to high demand from the consumer, certain products go out of stock very quickly. So if you are planning to visit the IKEA store and want to have some good stuff to decorate your home, you might be worried about its availability at the store. If the appliance or furniture you wish to buy is out of stock, you would be eager to know when it will be back in store. So, in this article, we will know everything about when and how IKEA restocks its products.

What Is So Great About Restocking Day at IKEA?

IKEA restocks its various products daily and weekly depending upon the product size, demand, and shipping time from its distribution centers. IKEA restocks its smaller items like tables, chairs, dressers, etc. every 1-2 days, whereas it restocks larger furniture like beds, sofas, wardrobes, outdoor furniture, etc. every 1-2 weeks depending upon its demand and the season.

Restocking Smaller Furniture

The smaller furniture at IKEA generally includes Chairs, tables, lighting, bedding, dressers, bed frames, stools, etc. that are smaller and require less place. Also, these items are always in demand as they are cheaper and fall within the budget of numerous people. As these items are always in demand and require less space for storage, IKEA stocks the smaller items in larger quantities at its warehouse. Even if it goes out of stock, you can get the item within 1-2 days as smaller items are restocked every 1-2 days depending upon their demand and season.

Restocking Larger Furniture

The larger furniture at Ikea includes huge beds, wardrobes, sofas, etc. that require large space at the store as well as at the warehouse. Additionally, larger furniture is not as high in demand as smaller furniture. If you are visiting an Ikea store for buying larger furniture, there is a possibility that you will have to wait a little longer, as the shipment of larger items also requires more time. Though IKEA receives shipments from their suppliers three to four times, a week, certain large pieces of furniture may take 5-6 days for their restocking. As this furniture requires more inventory space, limited numbers are stored in the warehouse and at the store.

Restocking Electronic Items

Though IKEA is best known for its furniture, it also sells electronic items that can make your home a smart one. They sell a wide variety of decorative electronic items in addition to large appliances. The small electronic items can fit anywhere and can add beauty to the display of furniture at stores. So these items are restocked either every day or every other day. For the larger appliances, you can expect the restocking once a week. Most favorably, if the truck shows up on Friday, then you can see the new stock of appliances on Saturday morning.

When Does IKEA Restock the Furniture in Store?

IKEA generally restocks the furniture when the store is not open so that they can use the equipment to safely place the larger furniture in the right place. But, IKEA employees are also seen restocking the smaller furniture during the working hours of the store when it’s not very busy. If you want to buy small furniture, then visiting the store when it opens is the right time. IKEA employees work hard to restock the items as soon as it arrives in the warehouse. Usually, even the larger furniture is back in stock at the store the next of its arrival at the warehouse. Visiting the store early morning is the best time, as you may find everything you want. Also, the best day and time to visit the IKEA store is Saturday morning because Ikea makes every possible effort to keep everything in stock as most people visit stores on Saturday.

When Are Plants Replenished in IKEA?

If you are a plant lover and would like to have a green corner at home, then you must visit IKEA as it offers a great variety of plants. As the demand for plants is high, plants at IKEA get out of stock quickly. IKEA usually restocks the plants weekly, as the shipment arrives at weekends, you can see a great variety and good stock of plants on Monday. Additionally, the availability of plants depends upon the seasons as it offers different plants such as succulents, flowers, ferns. etc. Its stock availability can also vary depending upon the supplier and the shipment.

Can You Check the Availability of Any Product at the IKEA Store Before Visiting?

Visiting the IKEA store and returning empty-handed is something you would never want to happen. So IKEA provides this facility to its customers where they can check the availability of the products before visiting the store. This can save the time and effort of the customer. You can find out whether the product is available or not by following the procedure below

Visit the IKEA store website

Search for the product you want to buy.

Once you find the product, you can see the option of “Check In-Store stock”.

Once you click on this option, a list of stores will be displayed.

You can filter the stores based on the state and choose the nearest store.

Once you chose the store, it will show the availability of the product.

If the product is available, you can visit the store and have them.

If it is not available, you can again check in 24 hrs.

Also, you can opt for notification through Emails or text when the product is back in stock.

Is IKEA’s website Accurate, or does It Maintain a Separate Stock in Its Stores?

As you have this feature available with the IKEA website where you can check the availability of the product, you must be wondering whether the information regarding its stock is accurate or the stores maintain different stock? The answer to this is that IKEA’s website is very accurate, and it continuously keeps a tab on its stock availability in-store as well as online. So you can totally rely on if the website says the product is in stock or out of stock.

The other instance where you will be confused about availability is if it’s available in single digit. As it may go out of stock till the time you reach the store. In this case, if you want to be certain, then you can call the store and double-check the availability of the product. This will save you time and a potentially long trip to the IKEA store.

Things to Do if an Item Is Out of Stock at the IKEA Store

If you visit the IKEA store and find that the item you want is out of stock, you can try the following things to get the item as soon as possible

You can check for the product online, as smaller items are mostly in stock on the website than in the store. So you stand a good chance of having them delivered to your doorstep by ordering them online, even if it is out of stock at the store.

The second thing you can do is check for the item in a different IKEA store that is near to you. You can do this by visiting the IKEA website and searching the product availability at different stores.

If the product is still not available, you can opt for an Email or text msg notifying its availability as soon as it is back in stock.

Over the past 2 years, the customers at IKEA have complained that a number of its products are not in stock for very long. What can be the reason for this? Due to the pandemic, people have started spending more time at home as they even work from home. Hence, there has been a sudden rise in demand for indoor and office furniture. This increased demand has to be met, and it can be done by setting up the new manufacturing processes, hiring staff, and expanding distribution, but all these setups require time. Additionally, the production of the items is heavily affected due to COVID along with the challenges in transportation of these items worldwide. This has resulted in a shortage of products at the store and on the website.

Why Are Some Items in the IKEA Store Are Unstocked?

IKEA has revealed that 10% of its products are out of stock in stores. Though IKEA is constantly trying hard to meet the needs of the customer, the gap between supply and demand still exists.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

When does IKEA Restock? IKEA restocks its smaller products within 1-2 days, whereas it may take 1-2 weeks for restocking the larger products, be it furniture or electronic appliances. When Are Plants Replenished in IKEA? Plants are usually replenished once a week and most probably you can see a new stock on Monday. Also, the restocking of plants depends upon the seasons, type of plants, and the suppliers. Can you check the availability of products at a store before visiting it? Yes, you can check the availability of the product in-store by visiting the IKEA website. You have to search for the desired product and then click on the nearest store to check its availability. Does IKEA notify you about the stock? Yes, IKEA will notify you through email or text msg if the product is back in stock, only if you have opted.