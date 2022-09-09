When Does Costco Flooring Go On Sale?

If you want to buy something in bulk quantities, then going to the warehouse club store is your best option. Costco is the largest and one of the most well-known warehouse club retailers. You can buy almost anything at a Costco store. It has a fairly large collection of items for the customers to buy. When you think of buying something in large quantities, then visiting a retailer like Costco will get you quality goods at affordable rates. If you want, you can also buy various home improvement goods, at low prices. You can buy renovation goods and other supplies like paints, furniture, flooring, etc. Flooring is something that everyone needs, Costco sells a wide range of flooring products. If you want to get additional discounts on flooring, then you need to wait until Costco puts them on sale. So, when is flooring put on sale at Costco?

Many people have different tastes and preferences in flooring. You will find a lot of flooring options for you to choose from at Costco stores. Although there are plenty of other retailers that have an even wider range of flooring options for customers, prices at Costco can be lower. If you want to know the kind of flooring available at Costco, the cost of flooring, the return policy for flooring at Costco, etc. then read the article.

When is Flooring Put on Sale at Costco Stores as of 2022?

Costco offers various discounts on many of its products throughout the year. As a highly popular and large retailer, people expect products at Costco to be of good quality and have low prices. The company even has some assigned periods in a year for each product to be sold at a lower cost than during the rest of the year. When it comes to flooring at Costco, then you can expect them to be on sale during the months of December and January. Those months are when you get the holiday season. Even during May, the prices for flooring items at Costco can have good discounts. Apart from these sale periods, if you were to buy flooring in bulk at full price, then you can expect to get some discount on it. As it is a priority for Costco to satisfy its customers, the company makes concessions wherever needed.

Take note that each flooring option has a different rate of discount, while some don’t even have a discount. If you are looking to buy something in bulk quantities, and get a good discount or bulk rate on it, then a Costco store is the place to go. Continue Reading the article to get more information on flooring sales at Costco stores.

What Kinds of Flooring Are Available at Costco?

When you are putting or renovating a house’s flooring, then there are many options available for people to choose. Depending on your need and the location you live in, you need to choose the right kind of flooring. Although there are many flooring options you can choose from, not all of them are available at Costco stores. Here’s a list of flooring options that are sold at Costco stores.

Deck tiles

Engineered hardwood plank flooring

Garage floor tiles

Laminate flooring

Vinyl flooring

Carpet flooring tiles

Carpet runners

Carpet

These are the different kinds of flooring that you are most likely to find at Costco stores. Additionally, each of these flooring options comes in a different variety of materials, finishes, and colors. Without compromising on the quality, Costco sells name-brand flooring and tile products, including Golden Arowana, Harmonics, JVL, etc. at low prices.

How Much Does Flooring at Costco Stores Cost?

The cost of flooring at Costco depends on what kind of flooring you choose. Many people purchase flooring at Costco stores because of how easy it is to install. Not to forget, by purchasing flooring in bulk quantities, your overall initial purchase cost and maintenance expenses will be lower than what you get from other retailers in the country. The price of flooring at Costco starts from $40 and goes up to $250 depending on which type you choose. Flooring with high-quality materials will obviously cost more than the others. Keep in mind that not all Costco warehouses offer discounts for bulk purchases, it depends on which warehouse you are in.

The flooring price also varies according to which brand you select. Some of the brands like Shaw Industries offer an extended warranty for their Laminate flooring. If you find the quality of flooring to be low, then you can ask for a replacement with the help of that warranty. These are all the things that you need to keep in mind when going to your local Costco warehouse to get the flooring you need.

How to Purchase Flooring From Costco?

Buying flooring at Costco is the same as how you do at any other retailer. You can prefer to buy the flooring either in-store or online through the Costco app or website. As flooring is heavy equipment that comes in big boxes, it is more reasonable to order online. Of course, you need to pay a delivery fee for ordering the flooring from its app or website.

If you were to visit the warehouse, then you can see with your own eyes and touch with your own hands to see what the flooring feels like. But you need to have a big car or a truck to transport that flooring. If you don’t have either of those, then you pay for a home delivery service in the warehouse. The cost of delivering flooring to your house depends on the distance between the house and the ware warehouse. Weight also determines the home delivery cost.

Does Flooring Items at Costco Stores Have Clearance Sales?

Yes, Costco warehouses do have clearance sales for flooring items. When the flooring items or tiles are not purchased by any customers for a considerable amount of time, then they are put on clearance sale for a high or more than half the initial price. Even if it is a long time, the quality or strength of flooring does not decrease. So, there is no need to worry about buying old tiles or such regarding their quality. The clearance sales usually depend on the products themselves. You can expect a lot of people to wait to buy the equipment during the clearance sale, so, it is better to get updates on flooring clearance sales at your local Costco from time to time.

Can You Return the Flooring to Costco?

Yes, you can indeed return flooring to Costco as long as it is unused. The warehouse retailer does not have a strict policy when it comes to returns. If you have deiced to return the flooring tiles, carpet flooring, etc. then make sure none of it is damaged. The warehouse will not accept returns for damaged items, even if you did not use them. Unlike most retailers in this country, you don’t have to show the receipt in order to return the item. As all Costco shoppers have their membership cards, your local warehouse staff can verify the purchase through the card’s purchase history. If they accept the return, then you will immediately receive the funds on your credit card. You can also choose to get your find back in the Costco cash card. Take note that a single Costco cash card can have up to $1000 in it.

Conclusion

When you are thinking of buying flooring for your house or workspace, then you have many flooring options to choose from. Although there are many major home improvement retailers like Home Depot or Lowe’s that sell various flooring types, buying at Costco may save you money. As Costco is a warehouse club retailer, you can get big discounts and offers when buying something in bulk, This also applies to flooring items and equipment. The best time you buy flooring at Costco is during sale periods. Flooring at the retailer’s warehouse goes on sale during the months of December and January. Even in the month of May, many warehouses give offer discounts on flooring.

The cost of flooring depends on the quality and brand, but you can expect the cost to be between $40 to $250. If you order from Costco’s app or website, then you need to pay an extra amount as a home delivery fee. In case you don’t like the flooring you got from the warehouse retailer, then you can always return it back.

