When Does Amazon Charge You? – Everything You Need to Know

When it comes to online shopping, Amazon would be the most opted choice by people. There are plenty of reasons for people to choose Amazon. However, one of the important reasons is the quality of their service. For so many people, Amazon is the only comfort zone for shopping. However, still, people don’t completely understand how Amazon works. As a result, people are left with so many questions. One of them is When does Amazon Charge You. In this article, I will elaborate on this question by taking various scenarios into account.

When Does Amazon Charge You in 2022?[Brief Answer]

Generally, Amazon wouldn’t charge you right away after placing your order. It would wait until the shipping process started. However, when you are buying things from marketplace third-party sellers, they may charge you right away after the purchase. Still, it depends upon the seller. Each retailer selling on Amazon would have its own policies. I will elucidate on this further. Continue reading to get better insights.

When Does Amazon Charge You for Buying Its Products?

Amazon has a structured order policy when you are buying Amazon basic products. Your card would be charged only when the shipping process starts. Based on your order, Amazon may charge either just before the shipping or as soon as your order is shipped. The shipping process would start swiftly when the delivery time window is only a few days. Hence, your card would be charged quickly as well. The swiftness of the shipping process for Amazon products is due to its efficient supply chain. You cannot expect the same when it comes to Marketplace third-party retailers. A few of them would be fast while the other would be slow. We cannot categorize them because there are millions of them. Each of them has a different policy.

When Does Amazon Charge for Pre-orders?

There are certain products that you have to reserve by ordering them priorly before even they hit the product. Especially, products such as Gaming consoles, video games, particular tech products, and books. The high demand-expectation is the prime reason for this. Products like these are sold-out before even they hit the market. Later, it would take a long time before new shipping arrives in the market.

Fearing this, you would have pre-ordered your product. Nevertheless, when does Amazon charge when you pre-order? Well, your card will not be charged immediately after pre-ordering. Your card will be charged shortly before the release date or when your purchase is about to leave the warehouse. You have the options to track your pre-order. If you wish, you can track them. This would in turn help you guess when you will be charged.

How Does Pre-order Work on Amazon?

The Pre-order works pretty much the same way. However, the key difference is the product would not be in stock when you are ordering. There are a few advantages if you are pre-ordering an item. You will be guaranteed a shield from fluctuating prices. In other words, you can buy the product for a fixed product. This saves you from skyrocketing prices after the release of the product. Another advantage is you get to cancel the order in case the release date changes.

When Does Amazon Charge Credit Cards?

Be it the Amazon credit card or other cards accepted by Amazon, such as Visa, Discover, Diners Club, American Express, JCB, and Mastercard, most of the time the charge would appear at the time of shipping. As I mentioned earlier, your card will be charged depending on, if the product is sold by Amazon or Marketplace third-party resellers. Your credit card would be charged when the shipping process begins if you are ordering Amazon products. In the case of third-party sellers, they might charge your credit card once you place your order or when the shipping is confirmed.

When Does Amazon Charge Debit Cards?

Amazon or the third-party sellers don’t differentiate between a credit and a debit card. The process of charging your debit card is very similar to a credit card. The only difference in the process is that, while charging your debit card, the fund would be directly deducted from your bank. So, now let us discuss the case of Amazon products and third-party sellers. Amazon would charge your Debit card once the shipping is done when you buy the products that are directly sold by Amazon. The third-party sellers can take the liberty to charge your debit card once you have purchased. Apart from credit and debit cards, you have Amazon gift cards as well. What about them? Well, if you are purchasing and paying via Amazon gift cards, you will be charged right away after the purchase.

What Would Be the Case if Amazon Products Are Out of Stock?

In case, the products are out of stock once they have charged your card, they will initiate the process of refunding. However, the whole refunding process is a burden to sellers. In most cases, the sellers would avoid the occurrence of such instances. This is one of the prime reasons why Amazon and third-party sellers wait until the order is shipped. Apart from knowing the way their supply chain works, what should you do that would be helpful? Well, I would prompt you to check the updates that you would be receiving via email. This would help you know when the product is back in stock. Later you would get an update regarding the shipping. They would card your card since the product is shipped.

How to Know if I Have Been Charged?

Every transaction you have made with Amazon is stored. You will be able to know the amount charged. Additionally, you can see various other details, such as when and how the transaction(method of payment) took place.

Should You Buy Prime Membership?

The prime membership gives you access to utilize various Amazon services that are exclusive to Prime members. Some include two-day shipping with no delivery cost, subscriptions for streaming movies and TV shows, discounts, and many more. Additionally, the prime members can borrow from Kindle Owners’ Lending library. Talking about the subscription plans, you have two types of options. You have annual and monthly plans. You can choose the most suitable plan for you. Excluding tax, you have to pay $119 if you want to subscribe for one year. Similarly, you will be charged $12.99 per month for an Amazon Prime membership. Comparing both the plans, you can save a lot if you subscribed to the former.

Still, the option is left to you. You can choose whichever plan is suitable for you. Furthermore, you should know about the exclusive offer given by Amazon to students. If you are a student, you are eligible to get a free 6-month Amazon Prime membership(trial). If you want to renew the membership, you will be charged a lot lesser than others. For students, the monthly fee for membership is around $6.49 and $50 for a yearly subscription. Both the charges are nearly half what others are being charged. In order to change your Prime membership to a regular one, Amazon would ask you about your intended graduation year. Furthermore, you should keep an eye on your subscription. In case, you don’t want to enjoy the benefits of the subscription anymore, you can pause your membership. As a result, you won’t be billed regularly.

Conclusion

Even though the process of ordering is very simple on Amazon, we would have several doubts regarding how they charge us and how does refund works. As a customer, it would be incredibly useful to know when and how Amazon charges us. This would help us deal with Amazon better. Moreover, you don’t have to bother calling Amazon customer care every time. In this article, I have revealed when would Amazon charge for your order, or when you pre-order. Furthermore, I have discussed what would happen if the product is out of stock. I hope the information presented in the article was helpful. Thank you for reading.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs) – When Does Amazon Charge You

1. What if the product I order is out of stock? In most cases, Amazon would refund the amount of your purchase. However, they don’t do it immediately. It may take up to a few weeks. At last, it depends on the bank. 2. Does Amazon charge for the purchase right away? No. Amazon mostly charges you when your order is about to ship or is already shipped. 3. What are some products that people pre-order? The products that have incredibly high demand are usually pre-ordered. Generally, they are play stations, music albums, and many more.