Sam’s club is a great option, taking the number of benefits a member gets. If you had been a member of Sam’s club for a long time, you would have realized the membership fee you pay is completely worth it. At the same time, Sam’s club offer various type of rewards and benefits to its members. For example, if you are getting Sam’s club credit card as a member, whenever you purchase using the credit card you will get cash backs. After getting cashback transferred to your membership account, you may be wondering with questions like when can I redeem Sam’s Club Rewards that you gained? How to redeem the cash rewards, etc. In order to get a detailed answer to this question, you should continue reading this article.

How to Redeem Sam’s Club Rewards?

The Sam’s club has bought changes in terms of when a member can redeem his rewards. Sam’s club has come up with something called Sam’s cash. This program has been rolled out to replace the cash rewards given to plus members and cashback for the holders of Sam’s Club MasterCard. As a member of Sam’s club plus, you will be wondering How does Sam’s cash work? Well, Let me explain the ins and outs of this Sam’s Cash Rewards Program.

As per the new update given by Sam’s club, the cash reward earned using your Sam’s Club Mastercard from January 1, 2022, till the end of the April month has been transferred to your membership account. Post-April, Sam’s club is loading the cash reward to the membership account on a monthly basis. Earlier, you had to wait for around 12 months, which is one year.

You can use this cash later for buying products in Sam’s Club in-store and online at Samsclub.com. Apart from this two, you have Sam’s club app where you can utilize this cash reward. In another case, when you are paying for your Sam’s Club membership, you can use the cash reward. Lastly, you have one of the best options, which is to cash out. You can get the cash from Member services or the staffed register. Above all this, one of the biggest advantages of Sam’s cash is that they never expire. This is a phenomenal offer.

Will Every Sam’s Club Member Receive Cash Rewards?

Yes. It has been officially announced by Sam’s club on its website that, all the customers of Sam’s club are eligible to get cashback and redeem it later. However, if you want to gain more rewards, you can upgrade your membership to plus. In addition to this, there is another way for you to maximize the cash rewards. In order to do that, you have to apply for a Sam’s Club Mastercard. As a member, you can earn up to $500 a month. The Sam’s Club Mastercard given to plus members will earn you ten times more than what you would earn as a mere member without Sam’s Mastercard.

Hence, if you want to get the maximum benefits out of this Sam’s cash program, it is better to get a plus membership and a Sam’s Club Mastercard. Lastly, while redeeming, try cashing out instead of buying a product or paying for your membership.

What Products Can Be Bought at Sam’s Club Using the Cash Rewards?

Sam’s Club sells a wide range of merchandise, and hence it is difficult to list them here. In fact, most products sold by Sam’s club can be bought using the cash reward. Hence, I will list the products that cannot be bought using Sam’s cash reward. They are,

Gift Cards

Milk

Fuel

Tobacco and related products

Alcohol

Lottery Tickets

Auctions

Pharmacy prescriptions

Photo center products

Mobile Phone contracts

Service plans

Taxes and fees

Service and labor

Lastly, the products sold and services offered by the third parties via Sam’s Club.

However, you cannot consider this list permanent. Based on the information given on Sam’s club website, they have said that may add or remove the products and services that can be bought using the cash reward. Moreover, they have told that the Sam’s Club organization reserve all the right to add or remove products from the list without any prior notice.

How Can I Know How Much Cash Reward I Have Saved?

It is pretty simple for you to check your cash reward status. In order to do that, you first have to log in to your Sam’s Club account on the Sam’s Club website. After logging in, you will find the option “Cash Rewards”. You can see the option once you click on “Your account”. It will be located in the dropdown menu of “Your account”.

However, this isn’t the only way for you to check your cash reward status. There are other ways as well. For example, you can visit Sam’s Club in-store located in your neighborhood and ask the staff present at the Membership desk to check your cash reward status. All you need is your membership card. The Sam’s Club associate will check and inform you about your cash reward status in no time. The membership desk will help you in upgrading your Sam’s Club membership as well.

Can I Use My Sam’s Club Rewards at Walmart?

I have two answers based on the way I have perceived this question. In case, you are asking about using the Sam’s Club rewards directly at Walmart, then, the answer is no. However, you can cash out the reward at Sam’s Club in-store and use the amount to buy products at Walmart in-store.

What Are Some Plus-member-specific Benefits at Sam’s Club?

Earlier in this article, I mentioned how the plus-membership is helpful in gaining maximum from Sam’s cash reward program. However, there are numerous benefits which you should know. If you become a plus member at Sam’s Club, you will not be charged a shipping fee for any online order, you can buy certain generic prescriptions for free, and you get to shop during earlier hours.

In addition to this, there are other perks as well that you get when you buy products at Sam’s club. They are,

You can buy select prescription glasses for a price of 20% off from the actual price.

If you are subscribing to Pandora music streaming, you will get 15% off.

You can add around 16 other people for add-on membership. Each add-on membership will cost you around $40.

Above all these, the plus-membership is extremely beneficial for the customer who shops more frequently. Apart from them, it is also suitable for people who own small businesses. The savings and tools provided by Sam’s club to the plus members can be very helpful.

Sam’s Club Credit Card Benefits

As a member of Sam’s Club, it is extremely useful if you get to know about the credit cards offered by Sam’s club. Using a regular Sam’s Club membership, you can buy the basic store card and the MasterCard. However, as a plus-member, you are eligible to buy a world-elite Mastercard. This is the MasterCard, which will enable you to earn around $5000 in a year. You may be wondering how is it possible. For that, you should check out the below points.

You will get a cashback of 5% on fuel

If you are purchasing any product on Sam’s club in-store and online, there is a 3% discount on all the purchases.

In the case of dining and takeout, you will get 3% cashback.

Lastly, 1% everywhere else.

What I Have Said in This Article (Recap)

Final Thoughts

There is a hierarchy that a customer of Sam’s club has to climb in order to save more. However, for saving more, you should be a person who spends more. In one way, the Sam’s club is encouraging the members to spend more, which is obviously aimed at improving its revenue. As a customer, you should think beyond the advertisement about upgrading the membership. You should think if the savings you made by spending too much is worth it. If you can find an answer to this question, you will save a hell lot of money. I hope you take the best decision after going through all this article.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – When Can I Redeem Sam’s Club Rewards

1. Does customers who have regular Sam’s club membership eligible for Sam’s club reward program? Yes. From regular members to plus members of Sam’s Club, all are eligible for the Sam’s Club Reward program. 2. What type of credit cards can a customer with regular membership get? As a regular member, a person is eligible to get two types of credit cards. They are the basic store card and the MasterCard. 3. If I have a world-elite Mastercard, how much cashback will I get on fuel? If you use the world-elite Mastercard issued by Sam’s club to the plus-members, you will get 5% cashback on fuel. 4. As a Plus member, how much can you save by subscribing to Pandora music streaming? You will save around 15% of the actual amount.