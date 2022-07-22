Hamsters are some of the cutest creatures there are on this planet. Their small cute nose, beady eyes, and little paws just make you want to snuggle them. They are also very low maintenance than other pets. When you think of buying a small pet, then I am sure you must have thought of getting a hamster. Although they appear a bit like rats, hamsters have a charm that makes them distinct from other rodent species. The4y are also cheaper than maintaining a dog or cat, as they don’t require as much food. If you are thinking of getting a hamster, then kudos to you! Although many pet stores sell them, you won’t have as many options to choose from as at PetSmart Stores. Their stores sell a range of hamster species that you can take as your pet. So, what’s the cost of hamsters at PetSmart?

As I have mentioned, if you need to get a pet, then PetSmart stores are one of the best places to got to. They sell a range of pets like dogs, cats, birds, fishes, etc., and of course hamsters. If you want to buy a pet hamster for your kid or for yourself, then at PetSmart you have the option of selecting from many breeds. In this article, you will know everything you need to know about getting a hamster from PetSmart. So, continue reading the article if you’re interested.

How Much Does a Hamster Cost at PetSmart Stores?

If you are thinking of getting a hamster from your local PetSmart, then it will cost you somewhere between $15 to $26 as of today. The price of hamsters varies as per their availability and the breed which you wish to purchase. There are many breeds of hamsters that PetSmart has on sale at most of its stores. The price of getting a single hamster is not much. That is why it is one of the most preferred pets among children and young adults in this country. Maintaining a hamster also does not require much work and doesn’t require you to put in a lot of money. PetSmart store employees make sure that the hamsters they sell are not disease-ridden in any way. They are vetted, cleaned, and properly fed before they are up for sale.

What Are Some Hamster Breeds and Their Cost at PetSmart?

As I said before, PetSmart sells many breeds of hamsters that you can choose to buy. The cost varies on the type of breed you choose to buy. But even the priciest hamster does not cost more than $26. You have the option of choosing whichever one you want without any complications. Here’s a list of different hamster breeds and their cost at PetSmart.

As you can see, these are the prices of different hamster breeds that are available at PetSmart stores. These prices are very reasonable considering that once you buy a hamster, you can have it for more than 2 years, which is its life span. Take note that the prices may have changed since this article has been published. Just click the links in the table for the current prices of different hamster breeds at PetSmart stores.

How to Purchase a Hamster From a PetSmart Store?

You will need to go to your local PetSmart store to purchase a hamster. There is no delivery or pick-up option. Hamsters and all other pet animals are available for in-store purchase at PetSmart. Use the PetSmart store locator interface to locate a store nearest to you just by entering your Pin code. Once you get to know the nearest location, go to the store and state your wish to purchase a hamster to the staff there. Keep in mind that some stores don’t have hamsters, as they are seasonal. So, it is better to call up the PetSmart store to check their availability.

If they have hamsters, then select which breed you want and then pay for it at the counter. You are then an official owner of a hamster. The next step is to buy some things that a pet hamster requires. You can buy them at the store itself.

What Are Some Supplies You Need for a Pet Hamster and the Cost of Buying Them?

Although buying a hamster is cheap, maintaining it also requires you to shell out some money to buy supplies. You’ll need supplies like a cage, food tray, water bowl, chew sticks, bedding material, and finally food. You need all these supplies to take proper care of your hamster. When it comes to the cost of them, buying a good quality cage requires you to pay $40 – $70, most of the other supplies except food will cost $5 individually. The monthly cost of food will be $25 for the hamster, this budget also includes bedding material.

As you just read, the cost of maintaining a hamster is more than what you paid for it. But despite all the money you pay for these supplies, it’s not much when you see how lovely it is to spend time with the hamster. You can also buy these supplies from other places or order online if you find the prices at PetSmart are on the higher side.

What Are the Requirements You Need to Purchase a Hamster at PetSmart?

There are no special requirements that you need to fulfill when buying a hamster, unlike when you adopt a dog. When you adopt a dog at PetSmart, you will have to go through an interview and fill up some paperwork. Once they find you are eligible to be a dog owner and complete all the formalities, you can take the dog with you. Whereas in the case of hamsters, you just need to go to a store, choose the one you like, and then pay for it at the counter. You can make a direct payment or use an interest-free payment plan through Afterpay to make the purchase.

What is the PetSmart Promise Policy?

The people who buy a hamster are made of the PetSmart Promise policy once they make the purchase, The Policy basically states that the owner of the hamster can return it back to the store within 14 days from its date of purchase in case of illness to the hamster or because of some other reason. If you return your hamster back by the end of 14 days, you are eligible for a replacement or a full refund. The policy also mentions things you need to keep in mind so that the hamster avoids any infection or disease in the future.

What Are Some Other Small Animals That PetSmart Sells?

If you are not sure about buying a hamster or want to get some other small pet animal, then PetSmart gives you many options. Although hamsters are cute, they aren’t the only ones. There are many animal segments at the company’s stores like birds, reptiles, small pets, etc. You can buy from any of them, but if you only want to get a small pet, then you are in luck. Here’s a list of small pets that PetSmart sells.

Chinchilla

Gerbil

Guinea pig

Hamster

Mouse

Rat

These small pets are available for purchase at PetSmart stores. All of them come at a different cost. You can purchase whichever one you prefer to buy. PetSmart stores also sell supplies for these animals. Keep in mind that some stores don’t have the availability of a few small pets.

Conclusion

PetSmart is the largest pet store chain company. Its stores sell a variety of animals. There are plenty of people that go to its stores across the country to buy new pets or pet supplies. If you are looking to buy a small pet like a hamster, then there are many breed options for you to choose from. They come in the price range of $15 to $46 depending on the breed. Take note that some of the breeds may be unavailable for purchase due to seasonal unavailability. The store also offers various supplies for hamsters, all of which come at a reasonable cost. In case you want to buy some other small pet, then you have many options to choose from. Keep this in mind, if you want to buy a hamster or some other small pet at PetSmart.

FAQs – What’s the Cost of Hamsters at PetSmart?

