What to Do if You Receive a Wrong Package From Amazon?

If you receive the wrong package from Amazon, it certainly might be the company that has misplaced your package. So, if Amazon sends you one then you might want to contact the Amazon customer associate to get help. They can provide you with a replacement of the package or else a refund for the original purchase. You can contact Amazon either from their online official website, amazon.com, and also you can call them up and talk to an Amazon customer support associate. Also, Amazon allows customers to keep the wrong item sent to them.

The wrong package sent to you may be accidentally sent to you or else it might come to you without ordering it. If those are the cases with you receiving the wrong item then you can contact Amazon customer support. They provide support for the customers on their website and through the customer help desk. You can contact them in 2 ways. I am going to explain them below.

Method 1:

1-800 is the number provided by Amazon for the customers to report wrong items sent to them. You can call Amazon on that number and complain about your issue. Amazon may offer you a refund for the original purchase or might send you a replacement. But to provide them, Amazon might ask you for verification such as the purchase verification.

Method 2:

You can fill out the refund and replacement request available on the Amazon official website. I have explained this method below clearly step by step.

Open the Amazon website and log in to your Amazon account using the credentials. Open the orders page on your account. Go to the order which is wrongly sent by Amazon. Select the option “Return or replace items” which is on the right-hand side of the page. Open the Reason for replacement and select the reason for the return or refund (the wrong item sent) Amazon will provide a label that you have to print and attach to the package for shipping it.

This is a very simple method of complaining to Amazon that you received the wrong package. But this will automatically make the customer send the wrong package back to Amazon. Whereas in the first method Amazon customer associate is likely to ask you to keep the wrong item sent to you by yourself. This is provided as a gift for you for the inconvenience provided to you.

So, it is recommended to the customers and is also beneficial to call the Amazon customer associate to get a free item. Additionally, they will also receive the original package which they have previously ordered.

Are You Allowed to Keep the Wrong Item You Receive From Amazon?

Amazon has some policies which state that the customers who receive the wrong items in their package can keep them along with the original one. This is expressed according to the FTC (Federal Trade Commission). But this is only allowed when a customer calls Amazon customer support directly to their number (1-800). This is named as a gift for the inconvenience.

However, if the customer processes the return or refund for the wrong item online then they may have to return the package with a label attached to it.

Can You Request a Refund or Exchange for the Wrong Items Sent?

Yes, Amazon does provide you with a refund or replacement for the wrong package. You can select between refund and replacement whatever you want. This can only be eligible for the complaints which are registered by the Amazon customer care number.

If you want a refund, then you have to mention it to the customer associate of Amazon. You will receive the refund, and it will reflect in your account in 3 to 5 business days. This refund will be reflected in the payment method used while purchasing.

Additionally, if you request a replacement it will be sent to you. Amazon will also provide you with a tracking ID for the replacement sent to you.

What is the Reason That You Receive the Wrong Package From Amazon?

The wrong package/ item sent to you might have a reason, or it might be accidentally sent to you by Amazon. The reasons are different for which you might have received a wrong order.

The most common reason for the wrong item is the associates at the Amazon fulfillment center might have mixed the orders up and misplaced the items. This might be because of identical names on any 2 orders. Additionally, they might have a similar address.

Sometimes customers receive packages even without ordering anything on Amazon. This is due to the misplaced address or the negligence of the Amazon driver. However, there are chances that the driver misreads the address on the label of the package. This is also a major reason for the customers to receive the wrong item.

Process of Returning a Wrong Item From Amazon

There is always a way to return a wrong package or item to Amazon. It is not necessary for the customer to send the packages to Amazon. Amazon allows them to keep the wrong items with them only.

It is easy to return packages to Amazon. You can simply fill out the form available for “refund and replacement” on their official website. After filling out the application, Amazon will provide you with a return label which you have to attach to the package while sending.

Attach the return label to the package. This has to be done in the original box in which they have received the item. They can schedule a pickup from the Amazon official website. Amazon will send a driver to your address for the package pickup.

You can even send the package yourself by sending it through the nearest post office. Amazon will return the postal charges and Import deposit fees once they receive the package. Also, they will provide a refund or send a replacement only after receiving the package.

How Complicated is It to Send a Wrong Item Back to Amazon?

It is not at all difficult to return the wrong package back to Amazon. It can be as simple as receiving the package. Furthermore, it can be easily done by filling out the “Refund and Replacement” form.

Also, they may face a few issues while returning the wrong item to Amazon. Amazon sends a tracking number for the package. Customers can track this tracking number till the package is sent to the Amazon fulfillment center.

Customers are likely to receive the wrong item or package from the Amazon fulfillment center. This may be due to many reasons. It may be caused due the negligence of the driver, similar addresses, or misplaced packages. Customers can reach out to Amazon through their official website or by their phone number.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

