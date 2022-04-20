We depend on Walmart for various things. It is more likely that we would use at least one service of Walmart each day. In addition, Walmart is also trying its best to serve the customers in whichever way possible. Among the many services is cashing checks at Walmart Money Center. Numerous people in the USA are using this service due to its convenience. Now, talking about the functioning hours of Walmart Money centers, what time does Walmart stop cashing checks? In other words, when does Walmart Money Center close? Furthermore, what could be the functioning hour of those centers? Well, here is what I have found about the Walmart Money Centers.

When Does Walmart Stop Cashing Checks in 2022[Brief Answer]

During the weekdays and Saturdays, Walmart would stop cashing checks post 8 pm. As far as Sunday is concerned, the Money centers close soon. They won’t work post 6 pm. Most of the time, Walmart in-store would close soon after the Money Center closes. During the functioning hours of Money Centers, you can cash various types of checks. However, you cannot cash out an amount beyond $5000.

What Are the Types of Checks That You Can Cash in at Walmart?

The Money center at Walmart will allow you to cash in most of the major checks such as

Tax Checks

Payroll Checks

Cashier’s Checks

Insurance Settlement Checks

MoneyGram Money Orders

Government Checks

Pre-printed checks

Two-party Personal Checks

401(k) retirement disbursement checks

At the same time, there are certain checks which you cannot cash in at Walmart Money Center. It is because Walmart doesn’t have the obligation to provide cash for those certain checks.

How to Check if a Walmart Store Has a Money Center?

You can easily get to know if the Walmart store is located in your neighborhood or any other place in the USA. For that, you can make use of the Walmart Store Finder. Use the search option to find out the Walmart store you are aiming to go to. Once you select the store, you will be able to see the option “Money services” at the bottom. Along with it, you will find what are the other services that are being offered by that particular Walmart store. If you are not seeing that option, it would mean the store doesn’t have a Money center. Additionally, it also means that the particular store is not offering any Money services.

You can use this Walmart Store Finder to get other details of the store as well. It would give you the distance of the store from your location, the contact number of that store, the functioning hours of the store, items that you can buy from the store, and many more. In addition to providing the details of services offered, they would give you the list of contact numbers of the respective service centers.

Where Can You Cash Your Check at Walmart?

There are two places where you could cash your check at Walmart. We have already discussed one of the places. That is Money centers also known as Money Services Centers. Apart from that, you have another place within Walmart where you can cash in Walmart. It is the Customer Service desk. You can choose between two according to your convenience.

What Should You Check for Before Visiting a Money Center at Walmart?

There are certain things that you should make sure are done before going to Walmart Money Center. Starting from checking if all the necessary parts of the check have been filled correctly. Don’t forget to endorse the check by signing your signature behind the check. Furthermore, it is better to sign right before you arrive at Walmart. This would help you in case the check is stolen or lost before you get to Walmart. Though these things are small, they are a great help.

How to Cash Your Check at Walmart Money Center?

The process of cashing your check at Walmart is pretty simple. These simple steps are one of the main reasons for people to choose Walmart over Banks. You just have to head towards your nearest Walmart. Most Walmart would have Money Center. You can go there and submit your check. The staff there would ask you to provide a government-issued ID card. After the verification, you will easily get the cash. In addition to Money Center, you can cash in at the Customer Service Desk present at the Walmart Stores. All you need to do is to have the check and a government-issued card to get the work done.

Why Should One Use Walmart to Cash the Check?

Firstly, in order to cash a check at Walmart, one doesn’t require a bank account. This is incredibly useful for people who don’t have a bank account. There are a lot of people in the USA, who don’t own an account at any bank. For people like them, the Walmart Money Center is the best place to cash the check. Secondly, we visit the Walmart stores to purchase groceries and other stuff. Therefore, we can plan accordingly and get two things done at a time. One is shopping the groceries and another is cashing the check. It is incredibly convenient for us.

Thirdly, you don’t have to register for cashing the check. If you are a person who doesn’t use checks often, this is a very good feature for you. It reduces the otherwise unnecessary work you had to do to cash in the check. Fourthly, the time and location. The Walmart stores are located in different places throughout America. Additionally, the functioning hours of Walmart are more when compared to many banks. Therefore, considering all these, Walmart become an automatic choice.

Lastly, it would be very beneficial to use Walmart to cash in if you have a Walmart Moneycard. In this way, you can immediately reload the amount you just withdrew. But why should one cash in to again load it up in the Moneycard? Well, this step would be particularly convenient if you are tempted to waste money as soon as you cash in. It is also useful if you prefer spending amounts for billing, purchase, and other purposes.

How Much Would It Cost to Cash a Check at Walmart?

It totally depends on the value of the check that you want to cash in. Additionally, it would also vary according to the laws of respective states in the USA. Still, Walmart makes sure that the fee for cashing in is affordable. The maximum fee for cashing in any check whose worth is below $1000 would be just $4. Similarly, the maximum fee for cashing checks whose worth is more than $1000 is $8. The fee is the same for the checks whose worth is above $1000 and until $5000. You cannot cash in checks whose worth is more than that. However, the limit would increase to $7500 during the tax refund season.

Conclusion

Walmart has become part of our day-to-day life. This is due to the wide range of services offered by Walmart. This is actually good since you don’t have to struggle traveling to different destinations for various services. Walmart has made it incredibly convenient for its customers by integrating various services. Additionally, it is helping you save the money you would have otherwise had to spend on the Gasoline. Considering the current hike in the prices of Gasoline, you can save a few bucks easily by increasing your dependence on Walmart. Cashing a check is one among them.

In this article, I have discussed the functioning hours of Walmart. Furthermore, I have explained how to locate Walmart that provides money services and the advantage of using Walmart money service. Lastly, I have told you about the cost of cashing in a check at Walmart Money Center. I hope the information presented in this article was helpful to you. Thank you for reading.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs) – What Time Does Walmart Stop Cashing Checks

1. Can we cash in all types of checks at Walmart? No. Due to certain obligations, You can only cash in certain types of checks only at Money centers located inside the Walmart store. 2. What is the cash limit for cashing in checks? Generally, the cash limit for checks is around $5000. However, during the tax refund season, the cash limit is raised to $7500. 3. Does one need a bank account to cash in check at Walmart? No. You should have two things in your hand if you have to cash in your check at Walmart. They are the check and your government-issued ID card. 4. Can I cash in the tax checks at Walmart? Yes. Cashing in tax checks at Walmart is possible.