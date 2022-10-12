Walmart wants to reduce the difficulty faced by customers while utilizing its perks and benefits. Hence, it came up with a concept called “Walmart MoneyCard”. This card acts like a prepared debit card and Walmart uses it for depositing while the customer uses it for purchases. When Walmart deposits to the “MoneyCard “, it will take some time before you can start using the fund for purchases at Walmart. So, we are left with the question, “What Time Does Walmart MoneyCard Process Deposits? Well, continue to scroll down, you will get to know in this article.

How Long Will It Take for Walmart to Process Moneycard?

Currently, one cannot exactly say how long Walmart will take for processing deposits on the MoneyCard. The balance on your account gets updated whenever an employer gives instructions to your MoneyCard. You will also receive notification from a government benefits provider. Walmart will be giving you notifications via the MoneyCard application when the deposits arrive. If you want to know more about the MoneyCard and deposit processing, continue reading this article till the end.

What is a Walmart Moneycard?

Walmart is issuing this prepaid debit card. You can add money to MoneyCard and use it for shopping at many places. You can use this for shopping at restaurants, retail stores, and online as well. The only condition is that they should accept the Mastercard Visa card. Walmart’s MoneyCard is very convenient for making payments and shopping couldn’t be simpler. As a result, many customers of Walmart possess this MoneyCard. In addition to leverage while shopping, they are enjoying occasional perks and benefits rendered by Walmart.

If you have to know more about Walmart Money cards, you should visit the Walmart website. If not, you can personally go to a Walmart store nearby and inquire with the staff about MoneyCard. The Walmart associate may explain all the benefits and leverages you get while using the MoneyCard at any place. If not, he may redirect you to someone who could explain to you about MoneyCard. In most cases, the Walmart associates present at the customer service desk will possess the information you need.

Should I Pay Any Fee for Using Walmart Moneycard?

Yes. You should pay a monthly fee of $5 for using this card. If you have lost or someone has stolen your MoneyCard, you should get a replacement from Walmart. This will cost you around $3. Lastly, if you want to reload your card quickly, Walmart provides an option called Rapid Reload. For Rapid reload, you should pay a fee of $3. If you have to use the rapid reload service, you should visit the nearest Walmart store. When you are using this method, it will be reflected on your account in a very brief period. On average, it is estimated to take around 10 minutes.

As far as services like Direct Deposit and online bank transfer are considered, you don’t have to pay any fee. Walmart will not charge you any fee for reloading your MoneyCard via check cashing. Lastly, if you are loading an amount that is $1000 or more, Walmart will waive your monthly fee. In my opinion, Walmart could have lowered the limit to $500 as it would have benefitted more people.

What Are the Factors That Influence the Walmart Moneycard Payment Timing?

Your employer and the government are responsible for crediting the payment to your account. When any one of the aforementioned two parties gives instruction, the Walmart MoneyCard will credit the payment account to your account. Hence, the payment timing entirely depends on them. Therefore, you will experience a delay if either of the parties doesn’t give payment instructions on the date of payment. This is because the MoneyCard cannot process the scheduled deposit without receiving instruction. You will also experience a delay when the name and social security number that an employer sends don’t match with information already present in your Walmart MoneyCard account.

How Quickly Does Walmart Moneycard Deposit?

In order to make sure you receive the payment earlier than the scheduled payday, you should make use of the ASAP Direct Deposit option available for Walmart MoneyCard. In the case of Government benefits, government officials will send the deposit to your account four days prior to the day when you are scheduled to receive benefits. However, this is not true every time. A few employers and government officials can be a reason for the delay as well. There will be no delay from the side MoneyCard.

You can also prevent the delay make checking and making sure the name and social security number present on your MoneyCard account and with your employer matches. This way, you will avoid unnecessary delay.

How to Track Your Walmart Moneycard Deposit?

Walmart has created a digital platform for tracking the status of your deposit, receiving alerts and notifications after receiving the deposit, and finally checking the balance present on your account. You just have to download the Walmart MoneyCard application on your smartphone.

What Should I Do if I Am Not Receiving My Deposit on Time?

You should be really tense or worried, knowing the deposit hasn’t arrived in your account. In such a case, you should not panic, but seek help from the employer. In the case of benefits, it will be a government officer. After establishing contact with the appropriate person, you should ask that person to provide you with the trace number. After noting down the trace number, you should call the MoneyCard Customer care department via 877 937 4098. Once a representative picks up your call, you should inform them of your trace number. By using your Trace number, the representative will be able to estimate when the deposit will be processed.

Who Will Help Me if I Am Experiencing a Delay in the Deposit?

Walmart is responsible for taking care of all the issues that you face with the MoneyCard issued by Walmart. You can be assured that Walmart will be helping you in the case of a delay. You can also inquire them about the reason for the delay as well. Since Walmart gives different services, it has allocated a dedicated team for answering the queries of the MoneyCard customers. Additionally, it has established a helpline for MoneyCard customers who are facing issues.

What Are the Various Ways of Loading the Moneycard?

The MoneyCard you received from Walmart can be loaded in multiple ways. Below are the methods through which you can load your card.

Tax refunds, or even

Insurance agency checks

Your payroll check

Government check.

In most cases, the depositor is either your employer or the government officer who is responsible for distributing the funds allocated by the federal government to the people.

What Are the Benefits of Having a Moneycard?

If someone asks “Why should I get a Walmart MoneyCard”, these benefits and perks I will be mentioning could be the reason. Whenever you are using your MoneyCard for a purchase, Walmart offers you rewards. Additionally, if you are making any purchases in the participating stores, you will get cashback. If you are using it at Walmart in-store, you are eligible for 1% cashback, for Walmart.com the cashback percent is 3. Similarly, at Walmart Fuel Stations and Murphy USA, you will get 2% cashback. All the MoneyCard holders will get a $75 cashback annually. Walmart will automatically credit this amount to your account at the end of each year.

Final Thoughts

Walmart heeds the complaints of its customers and responds as quickly as possible. This is why many people have praised Walmart’s customer service. Even in the case of MoneyCard, it is true that Walmart gives its best to serve customers. It has provided various features to monitor the balance and maintain the MoneyCard. You are also given the “Rapid Reload” option in case of an emergency. Walmart also gives privileges to clients who are transferring huge amounts by waiving monthly fees. If you use the MoneyCard for a long time, there are chances of gaining more benefits in the future. Nevertheless, the current service offered by Walmart is convincing enough for a person to start using MoneyCard and avoid the hassle you face while using other debit cards.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – What Time Does Walmart MoneyCard Process Deposits?

1. How much money can I load on Walmart MoneyCard? You are allowed to load up to $3000 to your MoneyCard. Walmart restricts all Money Card users from depositing amounts higher than this limit. 2. How long will it take for my MoneyCard account to reflect the amount that I deposited using rapid reload? There is no accurate time period for this. Nevertheless, in most cases, the deposit will reflect in 10 minutes. 3. Is it possible to load MoneyCard using Insurance agency checks? Yes. Walmart allows its clients to load the MoneyCard using various checks such as payroll check

Government check and of course Insurance agency check. 4. What is the helpline I should dial for reporting issues that I face while using MoneyCard? If you are experiencing trouble using the Walmart MoneyCard, you should contact the customer service team of Walmart at 877 937 4098. 5. Will I be able to get a MoneyCard at a Walmart in-store? Yes. You will be able to get the Walmart MoneyCard at both Walmart in-store and Walmart.com.