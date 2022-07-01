When you think of buying goods at affordable prices, many options come to mind. Target is one such option that sells various goods at low prices. You can get almost anything at Target. It is one of the major retailers in the United States. In fact, it is the seventh-largest retailer in America by sales and the fifth-largest e-commerce retailer. With the growing industry of e-commerce business, every retailer is launching their own shopping platforms. Target launched its online platform in February 2019. But unlike Amazon or Walmart, Target does not have its own delivery partners who take the responsibility of delivering the orders made by customers. So, how does Target ship its products? What service does Target use for shipping? These are the questions to which you will find the answers in this article.

People in the previous century would have not believed that you can shop for groceries, clothes, and even the freaking washing machine from the comfort of your couch. In the olden days, people used to visit a store, stand in line, and then purchase the item that they came to buy. Those same people will be riddled with jealousy, in case they see the level of comfort that their grandchildren are having. One can attribute all this trend to Amazon. It is the company that started the online shopping fad. Walmart, Target, etc. are just climbing up on the bandwagon that Amazon invented.

The main thing one needs to establish an online shopping platform is to have an impeccable logistical infrastructure. Warehouse, trucks, delivery vans, and delivery partners are just to name a few. But Target started using shipping services to work around all these logistical challenges. So, What service does Target use for shipping? Read the article to find out.

What Services Does Target Use for Shipping?

Target uses various shipping and mailing companies to deliver its products across America. FedEx, USP, USPS, and shipt are used by Target to ship the orders that it received. These couriers and mailing companies are some of the top ones in the country, that are able to ship to almost every door in America. As the retailer predominately uses third-party services to ship its products, it is free from most logistical challenges of shipping. It primarily uses UPS, FedEx, and USPS to ship home orders across America. Whereas, Shipt is the one that is responsible for shipping groceries and offering same-day deliveries. It is important to know, that Shipt is a subsidiary company of Target.

To Which Places Does Target Ship?

Target as an exceptional distribution network and fulfillment centers all over the country. This allows the online retailer to ship its products to all states of America. Although states like Hawaii and Alaska may face some restrictions regarding this. Shipping heavy products or oversized products may be a bit difficult to do. With various fulfillment centers, Target can successfully deliver its products using various shipping services in short periods of time.

Target also can not ship certain cosmetics or fragrances to Alaska and Hawaii. You will know if Target ships to those places when you select the delivery location for that product. It is also better to not put delivery locations in hospitals, hotels, lodges, resorts, etc. as some of those areas may not allow delivery partners inside their premises.

How Much Is the Cost of Shipping at Target?

The cost of shipping Target depends on whether you buy the product using a RedCard or not. Target’s RedCard is a credit card that the retailer provides that one can use to buy stuff at the retailers’ stores and website. If you use a RedCard, then you will get free shipping on orders that are above $35. You will have to pay a $5.99 flat rate for purchases under $35 in case you didn’t use the RedCard to make the transaction. This rate is the same for all the items that are sold on the Target website. Take note that these rates are only for standard shipping. The shipping costs for other options are different.

What Are the Shipping Services That You Get on Target?

There are 3 main shipping options that target provides. They are Standard Shipping, Two-Day Shipping, and Express Delivery. Here’s an explanation for these 3 services with their shipping rates.

Standard Shipping

This is the basic tier of all shipping services that Target offers. When you choose this option, you will get your order within 3-5 days from the date of purchase. As I have mentioned before, this option cost $5.99 for purchases under $35 to people that buy those products with a RedCard. Standard Shipping is free for people that buy products using this card.

Two-Day Shipping

Target has two-day shipping where any products you order will reach you within 2 days. The cost of shipping for this option is free for orders purchased with RedCard. But in case you don’t use a RedCard then the price of two-day shipping differs on the size of the product. Just like in the case of Standard shipping, you need to purchase items of $35 worth for this service to be free. The shipping cost ranged anywhere between $10 to $35 depending on the weight of the package.

Express Shipping

This is the fastest shipping that Target offers. But choosing the Express delivery option, you will get your package/order within a single business day. This option best suits people that need to have their orders as soon as possible. But this service is not free of cost, even when you purchase the orders using a RedCard. The cost of Express shipping depends on the weight of the package. You will need to pay the shipping cost between $10 to $120 depending on the weight, size, and contents of the package. Sometimes Target may even prohibit this option depending on the item you order. \

What Are Target Distribution Centers?

Target distribution centers are basically warehouses for those items that target needs to deliver on a moment’s notice. There are 44 Target distribution centers as of 2022, many of these centers operate on the front line of the e-commerce business of the retailer. Delivery partners like USPS, UPS, and FedEx pick up the products at Target and deliver them to their recipients. Each distribution center is nearly 1.6 million square feet. These centers play an important role in the whole logistics side of Target’s online retail business. Most of the workers in Target work around the clock to make sure that there is not any delay on the Seller’s side. Many retailers in the country have their own distribution centers that house various packages for customers.

Does Target Ship on Sundays?

Usually, businesses don’t deliver packages on weekends, and this is also true for Target. As per their shipping policy., people won’t get any packages on Saturdays and Sundays. As the retailer uses other mailing companies like UPS, FedEx, etc. they don’t tend to deliver packages on weekends. So, even if you order a product on Friday, you won’t get it until Monday. But there are some select ZIP locations, where you can get your packages on weekends. You have to check Target’s website to know if you can get your orders on weekends to your location or not.

Does Target Ship Internationally?

No, Target has stopped shipping its items to international customers. The retailer had stopped international shipping for any orders placed after February 1, 2020. Because of the pandemic, Target has stopped this service. Only the orders placed before February 1st of 2020 will be processed for international delivery by Target. Before, Target used Border free for shipping products internationally, but now, there is no international shipping. The retailer also doesn’t ship packages to international freight forwarders. The only way to buy stuff from Target is if you are within the borders of America.

Conclusion

Target uses various companies like USPS, UPS, and FedEx to deliver its items across America. The retailer uses these carrier services to deliver most of its products. When it comes to same-day delivery for groceries, etc. Target uses Shipt, which is a subsidiary company of the retailer. You get three shipping options, Standard Shipping, Two-Day Delivery, and Express Delivery. You can get free shipping if you use a RedCard to make purchases above $35 for both Standard Shipping and Two-Day Delivery. Furthermore, you need to pay extra fees for Express delivery depending on the weight, size, and contents of the package. The cost for Express Delivery varies between $10 to $120.

FAQs – What Service Does Target Use for Shipping?

