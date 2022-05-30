We all love caffeine, but people have different ways of consuming it. Caffeine intake can be through Coffee, tea, and soft drinks. But let’s put aside the unhealthy soft drinks and heavy caffeine-containing coffee and learn about tea for a moment. Tea is a nourishing goodness that humanity has perfected to refine and enhance its taste for many centuries. The Brits aren’t the only ones that are crazy about tea, you can also find many Americans that prefer tea to coffee.

You may not have time to make your own tea or coffee when hurrying to work in the morning. In such a case, the most convenient option is to go buy your preferred drink on the way to work, and Starbucks is what comes to most people’s minds. The wide variety of options that Starbucks provides caters to the taste of most people.

But let’s talk about Matcha tea at Starbucks specifically. The green liquid delight is a choice for many health-conscious people due to its various health benefits for the human body. In this article, I’ll explain what is Matcha tea? What are its benefits? Where does Starbucks get its Matcha powder? And what is its origin history?

Where Does Starbucks Get Its Matcha Tea Powder?

There are no official details from Starbucks about where it gets its Matcha powder from. The brand of Matcha that Starbucks uses is kept out of public preview, I guess it’s to not tip off Starbucks competitors about their Matcha powder supply origin.

But there are educated guesses and speculations as to where Starbucks gets its Matcha powder. It is said that Starbucks Matcha powder source is from a Japanese company called Aiya co, Ltd. The Japanese company is a leading manufacturer of Matcha that supplies a substantial shipment of the powder both nationwide and internationally. As for Aiya’s Matcha, the bulk of it is grown in Nishio, which is the heart of Aichi prefecture in Japan.

The good quality and safety of their Matcha powder made the Aiya company a reputable source for many beverage stores around the world. Aiya supplies Matcha to America, European countries, and many Asian countries. You wouldn’t need to worry about Starbucks giving you bad quality Matcha, as Aiya produces standard quality Matcha.

What Is Matcha Tea?

Matcha is a Japanese tea that is in powdered form. The grounded Matcha tea powder is whisked into hot water, which is then consumed. What makes Matcha tea unique is that it’s not a brew of loose tea leaves that we generally consume. Matcha tea is in grounded form, meaning that you’ll drink the small tea particles that are suspended in the water.

The tea is most popularly used in Japanese tea ceremonies. You can even find Matcha flavored sweets in Japan. Its rich taste and pleasant savory taste have made it a popular item for foreigners to take it back home as souvenirs.

Matcha tea has a prominent savory note, which is called umami in Japan. It tastes a bit similar to vegetables and also has a slight sweetness to it.

Matcha tea has gotten worldwide recognition after people got to know about the various health benefits it offers.

What Are the Health Benefits of Drinking Matcha Tea?

There are various health benefits of drinking Matcha tea for the human body. If you are skeptical about drinking Matcha, then I hope your mind changes after reading about the benefits that it offers outweigh your doubts about drinking it. Here’s a list of all the benefits Matcha tea provides

High in Anti-oxidants

Matcha tea contains nearly 10 times more Anti-oxidants than the highly promoted green tea. You read that right! Green tea anti-oxidant levels are nowhere near The Matcha tea. As per the ORAC (Oxygen Radical Absorption Capacity) test, antioxidants in Matcha tea are about 1380 units per gram, which is 125 times higher than what you find in spinach. Foods and drinks High in anti-oxidants help reduce inflammation and prevent a whole range of chronic diseases in the body.

Matcha Tea Lowers Cholesterol

Matcha tea lowers LDL cholesterol levels in the body. LDL cholesterol is harmful in nature, that’s why it is also known as Bad cholesterol. If this type of cholesterol is in higher quantities, then it will cause Heart strokes, heart attacks, and various other types of health complications. Whereas, HDL cholesterol is considered good cholesterol, which can help clear arteries from bad cholesterol in our body.

Drinking Matcha tea helps raise our HDL cholesterol levels in the body. So drinking Matcha tea regularly can reduce the chances of getting heart complications, especially if you have a history of heart disease in your family.

Helps in Losing Weight

With nearly 43% of the American population being obese and a higher percentage of overweight people, It is a good option to drink Matcha tea as it helps people to lose weight. Matcha tea contains catechins which have thermogenic properties that help to burn calories faster.

As per the American journal of clinical nutrition, Drinking Matcha tea as part of your workout routine burns 25% more calories. This benefit itself should motivate most people to drink Matcha tea.

Helps Avoid Getting Cancer

Cancer, the word itself scares the living hell out of many people, at least that’s the case for me. Doctors and scientists around the world are working day and night to cure cancer in its entirety, but they still haven’t been able to find an efficient solution. Every year, there are more than 10 million deaths due to cancer. It is a tragedy of massive proportions.

As per new studies, it is found that tea which boosts the immune system, high in antioxidants has properties that kill cancer cells and help reduce tumor size. As Matcha tea has all these properties, it is fair to say that it defends against pervasive cancer cells that corrupt our body.

Matcha Is High in Vitamins and Minerals

Matcha tea contains an array of vitamins and minerals, which helps us avoid deficiencies in our bodies. Sipping Matcha tea provides us with vitamin A, vitamin C, magnesium, vitamin P & F, and all the B vitamins that your body needs.

The many health benefits that Matcha tea gives us made it mainstream popular these days. The advantages of drinking this Tea make it a viable substitute for other drinks that contain caffeine. You can drink this tea daily. But make sure to not overdo it, as Matcha contains higher caffeine levels than your normal every day tea.

What Is the Origin of Matcha Tea?

The origin of Matcha dates back to the 8th century in ancient China. Historians were able to trace back the consumption of Matcha tea way back to the Tang dynasty in China. The Tang dynasty lasted for 3 centuries, spanning from the 7th to the 10th centuries. During this period, Chinese people steamed tea leaves into bricks for transporting them.

Tea bricks became popular during the 12th century, with their usage and consumption becoming more widespread across China. This is when a Buddhist monk named Myoan Eisai discovered the tea and brought it to Japan. He observed that Matcha raised the Alertness of the mind and calmed the senses during his Zen meditation, today we know the reason for that is caffeine.

As the benefits of Matcha tea became more apparent, its consumption also increased by leaps and bounds in Japan. It became so much a part of Japanese culture that it was the basis for the famous Japanese tea ceremony, otherwise called “Chado”.

Conclusion

As people are becoming more aware of Matcha tea, Starbucks took advantage of the vacant market and started selling “Matcha latte”. Although Starbucks is selling Matcha tea, it cannot be considered as healthy because of its high sugar content. In general, Matcha tea should have less sugar, so you can taste its special umami taste. But if put too much sugar in it, then it will nullify the tea’s taste and also the benefits that it provides.

The high antioxidants level present in Matcha and all other vitamins and minerals makes it a viable option for adding it to your health routine. Keep in mind that there are many other Chinese Matcha producing companies that give poor and unsafe quality Matcha. So if you are thinking of buying Matcha powder, then purchase a reputed brand.

In the end, be sure to not take it in high quantities regularly, as it contains a considerable amount of caffeine for a tea.

FAQs – Matcha Tea at Starbucks

Where does Starbucks get its Matcha tea powder? There is no official statement from Starbucks about what brand of Matcha tea powder it uses. But there are educated guesses that Starbucks gets its Matcha powder from a Japanese company called Aiya. Is Matcha tea good for health? Yes, Matcha tea is good for health as they contain significant amounts of antioxidants. Matcha also boosts your immune system and helps reduce bad cholesterol in your body. How much does a Matcha Latte cost in Starbucks? Matcha Latte cost about $4 or more at Starbucks. For each cup of Matcha Latte at Starbucks, there are 5 grams of fat, 28 grams of sugar, and about 200 calories.

