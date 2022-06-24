You can find a coffee shop on almost every street in the United States, at least in the metropolitan cities. Coffee has become an essential part of many people’s mornings. After a good night’s sleep, we all drink coffee to energize ourselves for the work we need to do today. But many people either don’t have the time or interest to make their own coffee. These people prefer to visit a coffee shop on the way to work and get their preferred caffeine beverage. It is no argument that Starbucks is the most popular coffeehouse chain in America. You can find many caffeine-rich beverages in its coffeehouses that’ll eliminate all the remaining drowsiness. But there is a catch, the drinks at Starbucks are so damn expensive to buy. Getting a drink in a Starbucks will literally make your wallet lighter. What makes Starbucks so expensive? Well, let’s find out.

Starbucks came to be in 1971 that mainly sold coffee beans. After some success in the trade of coffee beans, the store changed into a coffeehouse. As coffeehouses were popular in Europe, which got a lot of success. After purchasing the Starbucks stores from the previous owners, Howard Schultz changed them into coffeehouses, taking inspiration from Europe. This proved to be extremely successful, which prompted him to expand Starbucks at a rapid pace. Today, there are mealy 34,000 Starbucks branches all over the world. It has become the most sought-after coffeehouse brand not only in this country but across almost all continents.

Hundreds of thousands of people visit Starbucks every day, despite the expensive cost of the drinks it serves. So, What makes Starbucks so expensive? Why do people still get their drinks from there? Read this article, to know the answers to these questions.

What Makes Starbucks Drinks So Expensive to Purchase?

There are many reasons why the drinks at this particular coffeehouse are priced higher than at other places. The main reasons for this are its Brand value and quality. Just like Apple, Starbucks has maintained high brand value by providing a variety of beverages with high-quality standards. The multinational coffee house company projects itself as a premium supplier of hot beverages. It has invested a lot in marketing to make it appear as a premium and high-class brand. This brand recognition that they built was based on the good quality standards they maintain for their drinks.

Starbucks’s management claims to use standard quality ingredients for making their drinks. Starbucks imports its raw materials and ingredients from multiple places and countries. There

are many suppliers for the company, which diversifies its supply chain and in turn increases the cost of the materials like coffee beans, tea leaves, etc. Apart from these, the company also establishes its branches in expensive commercial locations in the area. This will cost the company higher rents and overheads.

There are more reasons other than the ones I’ve listed above. Continue reading the article to find out what they are.

Labor costs

Labor costs are the highest costs for many companies, and Starbucks is no exception. The company pays its employees $15 per hour and $17 per hour during summer. This is twice the minimum hourly wages set by the federal government. Such wages surely eat up the profits of Starbucks. To make good coffees and other drinks, Starbucks has to employ capable baristas at all its branches. And Starbucks needs to pay them good wages in order to not have an employee shortage.

Coffee Shop Ambiance

Starbucks has an eye-pleasing ambiance at most of its outlets. People don’t only come there to drink coffee, but also to work and chat with other people. The ambiance is designed to insight a calm and professional-feeling to make people feel comfortable sitting there. To design and maintain such ambiance, obviously, Starbucks has to invest in quality furniture, flooring, etc. Apart from having high-quality, the furniture also needs to be durable as many people tend to sit there every day.

Quality of Their Products

There are certain standards for people when it comes to buying products, especially when it comes to food and drinks. To reach the standards of these people, Starbucks purchases quality ingredients and raw materials from various suppliers across the world. The cost of these materials is unsurprisingly expensive, as they are imported. There is much discussion about where the Starbucks company gets its raw material supplies from. But the company keeps such information very confidential to avoid its rivals from going to that suppliers.

Apart from coffee beans, tea leaves, and other spices, they use good milk to make their drinks. They get their milk supplies from Dean Foods, which is one of the most popular milk brands in the United States. In the case of coffee beans, Star bucks source its arabica coffee supplies from Latin America, Africa, and also Asia-Pacific. These places offer Starbucks’s signature brand coffee that you drink. The processing, roasting, and packaging of these coffee beans are done with utmost hygiene and safety, which will make the drinks at Starbucks more pricey.

Innovation of Drinks

We are all aware of how large of a menu Starbucks has. They have created various drinks flavors, which requires a lot of research and resources. To get back the money that the company invested in these researches, Starbucks has priced these new flavor drinks at a higher cost. To test and verify the safety of these drinks, the coffee shop company has to put in a lot of effort and time.

In addition to this, the company has also pledged to reduce its carbon footprint. To reach its sustainability aims, the company is starting to adopt more expensive renewable options. It is also developing and investing in “Green Cup” or basically biodegradable cups, to reduce its part in plastic pollution that is currently plaguing our planet. And there is a lot of public support for Starbucks to expand its efforts in transitioning to coffee shop environmentally friendly practices, even if the cost of drinks increases.

Has Starbucks Always Been Expensive?

Yes, Starbucks has always been expensive for the inflation rates at that time. As they claim themselves as a premium coffee shop brand, it is obvious they’ll have higher prices than other coffee houses and brands. The thing that Starbucks management does is that they create an illusion of a premium and luxurious feel than their competitors by providing good ambiance and quality to people. In the early stages of the company, it sold coffee at the same rates as other places, but at a higher quality. This made many people come to Starbucks coffeehouse and spend their mornings and evenings drinking coffee to refresh their minds.

In fact, Starbucks has recently increased its prices, claiming issues in the supply chain and labor crises caused by the pandemic. Many people including customers, company leaders, and even congressmen condemned the company’s decision. The main reason why the company receiving a lot of backlash is that Starbucks increased prices despite showing $816 million in profits in the last quarter of 2021, which is a 305 increase from the previous quarter.

Conclusion

Starbucks is a Fortune 500 company, with revenue of more than $11 billion. As the largest coffee house brand in the world, Starbucks has earned the privilege of becoming the most successful company in its industry. Even though it faces a lot of challenges in this pandemic, it is still enjoying many customers visiting its outlets daily. We have seen the largest labor crises in the hospitality industry during this 21st-century plague. This prompted the company to increase the prices of drinks. But as it enjoys a lot of customer loyalty, it has largely gotten away with these price increases.

It has some of the most expensive prices for a coffeehouse chain brand. Starbucks’ expensiveness is credited to its brand value, diversified supply, high-quality standards, etc. Apart from these, the company launches new flavors after investing a lot of money and time in researching and testing them. This made the company launch all these new drinks at higher prices. There are a lot of various flavors and also almost infinite variations in making these drinks. So, if you have money to spare on coffee, then Starbucks is your go-to place. If you don’t, then just buy an espresso machine, just like I did.

FAQs – What Makes Starbucks So Expensive?

What makes Starbucks drinks so expensive to purchase? Starbucks is expensive because of the high-quality drinks at its stores. The cost of beverages at its coffeehouse outlets is also high because of the outlet’s location, labor costs, and innovation. What is the most expensive drink at Starbucks? The most expensive drink at Starbucks is the super venti flat white, which costs $148.99. This drink contains 170 espresso shots and has more than 11,000 milligrams of sugar. This quantity of caffeine is actually more than three times the amount that is considered safe for intake. How many drinks are there on the Starbucks menu? There are more than 41 drinks on Starbucks’ ever-changing menu. And if you want to mix up your drinks, then there are more than 87,000 drink combinations to choose from.