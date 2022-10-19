One of the most important ingredients and items that are used while cooking is Oil. We call it crucial because it plays a critical role in the health of people who consume it. The recent research on cooking oil explains why people should be aware of the kind of oil they are consuming. While eating outside, we don’t really think of the kind of oil the restaurant uses. Similarly, we have shown the least interest in knowing what kind of oil does Subway use. However, it is time to take a look into it for the safety of our own health. In addition to mentioning the oil used at Subway restaurants, I will elaborate on the nature of the oil, and discuss the advantages and disadvantages of using that specific oil.

What is the Oil That Subway Uses in Its Kitchen?

Currently, Subway is using an oil that is a mixture of two oils, namely canola and olive. Subway uses Canola oil to reduce expenses and saves a lot of money by using it. Since it cannot give up the taste part, it adds olive oil to create a distinct flavor. At some locations, Subway has started adding herb and garlic oil as well. This is a recent practice among Subway restaurants. Now, talking about the bread, it is not prepared by Subway. The food production company manufacturing the bread uses palm oil. These companies also claim that palm oils are sustainably sourced.

Why Do People Use Oil While Consuming Sub Sandwiches?

I was initially baffled to know that people add oil to their Sandwiches at Subway. It seemed strange and odd to me. Nevertheless, many people use oil as a topping. People who eat sandwiches by adding oil have said oil enhances the flavor and moisture of the Sandwich. After adding oil, people find the Sandwiches more appealing. Along with oil, some people have the habit of adding vinegar as well.

Talking about the oil proportion in sandwiches, more than 90% is made up of Canola. The rest portion of the oil comprises olive oil. Despite constituting a very less portion, olive oil influences the taste of Subway oil heavily. Subway oil tastes more like olive oil than Canola oil. I have never mustered the courage to try a Sandwich by adding Oil and Vinegar. Nevertheless, if you think the Sandwich would taste better with oil or vinegar, just request the Subway staff to provide you with some. Don’t forget to add a review of the Sandwich’s taste.

Will You Find Any Flavored Oils at Subway Restaurants?

You will not be able to find any flavored oil at the majority of Subway restaurants. However, a few subway restaurants are exceptions to this. In the Subway restaurants, the staff will add herb and garlic oil and create a unique blend of Subway oil. We see garlic and herb in a few restaurants because Subway introduced it very lately. It was first launched four years ago, that is in 2018. Subway called this garlic and herb oil “oil blended with roasted garlic, basil, and Italian herbs”. Subway wanted to expand it to all of its Subway restaurants. Unfortunately, the new oil flavor didn’t take off as expected. However, people are demanding other types of flavored oil where the addition of black pepper, salt, and oregano is suggested. If Subway restaurants come up with the aforementioned oil blend, it may attract a lot of customers.

How is Subway Ensuring Sustainable Sourcing of Palm Oil?

Sustainability and climate change are the biggest concerns of the world today. Even though a few governments and industries don’t accept this, the issue is real. At the same time, people are getting to know about the serious consequences of Climate change as scientists continue to unravel only bad fates after climate change. Subway, an international company, and does it recognize this? Well, the answer to this question can be searched by taking a look at the Subway resourcing policy. Now, we will be discussing if Subway sources Palm oil sustainably.

Before we start talking about Palm oil sourcing, we should know that Palm oil usage is very low at Subway restaurants. The palm oils are used in a few pieces of bread types of Subway only. So, what is Subway doing to reduce the destruction of natural habitats while sourcing palm oil? In order to ensure the oil it uses is derived using a method that sticks to the principles of Sustainability, it sources the oil from Roundtable Sustainable Palm oil. The company is also called RSPO. This company harvests palm oil using methods that cause the least destruction to the environment and depletion of natural sources.

Can We Consider Subway Oil Vegan?

To live like a vegan is to live in austere. You have to be very careful about what you are consuming. Vegan is no more a mere diet. So, as a fan of Subway and vegan, it will be very helpful if you get to know whether Subway’s oil is vegan or not. Luckily, the Subway oil made up of Canola and olive is vegan. Additionally, the herb and garlic oil are considered vegan as well. Hence, the flavored oil you get at Subway restaurants is vegan as well. You will be surprised to know that several other condiments available at Subway are vegan. Hence, we can say that vegans have a lot of choices at Subway.

What Kind of Toppings Blends Well With Subway Oil?

Experimenting with food gives special joy to foodies. While eating at Subway restaurants, you will be able to satisfy your taste buds by using different types of toppings. However, you have to be very careful while choosing the toppings, as they should pair well with the Subway oil. So far, people haven’t tried anything other than Vinegar as toppings. What are the other options you have at Subway?

Well, along with Vinegar, it will be best if you add mustard. Vinegar is present in mustard, and it is acidic like vinegar, hence it will blend well with the Subway oil. Already, mustard and oil are commonly used while preparing salad dressings. If you need more options, I would suggest you add spices such as black pepper, salt, and oregano. Apart from these, you can also ask for garlic salt, red pepper flakes, and other types of spices. In my opinion, the former spices would give you a better taste and strong flavor.

Do Subway Restaurants Sell Subway Oil?

Much to the disappointment of the foodies, Subway restaurants are not selling the oil. You will not be able to buy Subway oil at any other place. However, you may request an extra cup of Subway oil from the Subway restaurant staff. You can also get herb and garlic oil from Subway. Don’t hesitate! Just ask! At least you will get to know if the policy of Subway allows the customer to buy the oil.

Final Thoughts

Subway is conscious of its suppliers and how they are extracting the oil. Sourcing from companies that extract the oil sustainably has added much reputation to Subway. In my opinion, the food industry should be first among the various type of industries to adopt the practices of sustainability. As a human, we definitely need food forever, and we have no alternative to it. Hence, we have to make sure all the food production companies and restaurant chains that depend on them behave ethically by reducing waste and depletion of natural resources. The companies that produce ingredients for food are at the front line of sustainability. They have to use innovative methods for producing the ingredients sustainably. The restaurant chains should make sure that they are buying the raw ingredients from companies that stick to principles of Sustainability.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – What kind of Oil does Subway use?

1. Is Subway oil made of Canola? No. It is actually made by mixing two types of oil. Canola and Olive oils are the primary constituents. However, in some cases, Canola, Olive, herb, and garlic oil are mixed for preparing Subway oil. 2. What is the most popular topping used by people? Few people, who tend to add oil to the Sandwiches at Subway, use Vinegar as toppings. However, there are many topping options that would enhance the taste of sandwiches. Especially, spices can increase the flavor and taste of sandwiches. If I have to list a few spice suggestions, they would be, garlic salt, salt, red pepper flakes, and oregano. 3. How to enhance the taste of Sandwiches at Subway? If you are buying Sandwiches at Subway, you can enhance the sandwiches’ taste by adding different types of toppings such as Vinegar, salt, red pepper flakes, and many more. 4. Does the Subway bread contain Palm oil? Yes. The food production companies that supply bread to Subway use Palm oil during manufacturing. Additionally, Subway purchases Palm oil separately for preparing certain types of bread. These palm oils are sourced sustainably by the manufacturer who supplies them to Subway.