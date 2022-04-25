The Slogan of a company expresses what kind of experience the company wishes for its customer. At the same time, the slogan should be short and catchy. Most of the time, the length of a slogan will be limited to 5 or less than that. Most retailers have come up with their own advertising slogans. Definitely, Walmart has one as well. What is the slogan? When did it first come up with a slogan? We would be talking about them in this article. You can also take a look at our post about Walmart’s logo and what it means.

What Is Walmart’s Slogan in 2022?

Currently, Walmart’s slogan is “Save Money. Live Better”. Walmart has been using this slogan for more than 14 years, starting in 2007. Walmart wanted to improve the lifestyle of its customers by selling quality products at low prices. It needed a Slogan that was short yet impactful, and this is what they got. This worked out pretty well. However, what was the slogan of Walmart priorly? What was Walmart’s first slogan? I will elucidate on Walmart slogans history. Keep reading to know them all.

What Is the Intent Behind Walmart’s Current Slogan?

Right from the beginning of the store, Walmart is known for selling products at low prices. Moreover, the low price of products is one of the primary reasons people flocked to Walmart. According to a popular estimate that was made in 2007, a Walmart customer used to save around $2500 per year due to the low prices. This would cost around $287 billion for Walmart. That is a huge compromise. Walmart did all these so that people could live better. It wanted to show what they are wishing for the public and how is it planning to do it. In other words, Walmart is wishing “better lives” for people by selling products at “Low cost”. Hence, the slogan “Save Money. Live Better”. Here is a look at our post about Walmart’s best seller items. Please check it out right here.

What Was the First Slogan Used by Walmart?

The first slogan used by Walmart was “Always the Low Price. Always”. However, this Slogan didn’t last long. The local Better Business Bureaus raised an objection against Walmart’s slogan. In addition, the competitors of Walmart such as Meijer Inc and Target raised their objections as well. The complaint was the slogan of Walmart denoted that Walmart sold all its products at the lowest price every time. This was brought to the attention of the National Advertising Review Board. After a decision, Walmart’s slogan was changed to “Always Low Prices” in the year 1994. In order to prevent confusion in the future, Walmart came up with the current slogan “Save More. Live Better” in the year 2007.

What Is the Logo of Walmart?

Similar to the Slogan, the Logo of Walmart has been changing as well. Walmart came up with its first-ever logo in the year 1962. The logo was pretty simple. It just read Walmart(in upper case) and it was blue. However, Walmart changed this logo after 2 years. It read Walmart(in uppercase) with a hyphen after “Wal” and “Discount City”(in lower case) below. These two phrases were enclosed in a rectangle. The rectangle was crossed with a circle. Above and below the rectangle, it read “Everything For Less” and “Satisfaction Guaranteed” within the circle. Both were in uppercase. The next year, in 1965, Walmart simplified its logo, removing the last two phrases, rectangle, and circle. It just read Wal-mart(in upper case) and “Discount City” in the right corner.

Again, in the year 1967, Walmart changes its logo by removing Discount City. It just read Wal-Mart. Each letter was boxed in. This logo underwent a lot of changes in the following years in terms of color. However, it didn’t make any big difference. It remained the logo of Walmart until 1975. For the next logo, Walmart chose the western-style font. It was black, and the hyphen was placed in between Wal and Mart diagonally. The hyphen was not straight like a normal one. It was wavy. The color of the same logo was changed in the year 1977.

In the year 1981, Walmart changed its logo with new font and color. It gave the logo a new look. Now, the logo of Walmart was brown and looked plain. Later, again, the Hyphen was replaced by a star, and a dot was added at the upright corner. This time, the color of the logo was blue. This logo was used from 1992 to 2008 before introducing the current logo. You should take a look at our post about the availability of condoms at Walmart. This article might turn out to be an interesting thing for you.

What Is ELDP in Walmart?

This is the acronym for the age-old strategy followed by Walmart. It is expanded as Every day Low Price(ELDP). However, the thing is, we have a lot of retailers who offer much lower prices. The list of competitors for Walmart has increased over time. Now, it is all about selling products at competitive prices. In other words, the lowest price of a certain product in the market. However, it is not possible for a customer to find out which retailer is selling products at a low cost. Therefore, we are currently using the concept of price matching.

The price matching ensures that Walmart is not selling a product at a price above what other retailers are selling. In order to do price matching, you just need to provide an ad proof that a certain retail store is selling the product (found at Walmart as well) at a price lower than Walmart. If the staff at Walmart finds both the product at Walmart and the one present in the ad as identical, you will get the product for a lower price(as mentioned in the advertisement).

Why Was Walmart Named Walmart?

Well, initially the name of Walmart was Walton’s. It was from the name of the founder, “Sam Walton”. Later, the name was changed to Wal-mart by an assistant of Walton named Bob Bogle. The company continued with this name until 2018. It was called as Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. However, in the year 2018, the name was changed to Walmart Inc. Even though the Hyphen disappeared from its logo in the year 2007, it was part of its official name until 2018.

What Is the Walmart Chant?

Even though the Walmart Chant is not officially recognized or endorsed by the Walmart Corporation, the employees use it to motivate themselves. Additionally, they use it during training as well. Every day when they open the Store in the morning, an employee would chant “Give me a W-A-L-M-A-R-T”. This would be followed by other employees shouting back those letters. It is said that Walmart had different types of chants prior to this. However, I don’t have any information on them. The chants are created by employees and were used amount themselves. As a result, those chants would have disappeared whenever a new set of employees joined Walmart.

What Is the Slogan of Sam’s Club?

Sam Walton was the founder of Sam’s Club as well. This is part of Walmart Inc. It was found to give a special experience to the customers by offering a membership warehouse club solution. Unlike Walmart, Sam’s Club is not found everywhere. USA hosts around 600 clubs as of now. However, this is like 7 or 8 times smaller in the count when compared to Walmart. Still, one should not take Sam’s club easily. It has generated a revenue of around $73.6 billion in one year. It is one of the important wings of Walmart. The slogan of Sam’s Club is “Enjoy the Possibilities”. Furthermore, it has another slogan. It is “Savings Made Simple”.

Conclusion

Walmart is a name that every household in the USA would know. Millions of people in America depend on Walmart stores. With more than 4000 stores across the country, it is one of the biggest retailers in America. However, Walmart has set its foot in other countries as well. Even though “Walmart” is an American brand, it is a Multinational company now. It has 10,500 stores across the globe. The dedication shown by Walmart towards serving customers was one of the main reasons for its success. However, in order to attract customers, they used various advertisement strategies including slogans. In this article, I have told you the current slogan of Walmart and what was the first slogan of Walmart. Additionally, I have told you about the evolution of Walmart’s logo. I hope the information provided in the article was helpful. Thank you for reading. Finally, let me leave you with one last article about Walmart’s Price match policy. Check it out right here.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs) – Walmart’s Slogan

1. When did Walmart announce its current slogan? The current slogan, “Save Money. Live Better” was first launched in the year 2007. 2. How many times has Walmart changed its slogan? Walmart has changed its slogan three times. The first one was, “Always the Low Price. Always”. After facing objections, it was changed to “Always Low Prices” in the year 1994. It was the slogan of Walmart until 2007. 3. Who owns Sam’s Club? The Sam’s club is part of Walmart Inc. 4. What was Walmart known as before it was called “Walmart”? Before being named Walmart, it was called Walton’s Store. It was the second name of the founder Sam Walton. The name Walmart was coined by Sam Walton’s assistant.