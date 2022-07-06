What Is Walmart plus? – Everything You Need to Know

Walmart constantly strives to offer better service to its customers. As long-time customers of Walmart, we all know it. In order to help us, Walmart comes up with different services. You must have heard about a recently launched service called Walmart+. So, what is Walmart Plus? How does it help us? What are the advantages and disadvantages of using this service? As customers, numerous questions may arise in our minds. Well, I have gathered the answers to the questions you are left with now. Continue reading the article to know more.

What Is Walmart Plus Service?

Walmart is offering the Walmart Plus service to its customers. If a Walmart customer subscribes to this service, he/she will gain access to various privileges, discounts, and deals. For example, Walmart Plus allows you to use the Scan and Go feature, you will get a 5-cent cashback per gallon at Walmart. In addition to Walmart, the cashback on fuel is applicable to Murphy USA fuel stations as well. I will talk more about the various offers and deals you get after subscribing Walmart Plus service in this article. Continue reading the article to know them.

As a member of Walmart Plus, you can have a privileged experience both at Walmart’s in-stores and online. Let me tell you how you will be benefited by subscribing to Walmart plus.

Scan and Go

This is a unique feature that non-members of Walmart plus will envy. It makes your shopping a cinch. While other customers stand to linger in the long queue at the checkout, you will be to self-checkout without wasting any time. You just have to scan the products and groceries using your Walmart app as you add them to your cart. After completing your shopping, a QR code will appear on your screen. Lastly, you can show the code to complete the transaction at the self-checkout area.

Unlimited Free Delivery

This offer makes the subscription worth it for a person to become a Walmart Plus member. You can almost order anything you want from walmart.com and get it delivered quickly. However, let me acquaint you that if you want a same-day delivery from the store you choose, the order should be worth $35 or more than that. In case you are buying products like household essentials, clothing, toy, and electronics, the order will reach your home within two days or even the next day. Walmart will try to deliver your particle as soon as possible.

Fuel Discounts

You will realize the value of this perk when you get to know that you can save $5 at more than 2000 locations. Those locations include Murphy USA, Walmart, Sam’s Club, and Murphy Express gas stations. This will be a very fair offer for people who travel a lot within the USA.

How Much Should I Pay to Become a Walmart Plus Member?

If you are planning for a yearly membership, it will cost you around $98. At the same time, you have the option of a monthly subscription. For that, you have to pay around $12.95 every month. Are you not comfortable investing in it without having a trial experience? Well, in that case, you have a 15-day free trial. Post-trial, you have the freedom to choose between two types of subscriptions. Moreover, you can even switch from monthly to yearly membership or vice versa after subscribing. You have the freedom to cancel the membership at any time.

However, one unhappy news about Walmart Plus’s canceling policy is you will not get your refund after canceling your monthly subscription. Instead, you will be able to access the benefits until the next payment date.

How Much Will I Be Able to Save as a Walmart Plus Member?

The customer who consistently uses the service of Walmart will be able to save at least $100. If you try to fulfill all your needs from the Walmart ecosystem, you will gain more.

Let us examine how a member saves more when compared to a Walmart plus non-member. If a non-member buys order anything from Walmart, he/she is expected to pay around $7.95 per delivery. While a member doesn’t have to pay a cent for his delivery is completely free. Additionally, you have no limit on the number of orders you can place as long as you are a Walmart Plus member. Hence, your savings will depend on the frequency of orders you place on Walmart.com.

Taking the discount offer one gets while fill gas at Walmart and other gas stations allied with Walmart. One will be able to save at least $84 in one year. This is the case if you fill up around 140 gallons (ca. 530 liters) each month.

The Scan and Go service will save you 2.5 hours every week. You would have spent this time waiting in the queue at the checkout. Now, you can use this time for doing other stuff.

Is Walmart Plus More Beneficial Than Amazon Prime?

Walmart took so much time to come up with the Walmart Plus service despite Amazon, the top competitor of Walmart, introducing the Amazon Prime service long ago. Hence, it was quite a relief for the customer of Walmart when it introduced the Walmart Plus.

First, we can take the subscription fee for comparison. For a yearly subscription to Amazon Prime, you have to spend around $119. However, in the case of Walmart, it is just $98. Hence, the price difference is around $21. Surprisingly, both have the nearly same monthly subscription fee. While Walmart charges around $12.95 per month, it is $12.99 for Amazon Prime.

However, we cannot come to a conclusion based on the subscription alone. We have to take the services offered by both of them into account. So, both Amazon Prime and Walmart Plus promise free delivery. Amazon Prime is a bit faster when compared to Walmart in this case.

In the case of savings from gas, Walmart serves you better. Amazon doesn’t offer any discount for filling your car with gas.

However, the number of services offered to a customer by Amazon Prime cannot be matched by Walmart Plus. As a prime member, one gets access to Amazon Music, video, Kindle books, and many more. In addition to that, Amazon is providing prime membership to students at a discount of 50%. The digital world is new for Walmart. Hence, it may take some time for Walmart to cope up with Amazon Prime in this field.

Where Can One Use Walmart Plus?

The Walmart Plus members can use the perks given at all the Walmart stores that are located within the USA. Later, the car owners can save 5 bucks at places like Murphy USA, Sam’s Club, Murphy Express, and Walmart gas stations. If you are an online shopper, the unlimited free delivery will help you save hundreds of dollars every year.

How to Get Free Shipping Using Walmart Plus Membership?

You don’t have to specifically activate anything in order to get free delivery. Just make sure you have paid the monthly or yearly membership fee. Additionally, while ordering, check if you are using the Walmart account that is linked to Walmart plus. That is all you have to check! Later, you can order whatever product you want and get them delivered for free.

In most cases, Walmart will deliver your product in a day or two. Walmart offers this service in more than 2700 Walmart in-stores. There is hardly any restriction on the types of products you can order. From groceries to alcohol, you can get anything. In order to know what products and groceries are available for sale in your area, you should check the store finder. You can enjoy this service as long as you are a Walmart Plus member.

Is Walmart Plus Membership Any Good?

Definitely! The amount you are saving as a Walmart Plus member and other perks offered to you makes it worth it. Once you start experiencing the perks of Walmart Plus membership, you will automatically realize the value of the membership.

Furthermore, it also depends on how you make use of the benefits that are provided to you. I have stated the perks and an estimated amount you will be able to save as a member. Hence, it is up to you to decide if the membership is worth taking your lifestyle into consideration.

How Can I Pay for a Walmart Plus Membership?

You can pay for the Walmart Plus membership using a credit card only. Credit cards such as MasterCard, American Express, Discover, and a few more are accepted by Walmart.

How Can I Cancel My Walmart Plus Membership?

Canceling your plus membership is effortless. After opening your account, open the Walmart Plus page. Cancel your membership before the next payment date. Or else you will have to pay for charges that you could have easily avoided. As I already mentioned before, keep in mind that you will not be getting the amount back. Therefore, instead of expecting for refund, make use of the benefits that will be available till the payment date.

Does the Walmart Plus Membership Renew on Its Own?

Yes. Moreover, the auto-renewal option cannot be opted out of. Hence, canceling the subscription is the only way for you to prevent losing money. Still, you don’t have to worry about it because you will be getting a lot of emails about the renewal date. This will keep you updated.

Final Thoughts

The Walmart Plus subscription is a very good service offered that Walmart can offer to its regular customers. They will gain a lot from this subscription. However, you cannot compare this subscription with Amazon Prime. One of the main reasons is Amazon’s mastery in the field of Digital networks. It has spent a lot of time in the field. Hence, it may take some time for Walmart to cope with Amazon.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – What is Walmart plus?

1. What is the cost of a monthly subscription to Walmart Plus Membership? It will cost around $12.95 in the case of a monthly subscription. 2. What is the cost of a yearly subscription to Walmart Plus Membership? It will cost around $98 in the case of a yearly subscription. 3. How much money will I save if I purchase 140 gallons (ca. 530 liters) of gasoline at Walmart o Sam’s club gas station? You will save around $84 a year.