What Is Walmart Cheer, and Who Made It?

Walmart is one of the largest big-box retailers in the world. It has a huge customer base and people love to shop there because of its discounts and deals. They love their customers and promise them the best quality products. As much as it loves its customers, it also loves its employees and values them, making it the largest private employer.

Walmart motivates its workers and employees for the effort it put into achieving customer satisfaction. So, their founder Sam Walton introduced the concept of cheering Walmart’s employees. That is called Walmart cheer. Ever heard of it? Come, let’s know the information related to it in this article.

What Is Walmart Cheer?

Have you ever been an employee at Walmart? If you are not, then you probably wouldn’t know about this cheer. It is kind of a morning ritual at most Walmart stores. All the present Walmart employees at the store gather around and sing this Walmart Cheer at the beginning of the day. All the employees repeat the Walmart cheer, which includes the spelling of Walmart, after which they oath to the customer valuation and claim their ownership of the store. Even in 2022, most of the Walmart days/ shifts, meetings, and events start with this Walmart Cheer.

What Is the Walmart Cheer Song?

Every day, every shift, every meeting, and event at Walmart starts with the Walmart Cheer. It kind of became like a daily ritual at Walmart. Every store reads out the previous day’s sales and numbers, followed by this chant. The cheer consists of the spelling of Walmart, proclaiming their ownership of this store and oath to value their customers. The Walmart Cheer goes as the follows

Give me a W!

Give me an A!

Give me an L!

Everyone jiggle to Give me a squiggly! (This represents the hyphen in the middle of Walmart, which was removed later)

Give me an M!

Give me an A!

Give me an R!

Give me a T!

What’s the spelling?

WAL-MART

What’s the spelling?

WAL-MART

Whose no.1?

The Customer!

Always!

The above cheer is chanted at Walmart stores every day, and it has become a part of their daily routine at Walmart. Walmart used to have a hyphen between L and M till they decided to remove it in 2008.

What Does the Word Walmart Cheer Mean?

Walmart Cheer is the motivational song recited every day at most Walmart stores. This is to encourage Walmart employees to work harder. This also has lines of employees claiming ownership of the store and their value for customers. All the employees present at the time of the Walmart cheer repeat this chant after an associate. They all jiggle in between the letters L and M as there used to be a hyphen in the middle for a while back. Walmart believes this cheer encourages its employees to work for customer satisfaction.

When And Where Did the Walmart Cheer Begin?

It was introduced back in 1975. It was one of the ideas of Walmart’s founder Sam Walton. Sam Walton, mentioned in his autobiography that he and his wife were inspired by many ideas on their trip to Korea and Japan. And this cheer was one of them. Helen, Sam Walton’s wife, stated that he liked the idea of employees cheering together every day.

So, the immediate thing he had done after returning from that trip is to introduce the Walmart Cheer. Walmart scheduled this song every day in the beginning, when the shift changed, when a new batch of employees joined, and also in meetings.

Why Does Walmart Have a Cheer?

Sam Walton imagined great employee motivation and appreciation from Walmart Cheer since the time he saw a similar jingle in a tennis ball factory in South Korea. Helen, his wife, said that Sam was very impressed by the factory, which was appreciating the effort of its employees. The simple idea of his has now become a daily ritual and is showing its tradition and culture of valuing its customers at Walmart.

He strongly believed that the success of any company does not solely depend on the CEO or the founder. It rests in the work their employees deliver. Walmart Cheer has also gained a place in their company’s policy.

Is It in The Company Policy to Perform the Walmart Cheer?

Yes, Sam Walton has included his favorite Walmart cheer in the company’s policy. This is to ensure the employee’s team spirit to work even harder and gain the customer’s support in this process. This may sound like Walmart is imposing it on its employees, but at the end of the day, it is a believed formula. The rule is not imposed legally, but Walmart made it compulsory for every employee to participate in this cheer. Some employees may feel like they are being imposed on doing this Walmart cheer which doesn’t have any meaning in the first place. Additionally, Walmart never forced any of their employees to do Walmart cheer, but encouraged them in doing so. Sam Walton believed that Walmart cheer maintains the employee’s spirit to work hard.

Are Walmart Employees Still Doing Walmart Cheer?

Yes, Walmart has that policy still included in the current company’s policies. It kind of became like a tradition in Walmart. It now represents the culture they have been following since Walmart has been introduced to the Walmart cheer by Sam Walton. They still chant the Walmart cheer every day before the day starts at Walmart, in between every shift, on the arrival of new employees, and in meetings and events conducted by Walmart. Sam Walton encouraged Walmart associates to perform their cheer even in their shareholder’s meetings, making it go even deep into the roots of their culture at Walmart.

Has the Walmart Cheer Been Translated Into Different Languages?

The main purpose of Walmart Cheer is to encourage the store workers and employees to work even harder for a better improvement in serving the customers every day. This has nothing to do with the cheer song’s language. It is true that most of the Walmart stores are located in the United States, and the cheer is sung in English in the majority of them. But there are Walmart stores all around the world where English isn’t their local language. They can just recite the Walmart cheer in their native language, in which they are comfortable. The final outcome Sam Walton imagined is the team spirit which can be achieved even there.

For example, stores in France may have a Walmart cheer in the French language, and stores in China may have a Chinese one.

Conclusion

Walmart founder Sam Walton and his wife were inspired by the employee song they saw on a trip to a tennis ball factory in South Korea. It was introduced in Walmart stores in 1975. It goes on with the spelling of Walmart, followed by their employees claiming ownership over the store and loyalty to the customers. Walmart Cheer has since become a tradition in their stores. They still chant the Walmart cheer every day before the day starts at Walmart, in between every shift, on the arrival of new employees, and in meetings and events conducted by Walmart. Walmart Cheer can be recited in the local language of the store, in which it is located. Finally, the outcome Sam Walton imagined is the employee’s team spirit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Why does Walmart have a cheer? Walmart Cheer is introduced to boost employees’ spirit, motivation, and appreciation from Walmart to its customers. Is it mandatory to perform Walmart Cheer by every employee at Walmart store? Ever since it was introduced, Walmart Cheer had become a part of the company policy. Walmart never forces its employees to cheer, but surely encourages them every day. How do Walmart employees sing the Walmart Cheer? One of the Walmart associates will read out the previous day’s sales and numbers, and then Walmart Cheer starts. The Walmart employee’s song is mentioned above, employees come together and recite the Walmart Cheer. Where did Sam Walton get the idea of Walmart Cheer? He got the idea of an employee song on his visit to a tennis ball company in Seoul, South Korea.