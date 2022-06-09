Apart from selling merchandise, Walmart offers financial services to many people through its MoneyCenters. The range of financial services at MoneyCenters starts from cashing checks to paying bills. Especially, the service of allowing people to pay various bills is very helpful. However, many people will be wondering what bills one can pay at the MoneyCenters located within the Walmart store. Hence, I am discussing the bills that can be paid at Walmart’s financial service center. Continue reading to know more about it.

What Are the Types of Bills One Can Pay at Walmart as of 2022?

The MoneyCenter that is present inside the Walmart store provides the service of paying different bills that include but are not limited to gas, water, loans, insurance, auto, cable, credit card, child support, mortgage, rental, phone child support, and more. If you have to pay a particular bill that doesn’t exist in the list I have provided, you can personally visit the MoneyCenter and inquire to the staff about it. In order to process the bills, Walmart uses the help of Money transfer organizations such as MoneyGram and CheckFreePay. The fee will range from as low as $0.88 to as high as $4.99. I will expand more on paying bills at MoneyCenter. Keep reading the article, to know how to efficiently utilize the Walmart bill pay service of MoneyCenter.

How Can I Pay My Bills at Walmart Store?

If you wish to pay a bill at Walmart stores, you are expected to bring your bill stub in which the name of the company is mentioned. Along with it, you have to bring the amount you have to pay and additional cash to pay for the fee. For paying fees, you can use your debit card as well. In case, you are planning to pay an amount that is more than $900, you should bring a government-issued photo ID.

The cashier at MoneyCenter will ask for your details and later process your payment via MoneyGram or CheckFreePay. The amount you have paid at MoneyCenter may be deducted from your account immediately or later the same day, In some cases, it can take up to tomorrow.

How to Pay Bills on Moneygram.com?

Now, visit the website of MoneyGram and log in. If you don’t have an account on MoneyGram.com, you can sign up to create one. Once you are logged on, look for the biller. For that, you have to enter the company’s full name and receiver code. In the next step, you have to enter the payment amount. Following this, enter your account number and payment details that are available from your credit or debit card. Now, MoneyGram will charge you an appropriate fee based on your biller. You may have to wait for 3 days before your payment becomes successful.

How to Pay Bills on Walmart App?

If you are not comfortable or find it hard to pay on MoneyGram.com, you have another option for paying the bill. The second option is Walmart App. The latter is a bit easier when compared to the former. Now, download the Walmart App and log in with your account. Once you open the app, click on the option “Money Services”. This option will be available under the tab “Services”. In there, you can enter the details of the biller. After completing this process on the app, you can straight away head to MoneyCenter and pay the bill at the Express lanes. The good thing about the Express lane option is you don’t have to wait in a long queue.

How Much Will It Cost for Me to Pay Bills at Walmart?

There isn’t a standard fee for paying bills at MoneyCenter. This is because the fee changes according to the factors such as your biller and delivery speed. If you need an approximate cost for bill payment, it will be around 88 cents. Usually, the payment made using CheckFreePay will cost around $1.88. In the case of MoneyGram, the cost for a same-day bill payment starts at $4.50. However, it can be more or lesser than this.

Is It Possible to Pay Credit Card Bills at Walmart?

Yes. You are allowed to pay the credit card bills at Walmart. If you are a member of Walmart or Sam’s club store, you will be able to process the payments at both locations. Walmart processes the payment for a myriad of credit card networks which includes but is not limited to Visa, Capital One, American Express, MasterCard, and Walmart credit cards.

Is It Possible to Pay Utility Bills at Walmart?

Yes. The customer can pay a number of bills related to utility such as gas, electricity, water, and others at Walmart. The MoneyGram will process the payment of bills from companies such as South California Gas Company(SoCalGas), San Diego Gas and Electric(SDG&E), and Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E).

Will I Be Able to Pay My Housing Bills at Walmart?

Yes. If you want to pay the mortgage or rent bill, you can do it at Walmart. Please note that at the MoneyCenter you will be asked to bring your pay lease ID number along with money or debit card for payment and fee. The fee for processing your housing bill will cost you around $4. Once your payment reaches the company, the biller will let you know. As proof of payment, Walmart will give you a receipt that a 10-digit number.

As I mentioned earlier, it may take time for the CheckPay or MoneyGram to complete the payment process. In some cases, it can even take a day or two before your payment is sent to the company. Hence, when you are planning to pay either rent or mortgage, it is better to visit Walmart one day ahead before the due date. This will give enough time for money transfer companies to finish their task.

Will I Be Able to Pay for Child Support at Walmart?

As of now, the parents, or guardians will be able to pay the bills at Walmart stores that are located in around 30 states of the USA. Walmart does this payment for child support through MoneyGram. Hence, you will be required to provide details about the MoneyGram receive code. Later, you have to enter details such as your case ID number, Docket number, Cause, and participant ID in the account number section. You can pay the fee to MoneyGram using money or a debit card. Typically, the fee is around $3.99.

What Are Required to Pay Bills at Walmart?

Primarily, you should have the following three with you when you visit Walmart to pay the Bill. They are your account number, the full name of the biller (company), and debit card or cash. In addition to this, you will be asked for your government-issued photo ID if you are making a payment worth more than $900. Apart from the aforementioned things, you may require to bring an additional ID. This is based on the type of biller. For example, the staff at Walmart will ask for your social security number if you are paying housing or government bills. Hence, it is better to call Walmart customer care priorly to inquire about the documents required for paying your biller. The person on the other end of the phone will give you the required information.

How Long Will It Take for Walmart to Process the Bills?

The main factor that affects the speed of the delivery by Walmart is the Biller. Based on the way or method by which your biller accepts your payment, you may have to wait for a day or two. You can never decide how fast the fund will reach the biller. In most cases, the biller will accept the amount on the same day or the next day. However, you will have to wait for 3 days in the case of some biller.

Final Thoughts

The MoneyCenter present inside Walmart allows paying a wide range of bills. This is a great option considering we can pay many of our bills in one place. Moreover, the processing of payments by MoneyGram is quick. However, the biller should be quick enough to accept the fund that we send via MoneyGram. Unfortunately, that is not the case with some billers. This is the reason I earlier in this article recommended paying your bills at Walmart a few days ahead of the due date. This will make sure the fund reaches the biller at the right time. Finally, I hope the information I provided in this article regarding Walmart Bill Pay helps you in paying bills at Walmart.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Walmart Bill Pay

1. Which factor decides the delivery speed of MoneyGram? The key factor is the method by which the biller accepts the fund you sent. 2. Can I use a debit card for paying the fee at Walmart? You can use either cash or a debit card for paying the fee. The choice is left to you. 3. What should you bring along with money while paying your housing bill? You have to bring your lease ID number and an amount for the fee.