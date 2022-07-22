When you need to fill up your prescription or get some medicines, most people have mainly two options to select from, CVS and Walgreens. Both of these are the 2 largest pharmacy chain store companies in the United States. Walgreens ranks 2nd of those two. The company has been operating for more than a century. It was then just a small food store on some corner in Chicago. Walgreens has since then grown to become one of the largest companies in America. With annual revenue of more than $130 billion, it is no surprise that the company ranks 18 on the Fortune 500 list. Every company, including Walgreens, has its own slogan, mission statement, and vision for the future. But many people aren’t aware of what the company’s slogan is. So, What is Walgreens slogan in 2022? What was the history of previous slogans? Read the article to find out.

What Is Walgreens Slogan as of 2022?

‘Trusted Since 1901’, is the slogan of Walgreens as of 2022. It has been the slogan for the company since 2017. This slogan is simple but very effective when it comes to earning people’s trust. It is human nature to trust something that has been consistent in its success and actions. By stating that it has been in business since 1901, Walgreens planted a seed in people’s minds that it is safe to buy products from them. People are careful when they buy medicines and pills, and they should be. It is always better to buy things from someone who has earned a reputation for supplying safe and quality goods. Walgreens is that “someone”, that has earned the reputation for selling quality and safe medicines and pills for people.

To highlight that fact, the pharmaceutical chain store company took advantage of its long business history to attract the masses. The slogan ‘Trusted Since 1901’ is simple and minimalist to read, but it does evoke trust and confidence in the company. In fact, the word “Trust” itself generates positive feelings within us. Such psychological hacks are used by many companies today, not only Walgreens.

What Was Walgreens Slogan Previously?

As I have mentioned, the company started using its current slogan from 2017, which is fairly recent. Before, the company’s slogan was ‘At the corner of happy and healthy’. This slogan was a lot more expressive than today’s slogan. Most Walgreens stores are located on street corners, that is why they used that slogan. By using positive words like health and happiness, the slogan made a positive impact on its marketing.

Although it was a good line, it doesn’t invoke the same confidence that today’s slogan does. The company wants to market its long-standing history in the pharmaceutical store business. It adopted a new slogan to highlight that fact. The previous slogan, although more expressive, only appears cheesy to most of today’s young generation.

Why Did Walgreens Change Its Slogan?

There are many reasons why Walgreens changed its slogan. It is important for a company to distinguish itself from rivals in the business. But the pharmaceutical retailer decided to use a tagline that is just cliché. Many companies in the present and the past use that same tag line. Even then, Walgreens still went with this current slogan. Here’s a list of reasons for Walgreens changing its slogan.

With the increasing aversion towards large corporations from the public, many corporations have toned down their expressive business strategy. Walgreens is one of those companies.

By changing the slogan to ‘Trusted since 1901’, Walgreens took a dig at Amazon, which is newly trying to step foot into the pharmaceutical retail business.

As the competition between pharmaceutical chain store companies is growing by each day, Walgreens is trying to highlight the fact it has been proving quality service and products for more than a century.

Minimalism is the trend that is picking on these days, people are liking things that are more simple and more straightforward in nature. This attitude shift is one of the reasons that led to Walgreens changing its tagline.

These are some of the reasons for Walgreens changing its tagline to the current one. With the growing scrutiny against corporations by the public. Many large companies are implementing strategies to make themselves appear more trustworthy to the people. This is tagline is an outcome of that.

What’s the History of the Walgreens Logo?

The “Trusted since 1901” refers to the time Charles R. Walgreen, the founder of Walgreens, established the first store in Chicago. His store, back then, mainly sold food items and other beverages. Soon after setting up a few more stores, Walgreens outlets started to sell pharmaceuticals. Once these stores gained some traction, Walgreens company came into existence. At the time, the slogan or tagline of Walgreens was ‘The pharmacy America trusts’. The word “Trust” is the key here, because they used it in their current slogan as well. The company started to gain popularity among the masses, and that slogan was something that pulled American people to Walgreens stores.

As the years went by, Walgreens continued to use that tagline until the year 2012, when the slogan changed to ‘At the corner of happy and healthy’. This tagline didn’t last long, as the company changed it again to ‘Trusted since 1901’.

What Is the Motto of Walgreens?

The company’s official motto is, “Creating trust and repeat business with customers”. That is the main thing that Walgreens tries to uphold. When a company earns the trust of its customers, they will be sure to go back o the store again. Customer satisfaction has always been the key to a business’s success. That is also true in the case of Walgreen. By establishing trust with the customers, Walgreens make sure that those people continue to come to its stores to buy stuff. Here are the ways Walgreens tries to establish a trustworthy relationship with its customers.

By providing quality and safe medicines at low prices.

The pharmacists and staff at Walgreens stores make sure to assist the customers in whatever way they can.

In case some medicine or pills are out of stock, Walgreens will give the exact date of when they will be available again.

There are plenty of Walgreens stores in the country, making them available to people across the whole country.

They provide discounts on some medicines, which makes it convenient for customers who come to buy stuff at its stores.

These are ways by which Walgreens tries to establish a bridge of trust between it and the customers. No business will be able to sustain itself when customers don’t come back to its stores. That is why it is Walgreens company policy to provide the best possible customer service.

What Were the Greetings That Walgreens Gave to Its Customers?

Just like how some stores display a “Have a good day” sign at the door. Walgreens put a sign saying “Be Well” at the exit for the customers who were leaving the store. Customers going through the check-out process would see the sign there wishing them to be well. This sign was well received by the customers, but then the company decided to take off these signs for all its stores. Instead, it expects its employees to greet the customer themselves, as it is a more human and interactive approach.

As the company is trying to build solid trust with customers, this approach seems more practical and reasonable. By making the customers feel comfortable at its stores, the pharmaceutical retailer has earned a lot of loyal customers, and this is only continuing to grow.

Conclusion

Walgreens is a company that has been operating since 1901. To highlight this fact and to prove its credibility, the company changed its new slogan or tagline in 2017 to “Trusted since 1901”. This slogan effectively catches people’s attention. By stating the time since it’s running its business, Walgreens proved its credibility to people, A company that has been established for more than a century, speaks volumes about its reputation. Walgreens has clearly highlighted this fact in the statement. Before 207, its slogan was “At the corner of happiness and health”.

With the growing computation and entry of major companies like Amazon into the pharmaceutical retail business. Walgreens is taking steps to maintain its customer base. The company is doing this by building a solid trust between it and its customers. By building a trustworthy relationship between it and its customers, there’s no doubt that Walgreen will be able to retain a large portion of its loyal customers. This is something that not only Walgreens does, but all the major corporations in this country.

FAQs – What Is Walgreens Slogan in 2022?

What is Walgreens slogan as of 2022? Walmart’s slogan is “Trusted since 1901″. The company changed this tagline in 2017. Before this, the tagline was” At the corner of happiness and health”. Why did Walgreens change its tagline or slogan? Walgreens did this as an initiative to take a more simple and minimalistic approach to the marketing campaign. The other main reason is to highlight the company’s credibility. How many Walgreens stores are there in the United States? There are more than 9000 Walgreens pharmacy stores across the country. They are present in all 50o states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.