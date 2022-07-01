Walgreens is one of the top pharmaceutical retailers in the United States. It just ranks second to its rival, CVS Health. Walgreens has been running its operations in this country for more than a century. As of 2022, more than 9,200 of its pharmacies are present in all 50 states of America, the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. The company has the 2nd largest chain of pharmacy stores after CVS. With an annual sales of nearly $140 billion, it is ranked 18 on the Fortune 500 list. The company mainly specializes in filling up prescriptions, providing health information, offering health and wellness products, and even providing photo services. Most corporations in America have their own mission statement, and Walgreens is no different from those companies. So, what is Walgreens mission statement? Read the article to find out.

A mission statement of a corporation is basically an action-based statement that declares the purpose of the organization, and how the customers of that organization are served. A mission statement gives a general idea on what is the actual goal of the company. It is given to provide the main aim of the company and also to set up the standards and expectations for the company. Every company has the same goal, and that’s to increase the profits. But what is the company willing to do to achieve those profits? That is where a mission statement comes into play.

So, What is Walgreens mission statement? What is the pharmacy chain store brand trying to achieve from a social point of view? Are there any core values for the company? What is the history of Walgreens? If you want to know the answers to these questions, then continue to read this article.

What Is Walgreens Mission Statement?

“To champion the health and well-being of every community in America”, is the official mission statement of Walgreens. As the statement implies, Walgreens main goal is to provide and fulfill all the health needs it can for all the people living in America. This includes every community in this country. Fulfilling simple health needs like giving medicines and filling up prescriptions is the most basic need of all. All the people irrespective of their race, wealth class, etc. should have these needs met. That is what Walgreens is stating by giving out this mission statement. When you think of filling up your prescriptions or buying some medicine, you need to go to a reliable source. As one of the largest and most popular pharmaceutical retailers in the country, Walgreens surely meets the standards to be reliable.

What Are Some Core Values of Walgreens?

Walgreens aims to provide its products and services at affordable rates in all of its 9,201 pharmacies across America. Championing the health needs of all the people living here is the main aim or ideology of the organization. There are hundreds of people dying every year because they can’t afford some of the medicines that they so direly need. These are some core values of the company.

Walgreens aims to establish trust between it and its customers from all communities. Because without trust, nothing can truly be achieved.

Establishing a partnership with customers to fulfill their health needs has always been a core value of the chain store brand.

Working with integrity and honesty to supply health and wellness products to the people is what drives Walgreens to make itself better with each passing day.

When you think of a pharmacy, the first question that comes to mind is what kind of quality care does it provide? Walgreens addresses this question perfectly by giving some of the best quality care to the customers in all its locations.

These are some of the core values that Walgreens intends to live up to. The employees of this company work around the clock to run the business according to these values.

Walgreens Boots Alliance’s Mission Statement

The Swiss-American company, Walgreens Boots Alliance, is a leading player in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry. This company owns both Walgreens and Boots pharmacies across the United States and Europe. In addition to these pharmacy chains, this company also owns several other manufacturing and distribution companies across the world. Its mission statement is “To help people across the world lead happier and healthier lives”.

There is not much to say about this mission statement, as a multinational corporation. Walgreens Boots Alliance strives to provide the best possible products and services to people across the world to live healthier lives. And we all know that leading healthy lives prompts happiness and welfare.

What Is Walgreens Slogan?

Walgreens slogan is “Trusted since 1901”. One needs to appreciate the simplicity of this slogan. Every person wants to buy stuff from a trusted and reliable seller. This is especially true when it comes to the matter of pharmaceuticals and health. The only way to do that is by showing the company’s history of reliability and the quality of its products and services. By showing how Walgreens has been a reliable supplier of quality drugs and pharmaceuticals, people feel more comfortable when buying stuff from its stores. That is why the company promoted its long history of sales in the United States. Most people like to buy stuff from a reliable source that has a good history, rather than buying from a lesser-known source for a lower price. And Walgreens has taken full advantage of this psychological hack.

What Is the Vision of Walgreens?

The vision of the pharmaceutical chain store brand is “To be America’s most-loved pharmacy-led health, well-being and beauty company. In other words, Walgreens’ vision is to be the largest and most profitable pharmacy brand in this country. It means that Walgreens’ main aim is to cross its arch-rival CVS to become the best and largest pharmaceutical and beauty company. You have to understand that a company like Walgreens’ aim is to get as many customers as possible to drive up its business. And the only way to do that is by giving out stiff competition to the other players in the industry.

History of Walgreens

Walgreens’ first store was established in the year 1901, by a pharmacist names Charles R. Walgreens. He purchased a Chicago drug store where he himself worked as a pharmacist. The enthusiasm to establish a successful business led him to manufacture his own line of drugs to provide people with high-quality drug products at low prices. Soon, he opened another Walgreens store in 1909. And by 1916 he brought his 9 stores to be incorporated as Walgreens Co. After selling pharmaceutical drugs to people across all its stores, Walgreens started to offer a malted milkshake that it invented. This milkshake became a huge hit among the locals, with people standing in lines to purchase the “double-rich chocolate malted milk”.

This growth and expansion of Walgreens continued at such a rapid pace that it had 100 stores by 1926. In the next year, Walgreens went public. Once it became public, there was no stopping. It implemented many strategies and inventions in its business, which only prompted more growth. In the year 1975, the pharmaceutical company reached $1 billion in sales for the first time ever. Its ingenious business strategies and marketing are what lead to the company establishing more than 9,200 stores as of today. I believe this success of the company will not end any time soon. But the growth has slowed down because of various other competitors in the market.

Conclusion

There are many pharmacy brands in this country and Walgreens ranks 2nd among all those. It has been more than a century since this company came into existence. As it specializes in pharmaceutical drugs and other health and well-being products, its mission statement is “To champion the health and well-being of every community in America”. This is what the company works around the clock to achieve. There are many things one needs to consider when it comes to buying important stuff like medicines, and one of them is their quality.

It has been the motto of Walgreens to provide quality health products at affordable rates for people. That is the idea on which the company had been founded. Its founder, Charles R Walgreens, bought a drug store in Chicago where he worked as a pharmacist and established the first Walgreens store. He even manufactured his own line of pharmaceuticals with high-quality standards and started selling them at low prices than his competitors. These innovative and ingenious strategies are why Walgreens has been the 2nd largest pharmacy chain store brand after CVS.

