In an age where everything is connected to the Internet, the security of our data and device is of utmost priority. People use their devices for many purposes and search for many things online. This leaves those devices vulnerable to various security threats. There are many people in this country that visit malicious sites unknowingly. Such sites try to steal your data and put various viruses on your device. That is why it is important to use tools that protect your data and device from malware, viruses, and various other invasive software and bugs. There are many applications and antivirus software in the market that protect your device from these things. Verizon’s digital secure is one such application that caters to your device’s security needs. But what is Verizon’s digital secure app? That is what you’ll learn in detail by reading this article.

Verizon is a telecommunications company that mainly provides internet services. It is one of the largest internet service providers in the country. The company has more than 142 million subscribers according to its annual report in 2021. Formed in 2000, Verizon has become a major player in the telecommunications industry. But apart from providing internet service, the company has also diversified its business portfolio to many other areas like providing devices, modems, security applications, etc. Digital secure is one such application that caters to multiple digital security needs of the people.

So, what is Verizon’s digital secure app? What is the cost of using this service? What kind of features does the digital secure app provide? These are the questions to which you will find answers in this article.

What Is the Digital Secure App of Verizon Company?

Verizon’s digital secure is an app that provides a multitude of security features that protect your device from various threats. It works when your device is both offline and online. It provides antivirus and anti-malware features. Furthermore, it also provides a safe internet searching experience that will guard your device and private data from many viruses that you may come across. You can also find many other tools on the application that makes it easy to use for most people.

There are many scammers and hackers on the internet who will pounce on you the first chance they get to steal your personal information and money. Not all people are experts in dealing with such issues that play against them. That is where a security app like digital secure comes into play. With the digital secure app, you will be able to monitor any suspicious activities that are taking place in or against your device.

There are many tools and features that one can use on the app to keep your device and data secure. These tools are all embedded into the app, so you won’t have to download or install any extra applications online. Verizon had launched this app in hope of helping its internet subscribers and others. This user-friendly app has more than 50 million downloads on Google Play Store and more on Apple devices. Here’s a list of features and tools that you can find on the app.

Anti-Malware

Anti-Virus

Safe Wi-Fi VPN

App Privacy

Wi-Fi Security

Cyber Monitoring

System Checker

Lost Wallet Support

These are some of the services and tools that the digital secure app provides. These tools will assist you in protecting you against various suspicious websites. With the safe Wi-Fi option, no one will be able to see your browsing history or the activities that you have done on the internet.

What Is the Cost of Using Verizon’s Digital Secure App?

The digital secure app is entirely freer than most other applications. In case you want to have your device secure from external threats free of charge, then this app may be your best bet. There are many apps that claim to have the same tools and features as this app. For people who want to have their device protected but aren’t able to afford it, Verizon’s digital secure acts as a very good option. Remember that not all the tools are free of cost. But just like most free apps, digital secure asks permission to monitor your data in order to protect it, ironic, isn’t it. But for people on a budget, they are left with no better option that’s free. And be sure to expect ads flooding when you use the app.

There is also a premium option, which you can choose to have. But you’ll have to pay for this service. You can choose which option you want after knowing what the premium option offers and the cost of it.

What Is the Premium Option on the Digital Secure App?

By choosing the premium option, You will get two more tools in addition to what you get with the free tier. Tools like Identity theft protection and VPN are provided in the premium tier. By getting these services, your identity and personal details will be protected from scammers and identity thieves lurking on the internet. And by having a VPN service, all your online activities will remain private. No advertising company will get a hand on your browsing data and search history. Nowadays, the calls to have a VPN service are becoming louder, and people who want internet privacy are suggested to this feature. Even I use a VPN to shield my internet activities from the view of corporations trying to show advertisements based on my online behavior.

What Is the Cost of the Premium Service?

If you want to get the premium tier on the digital secure app for a single device, then you have to pay a monthly fee of $5. This means that to get the premium option on an individual device, get ready to shell out $60 annually. In case you want this option for multiple devices, then you have to enroll an account for it by paying $10 per month. By enrolling for the multiple line option, you can have all your family members’ mobile devices protected.

In addition to protecting your mobile devices, this option will give antivirus protection to all the computers and laptops present in your home. It won’t be a worry for you anymore about others conducting cyber crimes like data these, identity theft, etc. against you.

What Types of Devices Are Compatible With the Digital Secure App?

The digital secure app is compatible with all android versions after 4.4. In the case of iOS, all devices after the 11th version. If you bought your device after 2013, then it is compatible to install and use the digital secure app.

Additional Apple Macs with versions over OS X 10.12+ can also have the digital secure VPN option and other tools. In the case of windows, versions 10, 8, 8.1, Windows 7 SP132-bit and 64-bit can be used with digital secure.

How to Disable the Digital Secure App?

You may want to disable the digital secure app if you had subscribed for a better service. Disabling the app is simple to do. Follow these steps to disable it.

Open the setting on your device.

Go to the Apps section in settings.

In Apps, select the digital secure app. You’ll be shown a few options when you do that.

Choose the disable option, then the app will stop working as long as you enable it again by following the same process.

If you are finding any problems in doing this process, then contact the customer support that you’ll find in the app. They will assist you in resolving the issues you face relating to the app. In case you are worried about the app snooping through your phone’s data, the company claims it doesn’t use your data for any other purposes other than detecting viruses and malware that are in your files

Conclusion

There are many applications that provide security tools and services for your devices. But Verizon’s Digital Secure app is the only one that is free of cost. In today’s world, where thousands of scammers and data thieves are lurking on the internet at any point of the day, it is always better to have an antivirus application on your device. There is also a premium option on the app that provides identity theft protection and VPN service. This option will cost $5 per month for individual devices, while it cost $10 a month to enroll the service for multiple devices. Although the Digital Secure application is not as refined and safer than Norton, it’s still a good option for people not willing to pay for their device security.

FAQs – What Is Verizon’s Digital Secure App?

What is the digital secure app of Verizon company? Verizon’s Digital Secure is an app that operates in protecting your mobile device from various viruses, malware, and other security threats that may plague your device. What features does the Digital Secure app provide? Digital Secure app provides tools and services like Anti-Malware, Anti-Virus, Safe Wi-Fi VPN, App Privacy, Wi-Fi Security, Cyber Monitoring, System Checker, Lost Wallet Support, etc. How much does using the Digital Secure app cost? The digital secure app has two tiers, a free option, and a premium option. In the free option, you don’t need to pay any money. It costs $5 a month for the premium option for a single device, for multiple devices it is $10 a month