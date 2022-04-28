We observe a lot of things in our day-to-day life. However, we remember only a few things. Things that are more interesting and intriguing. We would always think a lot about intriguing things. We try to learn about them. That is what has brought you here. The Verizon Location Code. You would have seen this on the Verizon website and Verizon stores. You would have wondered what is Verizon location code and where is it used. Well, I guess this article would answer these and related questions. Continue reading to know the answers.

What Is Verizon Location Code?

The Verizon location code is used by Verizon to identify the store from which a product was dispatched. Verizon uses it while tracking the pre-order. Additionally, it is also used when purchasing and returning a device. Overall, the location code is essential to find the location of the order placed and the destination where the order should be delivered. I will elucidate on the Verizon location code further and answer queries related to it. Continue reading to know more.

Do All Verizon Stores Have Their Own Location Code?

It is essential for every Verizon store to have a location code. Without a Verizon code, Verizon will not be able to know where the product was placed or the location where the order was placed. Furthermore, the online Verizon stores would have a location code as well. Overall, the location code plays a key role in managing the shipment. However, it is used for other purposes as well.

How Can You Find the Verizon Location Code?

Once you have pre-ordered any product from Verizon, you will be able to find it on your order confirmation page and receipt. Furthermore, you can find it by logging in to your Verizon account. Once you log in, select the “My Orders” options. You will be able to find the location code of your purchase. The best way to identify it is by checking if there is a code that starts with “X” or “N”. After the first letter, it will be all numbers. However, this is not the case always. Sometimes the code is just numbers.

Is There a Location Code for Every Order?

In the case of pre-orders, the direct purchase from Verizon would most likely have a location code. If you have purchased it from retailers such as Best Buy and other retailers associated with Verizon, the order is less likely to have a location code. Hence, we can conclude that there won’t be a location code for every single order. However, the location code would be required in the future for different purposes. Hence, it is better for you to purchase directly from Verizon. I will explain further the importance of the Verizon code.

When Would I Get My Verizon Location Code?

Once you get order confirmation, the Verizon Location Code would be made available for you. As I mentioned before, you can check for it on either the product receipt or order confirmation page. Generally, it will take a few minutes before you receive the receipt after ordering. However, on rare occasions, you may have to wait for around 12 hours before the receipt arrives. In case the receipt doesn’t arrive even after 12 hours, you should check your email. More specifically, the spam folder of your email. Sometimes, a few emails get marked as spam. There is no particular reason for this. If you still, don’t find the mail then you can contact Verizon Customer Service.

Is Verizon Location Code necessary for Tracking?

The Verizon Location code is essential for tracking if you don’t have a Verizon account. Since you don’t have My Verizon Account, you will be using the Verizon Check Order Status. In order to track using the Verizon website, you have to enter the location code. If you don’t have it, you cannot track your shipment on the website. This would leave you clueless about when you would get your shipment. Moreover, this would make you more anxious. You should be enthralled about the arrival of the shipment, but not worried, I guess.

Will You Require a Verizon Location Code for Making Claims?

After purchase, you will be making claims for different purposes such as damaged products, rebates, promotions, and many more. You will need the Location Code in order to make all the aforementioned claims. Hence, make sure to get a location code if you don’t have one. But, how will you get the code? Don’t worry! I will explain it in this article.

What Should I Do if I Cannot Find My Verizon Location Code?

You couldn’t find your location code? There could be various reasons for that. You might have lost it from your mail inbox or didn’t receive the receipt. Be it whatever, now you know how important the location code is. Hence, you may be wondering how to get your location code. Well, the plan is very simple. You just got to call Verizon customer service. They will guide you through to get your location code. In case you want the location code to fill out concession and alike documents, then you don’t have to worry much. In the place where the location code is asked, you can fill in the store number instead.

Where Can I Get to Know My Verizon Store Number?

There is a dedicated search tool present to find the store number. You can access the tool via the Verizon website. Once the page is loaded, enter either your zip code or city. This would give you a list of Verizon stores located near you. In addition to that, you will find information about those stores as well. The information includes the distance of the particular Verizon store from your current location, services available at that store, and the function hours of the store. Similarly, you will also find the store number. It will be located below the address of the store.

How to Use the Verizon Location Code to Track the Order?

You should visit the Verizon webpage for tracking orders. You will be asked to enter your order number or preorder confirmation number.

Enter the order number, which is mostly a 7-digit number or 16-digit number, in the box. You will find this on the receipt that you received in your email after placing the order.

Now fill in the next box, which asks for the location code. Remember, both the order number and location code are found in the digital receipt sent to your email. Please star the email or take a screenshot so that you don’t lose the mail.

After the location code, you have to fill in your last name.

Lastly, you have to fill in the zip code that represents your address.

After filling in all the details, you can click the box that reads “Check order status”.

You don’t have to go through all this if you have an account on My Verizon. If you have an account, you just need to log in and select the Check Order Status option.

Conclusion

While purchasing items, certain codes are very important. The company uses them for various purposes. Those codes are created by the company so that they can serve you better. The Verizon location code is also one among them. It plays a crucial role in tracking the purchase of a customer. Similarly, it also helps the customer to track his order. In this article, I have explained what is the Verizon location code and where it is used. I have also explained how to find it in case you don’t have one. Lastly, I have given a detailed answer regarding how to use the location code to track the order. I hope the information helped you in getting a fair idea about the Location code. Thank you for reading.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)- Verizon Location Code

1. Can I find the order number in the digital receipt sent by Verizon after placing the order? Yes. In addition to the order number, you will also be able to find the location code on the same receipt. Make sure you save the receipt. Else note down both the order number and location code somewhere. 2. How to find the nearest Verizon Store? You can use the Verizon store finder tool to locate the nearby Verizon stores. All you have to do is to enter your city or zip code. You will get various information regarding those stores such as their contact numbers, opening hours, and closing hours. Lastly, you can schedule your appointment at the store you want. 3. Can I track my order without an account on My Verizon? Yes. You just need the details, such as order number, location code, last name, and zip code.