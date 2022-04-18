You must be aware of the various internet services provided by Verizon, such as 5G Business Internet, LTE Business Internet, Routers and Extenders, etc. But have you heard about this service called Verizon Fios, which uses the fiber optic cable to transfer the information signal, at a greater speed than the traditional coaxial copper cable? If you want to know more about the Verizon Fios, its various drop-off locations, and also the return policy, then keep reading the article.

What Is Verizon Fios, And How Does It Work?

Verizon Fios offers a quick and reliable service as compared to traditional services. It uses fiber-optic cable and network to provide internet, television, and phone services to the customers at the selected location in the US. Verizon Fios is the service provided by Verizon Wireless that offers the fastest internet download and upload speed to its customers, making it the most reliable and also the most demanding service across the US. Verizon Fios offers, speeds up to 940 Mbps for downloads and 880Mbps for uploads in the area it has a Fios network.

Fios (Fiber Optic Service) uses the fiber optic cable that is made up of hundreds of hair-like glass strands and transfers the pulses of light to carry the data directly into the home computers or television. These lasers generated pulses of light are converted to the electrical impulses used by computers as soon as it reaches the subscriber, hence offering the highest speeds as compared to the DSL high-speed service. The signals are directly transferred to the subscriber’s home and don’t use the node to transfer the signal thereby offering high speed to the people.

How Does One Find the Closest Verizon Fios Drop Off Locations?

Verizon Fios service is available in the selected metro areas of the US that are mentioned below

New Jersey

New York

Maryland

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Massachusetts

Washington DC

Virginia

Delaware

Also, you can find the closest Verizon Fios drop-off locations, by using the store locator available on the Verizon website. Additionally, you can check the availability of the Fios network available in your area by clicking on the ‘Check availability’ option on the Verizon Fios page. You have to enter your street address and select the closest location available.

You can also contact Verizon’s customer support to find out whether the store near to you offers the Fios service or not through a chat on the company website, or by calling Via phone at 1-800-VERIZON (1-800-837-4966).

How Do You Return Your Verizon Devices?

You can return or exchange Verizon’s wireless devices or accessories within 30 days of the purchase if you have bought them from the Verizon store or website. You may be charged a $50 restocking fee in case of the wireless devices, except in Hawaii. Also instead of the Verizon store and website, if you have purchased the devices from a non-Verizon owned retail location or authorized dealer, then you must check with their return policy to make any return or exchange.

The process to return the various devices to Verizon is different for different devices. Lets us see the different ways of return for various devices

Return of Fios Equipment

If you have discontinued the Verizon Fios service, you may be required to return the Fios equipment, but what all you need to return will largely depend on the plan you opted for. It will vary from one plan to the other. To have detailed information on what equipments are to be returned, just call the Customer service before making any returns. Generally, Verizon asks for the following list of equipment when you terminate the service

Set-top box with adapter

Router

Power cords

Items provided during installation

You can return the Fios equipment to the nearest Verizon store that accepts the returns or ship it to their address. Also, note that Verizon doesn’t ask for the return of remotes while returning the Fios equipment. They allow the customer to keep it for future use. Although you can return it on your behalf to recycle it.

Return of Router

If the router you were using is a rented one, then you must first call the customer service at 1-800-Verizon to make the returns. You have to enter your Verizon account number and opt for the return of the device. The customer service will guide you through the entire process of the return. You can even opt for the return kit that includes a prepaid shipping label. You just have to place the items in it and ship them. In this case, you don’t have to pay for shipping.

Also, make a note that you return the router within 30 days from the day of disconnecting the services to avoid any kind of additional late fees or charges.

Return of Set-Top Box

If you want to return the Set-top box, you must first contact the local store to inquire about the returns, as many stores that provide the service don’t accept the returns. You can return the setup box at the Verizon Fios TV stores, but before visiting the store make sure they accept the returns.

Return of Accessories

You can easily return the accessories to the Verizon store you have purchased them from within 30 days of the purchase with valid proof of purchase. Also, you can return it to the other company stores. If you have purchased the accessories from the authorized retailer, then you have to go through their return policy and visit their store to make any returns.

Can You Return Verizon Equipment to Any Verizon Store?

Unfortunately, you can’t return Verizon Equipment to any Verizon store. Verizon has a very strict policy when it comes to returns. Though you can return the devices purchased in-store or online at the Verizon stores, there are some stores that are not authorized to accept the returns of the devices purchased from them.

In case of an online purchase, you can return the devices or equipment by printing the return label online and shipping it within 30 days of purchase. While returning, make sure that the merchandise is in new condition without any damage. In-store purchases from the Verizon store can’t be returned through shipping. You can either visit the store you have purchased it from or call customer service to initiate the returns.

If you have purchased the Verizon equipment from the authorized retailer, then you should visit their retail store and make returns according to their return policy. In the case of the Fios service, it is better to call the customer service to get the details on returns, the store that accepts the returns, etc.

Can You Return Verizon Equipment Late?

Verizon offers a 30 days return policy on all its services and equipment. If you want to return the Verizon equipment after 30 days, then you may be required to pay an early termination fee, depending upon the device or service you opted for. To find out whether an early termination fee is applicable to the device you purchased, kindly go through the details mentioned on your purchase receipt.

Additionally, if you return the merchandise after 30 days, even by mistake, then you will neither be provided with a refund nor the product will be returned to you.

So, to avoid any extra charges or termination fees, make sure you return the equipment within 30 days of the purchase.

Conclusion

Verizon Fios offers quick, reliable, and the highest speed internet, television, and phone services, as compared to traditional DSL high-speed service. It offers speeds of up to 940 Mbps for downloads and 880Mbps for uploads in the area it has a Fios network. To inquire about the Verizon Fios service close to your location, you can call on the customer service number 1-800-VERIZON (1-800-837-4966). Also, we have discussed the process of returning, the Fios service, routers, and setup box.

Speaking about the returns, Verizon has a very strict policy, and you can’t return the equipment to any Verizon store. Though you can return the devices purchased in-store or online at the Verizon stores, there are some stores that are not authorized to accept the returns of the devices purchased from them.

Additionally, you must proceed with the return within 30 days if you want to make a return and avoid the extra termination fee.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

