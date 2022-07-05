What Is USPS Master Key? – Everything You Need to Know

USPS handles millions of mails and packages in a day. In order to manage thousands of people, the USPS has built an extraordinary supply chain that cannot be matched even by FedEx. The main goal of USPS is to make sure that each and every mail reaches its destination. In order to make sure, there is no error, USPS has come up with a sophisticated organizational structure. The USPS Master Key has a vital role in making sure the mail carrier (mailmen) gets access to places where he has to deliver the mail or package. Do you think you need a more detailed explanation regarding the USPS Master Key? Well, continue reading to know the answer.

What Is a USPS Master Key?

The USPS Master Key is given to mailmen. It has another name as well, which is the arrow key. For a particular geographical area and postal route, a master Key is given. Using this key, the mailmen will gain access to restricted buildings and gated communities. In addition to this, on the route, he/she can access the blue collection boxes and apartment/condo mailbox panels as well. I will explain how the master key function and helps USPS in safely delivering the mail and packages. Keep reading the article so that you get a better understanding.

What Can One Do Using the USPS Master Key?

The USPS Master Key, otherwise known as arrow keys, are made for a specific route within a geographical area. Each route will have specifically designed distinct arrow keys. This key will be handed over to the mailman who delivers mail along the route. The mailman who possesses the key will get access to so many places within the geographical area where one cannot get in easily. For example, gated communities and restricted buildings.

People living in such areas live under the protection provided by the real estate developers. Hence, a lot of security measures will be taken by the developers. Hence, the mailman has to deliver the mail while ensuring that he doesn’t affect the security of the people in any way. Using the Master Key, the mailman will ensure the safety of the person on the receiver end. At the same time, achieves the goal of the USPS as well, which is to deliver the mail or package. Did you know the USPS is obligated to deliver the mail or package to the destination at any cost?

These keys play a vital role in the safety of personal information and items. In case the key lands in the hand of the wrong person, it will be a catastrophe. Severe consequences such as burglary, stealing packages, stalking, and even blackmailing are possible as well. Hence, the USPS takes utmost care in not losing the key. This is the reason the access to the USPS master key is limited to mailmen and a few USPS officials. However, the mailmen will be given special instructions regarding how to manage the arrow key.

Will Each Mail-carrier Be Given a Master Key?

The answer is “No”. As we were discussing before, the arrow key is designated for a particular geographical region. Hence, the mailmen who deliver mails within those limits are only allowed to have a Master Key. However, what is that specific geographical region we are talking about here?. The region we are referring to is the urban areas filled with apartments and gated communities. The mailmen should have access to the mailbox panels and collection boxes present in this area.

However, delivering mail or packages in the rural area where the population is less doesn’t require a Master Key. Hence, the mailmen delivering packages in these regions are less likely to have a master key with them. They will not face any hurdles while delivering. In most cases, there will be no security checkpoints and mailmen deliver the mail to the mailbox without any hassle.

Speaking about the mailmen, who have the Master key in their hand, are cautious about not losing the Master Key. Hence, they attach the Master Key to their clothes using a chain. Additionally, they have to get permission before getting the key every morning and return it in the evening by every day. This way, the USPS ensures that all the UPS master keys have been accounted for.

Will USPS Fire a Mail Carrier if He Loses the Master Key Allotted to Him?

No. The Mailmen working for the USPS will not lose their job for losing the Master Key. The USPS deals with this issue with a humane vision. According to the USPS handbook, a Mailman, if loses his Master key, should immediately report to the Post Office. There is no need for him to stress out or fear losing his job.

The USPS Master Key is of primary importance. However, do you know what is more important than that? A Human life. Yes. Many Mailmen have suffered injuries while on duty when they were confronted by miscreants who tried to snatch the key from them. Furthermore, some brave mailmen have lost their lives defending the miscreants. After witnessing all these, the USPS started going easy on mailmen who lose the Master Key.

Moreover, the post office will have several copies of the Master Key with them. Hence, after reporting, the mailman can immediately resume his work. After losing the Master Key, the chances of stealing mails or packages are expected. USPS may take some preventive steps to stop the possible robbery in the future. In my opinion, robbery is inevitable.

Is It Possible for One to Make Copies of a USPS Master Key?

It may be possible for one to create copies of USPS. However, one has to remember that, it is a felony, and you may be pressed with charges that will eventually end you up in jail. Hence, the question is more about how legal it is than one’s possibility of making a copy of the USPS master Key.

I am forced to notify you about a thing about the USPS organization. Please keep in mind that The USPS is a Federal organization. It is less likely that law enforcement will go easy on you. So, I will leave it at your own risk to go forward.

What Is the Importance of the USPS Master Key?

The USPS Master Key is critical in the operations of the USPS. If the key lands in the hands of a thief or a crook, all the mails and packages that are being supplied on the route of the Master Key are at risk. At any point in time, anywhere, the person with the master key can gain access to the mails and packages. The packages worth several bucks are at the risk of getting stolen.

In my opinion, the information present in the mails is more important than the packages. When a person gets access to mail, he/she is intruding into the private life of two people. It includes both the sender and the receiver. The person can misuse the information to blackmail or rob their homes. It really depends on what kind of information the miscreant hijacked from the mail.

What I Have Said in This Article (Recap)

Final Thoughts

Only the USPS officials and the mailmen will know the significance of the master key to run their operation. Hence, they take all the measures to make sure the key is never lost. However, the measures will help them protect the packages and mail to a certain extent only. There had been a lot of incidents where the master key was snatched from the mailman. Some brave hearts have lost their lives struggling to retain the master key from the miscreants. I have my respect for them. Finally, I hope the USPS safeguards the mail and packages in the future as well.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – USPS Master Key

1. Is it legal to copy the Master Key of USPS? No. You will be charged with a felony and may end up in jail. 2. Does a Mailman delivering packages in rural areas have the Master Key? It is very unlikely for a mailman working in a rural area to possess a Master Key. Only the mailman delivering in urban or populous areas has the master key. 3. Does the USPS have copies of the Master Keys? Yes. The USPS will have several copies of each Master Key used on different routes. Hence, if you lose the Master Key, you can resume your work with the copy. 4. What should a mailman do if someone robs him of the Master Key? According to the USPS Handbook, a mailman is instructed to report the incident as soon as possible to the Post Office. This is my personal advice. If you are a mailman and someone is trying to snatch the Master Key from you, don’t resist if the miscreant possesses a weapon. It is better to let go of the key. Your life is more valuable than the key.