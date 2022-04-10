Today, Walmart is one of the most famous retail stores in the US. It has come a long way since opening its first store in 1962 and has succeeded in building a solid reputation by expanding its business and offering great service to the customers. There are 10500+ Walmart stores at various international locations out of which 4500+ stores are in the US. Walmart has expanded its business by offering multiple products and services to the customers, and one such service is Money Order, which adds to the financial services provided by Walmart. If you wish to use this service, then there are certain things that you must know before purchasing a Money Order. Just go through the article and have complete information on Walmart’s Money order service.

What is Money Order?

Money Order is a paper form of payment but is different from personal checks. Money orders can be purchased with cash, or debit card and hence there are no chances that a money order will bounce as the payment is done in advance. Also, you can’t purchase a money order with a credit card. A money order consists of the amount, the name of the recipient, and the name of the sender or issuer. Having all these details makes your payment transfer secure, as the third person can’t make money out of it. An additional benefit of a money order is that even if it gets stolen, the thief can’t withdraw the money, and you can track the money order if you have a receipt of purchase. This was all about what a money order is. Now let’s move to Walmart’s money order and Walmart’s money order limit.

What Is the Walmart Money Order?

Walmart’s money order is basically a prepaid check or bank certificate that can be used to purchase services and goods from Walmart, Sam’s Club, Walmart-Western Union counters, etc. Walmart money orders can be purchased and sent to recipients at any customer service at the Walmart outlet. To buy a money order at Walmart, you will have to pay an extra amount as a fee and provide your name and the name of the recipient.

Walmart’s Money Order Limit

Though Walmart’s Money orders are cheap and convenient, there is a limit to purchasing Money orders at Walmart. You can purchase a money order of $1000 at Walmart without providing any ID proof. But if you want to purchase a Money order exceeding $1000, you have to purchase multiple money orders each of $1000. Also, there are limitations to your purchase, you can buy multiple money orders up to $3000 a day, and you will be charged separately for each money order.

What Is the Cost of Using a Money Order at Walmart?

Walmart offers an average fee of $0.88 for money orders of less than $1000 and $1 for the money order of $1000. As the amount of money order can’t exceed $1000, you can buy multiple money orders and fees will be charged separately for each money order. If you want to buy a money order worth $2000, you have to purchase two money orders of $1000 each and pay a separate fee of $1 for each money order. That means for sending a money order of $2000 you will have to spend $2. Though the fee charged on money orders at Walmart is low domestically, the fee for sending the money order internationally is high. Walmart money orders can be sent across 200 countries. But you have to pay an average of $8 for sending a money order worth $1000. These charges will vary and will depend upon the location.

The Process of Applying for a Money Order at Walmart

Walmart provides the service of money orders for domestic as well as international transactions. So, if you wish to buy a money order at Walmart, then here are the details and a guide for your money order purchase at Walmart. You can buy money orders at any Walmart outlet. The process to buy a money order can be explained below

Visit the Money Center at any Walmart outlet and ask for the money order

Fill in the form provided at the Money Center. It includes the name of the sender and recipient and the amount.

You can buy a money order worth $1000 without providing any ID proof. If it’s greater than $1000 make sure you carry valid government ID proof.

If you are paying a bill through money order, then you have to mention your account number, your address, and your signature.

Ask for the fee charged on your amount and pay the total amount by cash or debit card. Note that credit cards are not accepted for money orders.

After your purchase, make sure you get a receipt of it. This receipt is your proof of payment and is very useful in case of lost or stolen money orders and helps in getting refunds.

At Walmart, you can easily buy a money order without involving any complicated process. All you have to do is visit the Money Center, and they will guide you through the process.

Are Walmart Money Orders Refundable?

Yes, Walmart Money orders are refundable. At any point of time, you feel that you don’t need the money order, you can just go to the Walmart outlet and ask for a refund. The most important thing in the process is the receipt that you receive during the purchase. Make sure you have the receipt when you ask for a refund. Also, remember that your money order shouldn’t be damaged or altered if you are opting for a refund. There is no time limit on asking for refunds.

The fee charged for the money order will not be refunded. The domestic refunds may take up to 30 days, whereas the international refunds are credited within 30 minutes.

How Can One Track Their Walmart Money Order?

If you are eager to know whether your Walmart Money order has been cashed or want to track its status, then it is possible. For this, you need the receipt provided to you, as it consists of the money order number and other details. You just have to visit the MoneyGram website and enter the money order details to track it. Additionally, you can also at the customer service number, 1-800-542-3590, to track your money order. In both cases, you have to provide the money order number and the amount details.

What Happens When You Lose a Money Order?

Don’t panic if your Money order gets lost or stolen, as it can’t be used or cashed by anyone other than the recipient. So it’s just a useless piece of paper for the thief or whoever finds it. Secondly, you can visit the Walmart outlet and inform them about the theft, and get the money order canceled. If you don’t wish to visit the store, then just visit the MoneyGram website, which will guide you through the process.

Pros and Cons of Using a Money Order

Let’s now move to the pros and cons of using a Money order. Though nowadays digital payments are widely used, the information on advantages and disadvantages of Money order will give you a lot of clarity about the mode of transition that you must use.

Pros of using Money Order

A money order is one of the oldest and safer modes of payment. Let’s have a look at some of its pros

Trackable and Safer than cash : The money order consists of the information about the recipient, so it can’t be used or cashed by any other person, which makes it a safer payment option. Additionally, you can track the money order and check its status in case the recipient has not received it.

: The money order consists of the information about the recipient, so it can’t be used or cashed by any other person, which makes it a safer payment option. Additionally, you can track the money order and check its status in case the recipient has not received it. No Bank account required: It is the easier and more convenient method of sending money or performing transactions, even if you don’t have a Bank account.

It is the easier and more convenient method of sending money or performing transactions, even if you don’t have a Bank account. Available internationally: Money orders can not only be accessed domestically but also internationally. It provides you the opportunity to send and receive money internationally

Money orders can not only be accessed domestically but also internationally. It provides you the opportunity to send and receive money internationally Guaranteed Funds : There can’t be any alteration in the amount and name of the recipient of money orders. So it can be called a guaranteed mode of transaction without any fraud and money loss.

: There can’t be any alteration in the amount and name of the recipient of money orders. So it can be called a guaranteed mode of transaction without any fraud and money loss. Easily Available: The facility of money orders is widely available across the country and internationally.

Cons of using Money Order

Limit on Money Orders : One money order can’t exceed the $1000 amount, and if you want to send more money then, either you have to opt for multiple money orders or switch to a different mode of transaction.

: One money order can’t exceed the $1000 amount, and if you want to send more money then, either you have to opt for multiple money orders or switch to a different mode of transaction. Processing Fee: The other concern of using the Money order is that for every money order, you have to pay a fee that is not refundable even if your money order gets refunded.

The other concern of using the Money order is that for every money order, you have to pay a fee that is not refundable even if your money order gets refunded. Visit the store: Unlike online transfers, you have to visit the offices that provide the money order services.

