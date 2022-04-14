What is the Walmart CAP 2 position?

Walmart consistently hires people around the globe for various job roles. It is also one of the largest employment providers, and currently has 2.2 million associates working in different stores and warehouses. Have you ever thought of applying for a job at Walmart? If yes, then you must know about the jobs you can apply for other than store associates. So, are you familiar with the CAP 2 position job at Walmart? If not, then you might be interested in knowing its job description and job roles. Here we will be discussing all the information related to the CAP 2 position at Walmart. So stick to the page if you are curious to know about it.

Walmart CAP 2 Position

The CAP 2 position at Walmart refers to those associates that are responsible for unloading the trucks at the warehouse and generally work during the second shift. The associates make sure that these high-velocity consumables and groceries are safely unloaded from the general merchandise truck and segregated into different pallets according to the department before they are restocked in the store by the associates.

If you are planning to try for the CAP 2 position at Walmart, then you are in the right place. So stay on the page to know about the job responsibilities, roles, salary offered, etc.

What Does CAP 2 at Walmart Mean?

As CAP stands for Customer Availability Process, CAP 2 at Walmart mainly ensures that they speed up the process of merchandise available at the store to avoid any inconvenience to the customer. Additionally, they are also responsible for maintaining the accuracy of the warehouse inventory system by working on inventory exceptions, correcting shelf capacities, and performing bin audits. In short, they try and make sure that each product required by the customer is in stock and available at the store on time. Hence, they are responsible for the smooth functioning of the Walmart store.

What Does the Job Description of the Walmart CAP 2 Position Say?

Walmart CAP 2 position’s job description involves certain responsibilities and duties which can be explained below

To prepare the area to receive merchandise

Unload the GM trucks in the most systematic way

Sort and segregate the merchandise after unloading.

Locate and place the merchandise departmentally.

To operate the jack for moving bulk goods to the shelves.

Select the merchandise that needs to be stocked up based on pick sheets.

Make sure the merchandise required by the customers is always in stock.

Maintenance of the inventory management system.

The CAP 2 associates are expected to work efficiently by following the Company rules and limiting the risk, as the smooth functioning of the store depends upon them.

What Are the Various Differences Between the Walmart CAP 1 And CAP 2 Positions?

Though Walmart’s CAP 1 and CAP 2 associates work towards the timely availability of the merchandise to the customers, there are various differences in their job responsibilities and time of shifts. Let’s discuss some of the basic differences in both positions.

Work Shifts: Speaking about the work timings, CAP 1 associates work in the first shift, whereas Cap 2 associates work in the second shift.

Speaking about the work timings, CAP 1 associates work in the first shift, whereas Cap 2 associates work in the second shift. Area of Work: The duties of the CAP 1 associates are directed toward the store, on the other hand, CAP 2 associates manage the warehouse and inventory system.

The duties of the CAP 1 associates are directed toward the store, on the other hand, CAP 2 associates manage the warehouse and inventory system. Duties: CAP 1 associates are directly involved with customers as they have to assist them, locate items and provide solutions to any problems they have in store. CAP 2 associates don’t have direct interaction with the customers but are involved in warehouse-related tasks. They are mainly responsible for unloading the trucks, sorting and separating the merchandise to place on different pallets for proper stocking.

CAP 1 associates are directly involved with customers as they have to assist them, locate items and provide solutions to any problems they have in store. CAP 2 associates don’t have direct interaction with the customers but are involved in warehouse-related tasks. They are mainly responsible for unloading the trucks, sorting and separating the merchandise to place on different pallets for proper stocking. Product Stocking: CAP 1 associates restocks all the frozen and dairy products along with the meat whereas CAP 2 associates are responsible for restocking pharmacy products, chemicals, groceries, paper, health and beauty products, baby products and consumables, etc.

What Are the Various Benefits of Having the Walmart CAP 2 Positions?

The various benefits that Walmart provides to its CAP 2 associates in addition to decent salaries are mentioned below.

Walmart offers multiple medical plans including various insurance such as accidental insurance, life insurance, accidental and dismemberment insurance, etc

Vision and Dental plans for you and your dependent.

Financial benefits that include stock purchase plans, 401(k) plans, etc.

Paid maternity and paternity leave.

Free membership

Discounts on the purchase of certain products at Walmart

Paid leaves that include sick leave and vacation

Live Better U program for associates that offers paid education assistance.

What Does a CAP 2 Supervisor Do at Walmart?

Just like any other supervisor, CAP 2 supervisors manage and lead the team of the CAP 2 associates. They make sure that all the CAP 2 associates work efficiently and meet their duties without any delay. Also, CAP 2 supervisors are responsible for managing the inventory stock. They make sure that the shelves are stocked with new merchandise and that old ones are rotated and labeled accordingly.

They just keep a track of various activities of the CAP associates. Additionally, they also manage the location to stock the products department-wise in a systematic way.

How Much Money Does a Person in the CAP 2 Position Make?

The CAP 2 positions at Walmart are a good option for an entry-level job. A CAP 2 associate is offered an average of $11 per hour. Though this is an average amount, they may get anything between $10 to $15 depending upon their skills and seniority.

The CAP 2 supervisor or lead may get an average of $16 per hour, though it can vary between $14 to $20 depending upon the store location and your skill set.

Does Walmart Drug Test CAP 2 Associates?

Walmart doesn’t drug test the CAP 2 associates during the hiring process, but is reported to perform a background check of the CAP 2 associates either before hiring them or shortly after they are hired. Background checks as mandatory at Walmart to make sure that the associate doesn’t have any criminal record or is not involved in illegal activities as it aims at providing a healthy and safe work environment to all its associates.

What Are Some Detriments to Working at Walmart as CAP 2?

Working as a CAP 2 associate involves a high level of physical work in a fast pace environment. So it can be a physically tiring and exhausting job. Additionally, if the workplace is understaffed, then the workload on the associates present will increase, which will be physically challenging. As it also involves stocking and labeling the products, along with unloading and segregating the merchandise, it can also be mentally exhausting at a certain time.

Though the job is physically challenging, you get all the time to regain with a one-hour lunch break and two 15 minutes breaks. As the role involves excessive physical activity, make sure you are healthy and fit before joining as CAP 2 associate.

Conclusion

The Walmart CAP 2 associates are responsible for unloading the trucks at the warehouse. Additionally, they have to sort and segregate the high-velocity consumables and groceries and place them in the palette and arrange them according to various departments. They generally work in the second shift from 1 pm to 10 pm or 2 pm to 11 pm, depending upon the store. Basically, CAP 2 associates are responsible for the smooth functioning of the Walmart store by ensuring the timely stocking of the merchandise.

Additionally, we have discussed the job description, benefits, and salary offered to CAP2 associates. Also, we have mentioned some detriments to working as CAP 2 associate at Walmart. I hope that is a lot more information about what exactly is a CAP 2 position at Walmart.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

