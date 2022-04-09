Target has made its place in the top 10 retailers of the US by constantly surprising its customers with multiple offers and discounts on different products in its store, as well as Target.com. In addition to the offers and discounts to its customers, are you aware of Target’s Military Discount, which offers special discounts to active military personnel and veterans for their selfless service to the Nation? If you are not aware of this discount, then go through the article to know what exactly Target offers to its military men in the form of special discounts.

Military Discount at Target

Target offers special discounts to its military men and veterans to express its gratitude for their service to the Nation. As a Military discount, it offers a flat 10% discount on the final bill at the checkout in store, as well as Target.com every year. To avail of this offer, Military personnel and veterans have to verify their service status with Target. Target offers this discount to all active military personnel, veterans, retirees, coast guard, reserve personnel, National guards, and also to their families. Let’s get into detail if this discount and have an answer to your every question.

Who Can Get Military Discount at Target?

Target offers a Military discount to all the servicemen and their families that have worked or are working in the US Army, US Navy, US Air Force, Marines, and Coast Guard.

So if you or your family member has served in any one of the organizations, then you can easily get the 10% Military discount at its stores and Target.com by providing proof of service.

What Are Some Days on Which Target Offers a Military Discount?

Every year, Target offers military discounts to military personnel and veterans in the month of November. Target will offer a military discount from 1st November to 11th November in honor of Veteran day in 2022. Target is providing this 10% discount offer to its eligible candidates since 4 years in the month of November. Target’s offers to veterans and military personnel are not just limited to the Military discount. Apart from this, Target offers various bonus offers and discounts to them throughout the year.

How Can You Avail the Target Military Discount?

Target military discount offers 10% off on the final bill at the checkout counter. To avail of this benefit, you should be military personnel, a veteran, or someone that has offered service to the nation. If you are eligible for this discount, you can get registered at the Target circle benefits. The details that you require for the successful registration and verification are the Service member’s name and date of birth in case of active personnel and in case of veterans, and an additional Service end date is required.

You don’t have to wait for November for registering yourself, you can do it anytime in the year. Also, if you are shopping in the store and redeeming the discount, please make sure you carry the military ID card in case it is required for verification purposes. Registering yourself at the Target Circle benefits will also make you eligible for other bonus offers that are provided throughout the year.

How Do You Know Which Target Locations Offer Military Discounts?

All the 1800+ Target stores in the US will offer the Military discount from 1st November to 11th November in 2022. Additionally, other offers and bonuses offered to the military personnel can also be redeemed at all the Target stores. As you can visit any store to avail this offer, you just have to find the nearest Target store, and you can do that by using the Target store locator on Target.com and entering your ZIP code.

Can You Avail the Target’s Military Discount on Its Official Website?

Yes, you can apply for the 10% Target Military discount at checkout on its official website Target.com if you are already a registered and verified military personnel or veteran from 1st November to 11th November.

Though you can save 10% on the final bill at the checkout, there are a few products that don’t fall under the discount. When you add items to your cart online, make sure you add only those items that fall under the discount to have a good saving

What Are Some Items That Are Not Applicable for the Target Military Discount?

Though Target offers a flat 10% off at the checkout, you need to be careful while adding products to your cart online as well as in the store. You can easily distinguish between the items as Target clearly indicated the products that are not eligible under the 10% discount. The below products are not eligible for the Military discount

Alcohol

Gift Card

DSLR cameras and lenses

Bose brand products

Clinical and pharmacy items

GoPro cameras and equipment

LG OLED TVs

Lego items

PlayStation & Xbox consoles

Prepaid cards

Mobile Phones

Samsung TVs

Sony electronics

Tylenol pain relief products

Instant pots

HP products

Mobile Contracts

Elf on the Shelf

Target optical items

Sonos brand products

Traeger brand products

Weber brand products

Select board and card games

Google products

WellieWishers

What Are Some Other Stores That Have a Military Discount?

Military discounts in the honor of Veterans Day are practiced at many stores in the US. Not only the stores but restaurants and other fun places also provide certain offers and discounts to celebrate Veterans Day. You can shop a wide variety of items from groceries, and clothing to all the items except the ones mentioned above that are not eligible for the discount. The different stores that offer Military discounts are

Dell

Apple store

Adidas

Dagne Dover

Allen Edmonds

Alpha Industries

Eddie Bauer

Eight Sleep

American Express

Apple Store

AT&T

Best Buy

Bonobos

Avis

Geico

GlassesUSA

Hanes Outlet Store

HelloFresh

Backcountry

Brooklyn Bedding

Carhartt

Casper

L.L. Bean

Leesa Mattresse

Champs Sport

Cole Haan

Columbia Sportswear

Converse

Microsoft

Foot Locker

Nike

Home Depot

Kohl’s

Timberland

Tommy John

Apart from the above stores, there are still a number of restaurants and attractions that offer Military discounts. Few restaurants where you can get a military discount are

A&W Restaurants

Applebee’s

Arby’s

Baja Fresh

Baker’s square

Baskin-Robbins

Bennigan’s

Godfather’s Pizza

Perkins Restaurant and Bakery

Pizza Hut

There are numerous restaurants in addition to the above-mentioned that offer 10 to 20% discounts to all military personnel and veterans with valid IDs throughout the year.

Conclusion

Target offers a Military Discount of 10% during the checkout to all active military personnel, veterans, retirees, coast guard, reserve personnel, National guards that have served in the US Army, US Navy, US Air Force, Marines, and Coast Guard. It also offers this discount to their families as well.

To avail of these military discounts, you just have to register and verify yourself as a military person on the Target website. Also, you need to carry your ID card at the store for verification. This discount is not applicable to certain products that are mentioned above.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

