Hobby Lobby is a well-known arts and crafts store with 900+ stores across the US. It is also the largest privately-owned craft store that also provides the service of picture framing, fabrics, floral and wedding supplies, jewelry making, baskets, cards and party ware, wearable art, home decor, and holiday merchandise. Hobby Lobby was founded in 1970 by taking a loan of $600 and now has a revenue of $500 million, with more than 43,000 employees working in its different stores. If you are interested in art and craft, then working at Hobby Lobby will be an exciting job.

Furthermore, if you want to apply for a job at the hobby lobby, you must be wondering how much Hobby Lobby pays its employees. To know about the Hobby Lobby’s pay scale for different job roles, keep reading the article.

What Is The PayScale at Hobby Lobby in 2022?

Hobby Lobby has recently increased the minimum pay to $18.50 per hour for its full-time employees, whereas there is no change in the part-time employee’s pay, which is $13/hr. Though these are the official minimum wages, the actual wages for different roles can be either less or more depending upon the skills and experience. The full-time employee at Hobby Lobby works for 40 hours a week, which counts to his annual salary of $38,480, whereas the part-time employees are reported to earn an annual salary of $13,520.

In order to know about the pay that the Hobby Lobby offers to the different job profiles, along with the other facts related to salary, keep reading the article.

How Much Does Hobby Lobby Pay Per Hour to Different Job Profiles?

Though Hobby Lobby offers a minimum wage of $18.5 per hour and $13 per hour to its full-time and part-time employees respectively, below is the list of different job profiles and the average hourly pay offered to them.

Cashier- $12.82 per hour

Customer Service Associate- $11.16 per hour

Order Picker- $25.01 per hour

Stocker- $12.83 per hour

Warehouse Worker- $14.70 per hour

Puller- $15.96 per hour

Sales Associate- 19.20 per hour

Sales Representative- $9.74 per hour

Stylist- $17.00 per hour

Cutter- $10.80 per hour

Fabricator- $11.87 per hour

Packer- $27.93 per hour

The above-mentioned is the average hourly pay offered by Hobby Lobby, which may vary depending on the skills and the years of experience the applicant has.

How Much Does Hobby Lobby Pay for Its Part-Time Employees?

The part-time employees at Hobby Lobby are offered an average of $13 per hour. As part-time workers tend to work 20 hours per week, their annual salary can be calculated as $13,520.

How Much Does Hobby Lobby Pay Stockers?

The stockers at Hobby Lobby are paid an average of $12.83 per hour. The salary of the stockers varies from state to state as well as store to store depending upon its size. The average pay for stockers is less than the national average of $14.23 per hour.

What Are Some of the Other Basic Positions That You Can Apply for at Hobby Lobby?

At the Hobby lobby, you can apply for various basic positions at entry-level that don’t require a high level of educational qualification. Some of the positions for which you can apply are as follows.

Cashier

Customer Service Associate

Order Picker

Stocker

Warehouse Worker

Puller

Sales Associate

Sales Representative

Stylist

Cutter

Fabricator

Packer

What Are the Higher Tech Level Positions That You Can Apply for at Hobby Lobby?

The various higher tech level positions that you can apply for at Hobby lobby include various positions under the information systems department, which are mentioned below

Kronos System Administrator

System Administrator- Exchange

Linux / Cloud Engineer

PHP/ Laravel Developer

Full-Stack Developer

Site Reliability Engineer

Front End Developer

Database developer

Project manager

Cisco Network Engineer

BI Developer

Telecommunications Technician

In addition to the above high-tech level jobs in the Hobby Lobby, you can also apply for various jobs available in different departments such as Store Management, Art/ Creative, Distribution, Manufacturing, and E-commerce.

How Much Do Hobby Lobby Pay These High-Level Tech Positions?

The average annual salary of a software engineer that covers the above-mentioned tech position is $123,341 which includes the estimated base salary of $105,734 with a $17,607 bonus. The annual salary for these tech positions will range between $41,000 to $430,000 depending upon the experience of the applicant. the salary offered by the Hobby lobby for these tech positions is more than the US national average by $16,196. Also, Engineering jobs give you $4,039 more than the jobs in the marketing department.

Does Hobby Lobby Have a Higher Pay Scale Than $15/hr?

Hobby Lobby has recently increased the minimum wage for full-time employers to $18.5 which was effective from 1st Jan 2022. There are a number of positions in the full-time jobs, where Hobby Lobby offers more than $15/hr to its employees. For the part-time jobs, Hobby lobby offers a minimum of $13/hr, which again varies with skills and experience.

What Are Some States Where Hobby Lobby Has a Lower Rate of Pay?

As Hobby Lobby has increased the minimum wage for full-time employees to $18.50, most of the positions are paid above the national average. But there are few states, where Hobby Lobby is reported to pay below the national average for various retail associate posts. Such states include Arizona, Carolina, Illinois, etc.

When does Hobby Lobby Pay Its Employees?

The employees at Hobby Lobby are paid on a bi-weekly schedule, either through the paychecks or the direct deposits. The employees with direct deposits are paid on Thursday, whereas the ones with paychecks are paid on Friday.

How Much Does Hobby Lobby Pay to the Employees in Oklahoma?

Oklahoma is the place where Hobby lobby was founded and now has 10 million square feet of manufacturing, distribution, and an office complex. The Hobby Lobby here offers salaries to different positions as mentioned below, which are above the national average.

General employee – $17/hr

Order puller – $17/hr

Warehouse worker – $18/hr

Order picker – $18/hr

Warehouse order puller – $18/hr

Forklift operator – $19/hr

Graphic designer – $20/hr

Team leader – $26/hr

Administrative assistant – $41,167/yr

Conclusion

Hobby Lobby pays an average of $18.50 per hour to its full-time employees and $13 per hour to its part-time employees. Though these are the official minimum wages, the actual wages for different roles can be either less or more depending upon the skills and experience. A full-time employee at Hobby Lobby earns an average of $38,480 annually by working 40 hours a week, whereas a part-time worker earns $13,520 by working 20 hours per week.

Additionally, the list of the various retail associate jobs is mentioned along with the average salaries offered to them. The stockers at the Hobby lobby in some locations are paid $12.83, which is less than the national average. The list of various high-level tech positions at Hobby Lobby is also discussed. The average salary that these high-level tech positions receive at Hobby Lobby is $ $123,341which includes the base pay and the bonus. The annual salary for these tech positions will range between $41,000 to $430,000 depending upon the experience of the applicant. Furthermore, we have discussed the states in which Hobby Lobby offers lower pay in addition to the hourly pay for various positions in Oklahoma.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

What is the pay scale at the Hobby Lobby in 2022? Hobby Lobby has recently increased the minimum pay to $18.50 per hour for its full-time employees, whereas there is no change in the part-time employee’s pay, which is $13/hr. So, a full-time employee at Hobby Lobby earns $38,480 annually by working 40 hours a week whereas a part-time worker earns $13,520 by working 20 hours per week. How much does Hobby Lobby pay stockers? The stockers at Hobby lobby are paid an average of $12.83 which is less than the average national pay of $14.23. The hourly pay of the stockers varies from state to state as well as store to store depending upon its size. How much does Hobby Lobby pay the high-level tech positions? The high-tech level positions at Hobby Lobby are paid an average annual salary of $123,341 which includes the estimated base salary of $105,734 with a $17,607 bonus. Their salaries vary between 41,000 to $430,000 depending upon the experience and skills of the applicant.