With the growing unemployment and rising inflation, teenagers are trying to get a job at a young age to earn some money. There are plenty of people and companies hiring teenagers part-time to do minor jobs. If you go to some fast-food chain like Subway or some other place, you may probably find teenagers doing jobs. It is a good way for teenagers to get financial discipline and know the value of working. Even dollar chain stores like Dollar Tree and Family Dollar are hiring teenagers to do small jobs at their stores. But what about Dollar General? What is Dollar General’s minimum working age? As one of the largest variety stores company, company, it is only logical to assume that it hires teenagers at its stores. So, does the company hire teenagers? What qualifications do you need to work at Dollar General’s stores? Read the article to find out.

What is the Minimum Age Required to Work at Dollar General?

To Work at Dollar General stores, you need to be at least 18 years of age to get a job. There are many entry-level jobs at Dollar General like sales associate, lead sales associate, cashier, assistant store manager, etc. These are the positions you can get at Dollar General when you are 18 years old. If you are less than 18 years, then you can quit the idea of getting a job at Dollar General. There are plenty of other retailers and stores that hire teenagers as young as 16 years old. You can go to one of those other stores to get a job.

As a variety store chain corporation with more than 18,500 of its stores in various states across America, Dollar General is a major company. But the minimum hiring age at its stores is 18 years. As there are tobacco and alcohol products sold at its stores, the company intends to keep children away from them.

Do You Need to Fulfill Any Qualifications to Work at Dollar General?

There are many people that apply for a job at Dollar general stores. This is because the average pay is $14 an hour, which is almost minimum wage. When you apply for the variety store company, there are some requirements that you need to fulfill in order to get a job. The first and foremost thing is that you need to be at least 18 years of age. There is also a higher chance of them hiring people who are high school graduates. It is also better if you have a GED in case you are looking to be an entry-level sales associate. Keep in mind, that it is not mandatory to fulfill these above requirements.

But if you are looking for high-level positions, then it is better for you to have prior experience in retail, management, or cash handling. If you have such experience, then you can easily get a job for a position like a store manager. In the end, what matters is how hard you are willing to work.

How Much Does Dollar General Pay Teenagers?

If you go to a Dollar General store, you will find that there are plenty of 18 and 19-year-olds working there. Obviously, these people work as sales associates, cleaners, etc. At such basic positions, the company pays them somewhere around $9 an hour, which is not that much. But when you look at the overall picture, it is reasonable pay. But when you also consider how mentally and physically straining the job can be, these hourly wages are not at all enough. If those young adults decide to stay and work there, even after some time, they can get promoted to the assistant store manager. At that level, the hourly pay increases, and they can earn a minimum of $28,000 annually. So, to conclude, although the pay may not be much for teenagers, it is not the worst that you can get at other places.

Can 14-year-olds Work at Dollar General?

No, boys and girls who are 14 cannot work at Dollar General. When someone turns 14, it means they have matured enough to do small work. But it is an undeniable fact that people who are that young are usually irresponsible by nature. Dollar General does want its employees to be responsible, especially when they have to deal with heavy lifting, working with alcohol and tobacco, etc. That is why, to avoid people getting hurt or drink and smoke unknowingly, the company had made a decision to not hire such young teenagers to work at its stores.

The federal law of the United States government clearly dictates that people working as young as 14 years of age aren’t allowed to work jobs that put them in hazardous or dangerous situations. It is okay for teenagers to work jobs like babysitting, dog walking, and other minor jobs. But ultimately, the minimum working age varies from state to state,

What Are Some Stores and Businesses That Allow 15-year-olds to Work?

As Dollar General doesn’t hire anyone under 15 years of age, there are other places that can hire them. When you are trying to get someone to work that young, the job needs to be simple and not dangerous in any way. There are many such industries that are not physically starting and are dangerous in nature. The most obvious of such industries are entertainment, restaurants, fast-food chains, etc. Here are some places that hire 15-year-olds to do the job.

YMCA

Baskin Robbins

Subway

IHOP

Chick-fil-A

Premier Theatre

Papa Murphy

Burger King

Arby’s

Culver’s

Pizza Hut

McDonald’s

Kroger

Publix

These are some of the stores which hire teenagers that are as young as 14 or 15 years old. Take note that as per the government, the minimum working age in this country is 14 years. But it is entirely up to the store or the business to choose whether they want to hire them or not. That is the most basic thing of all. But as long as you prove yourself to be a productive worker, then any retailer or restaurant will hire people that are young.

What Are Some Dollar Stores That Hire 16-year-olds?

It is no doubt that Dollar General is the largest corporation in America that hires people of the minimum age of 18. But there are other dollar store companies that hire 16-year-old teenagers to work at their stores. These companies hire teenagers to cut the cost of paying their full-time employees who are more than 18 years old. Here’s a small list of those dollar store companies which hire people as young as 16 years to work at their stores.

Family Dollar

Dollar Tree

99 Cent Store Only

These are the dollar store companies that hire teenagers who are 16 years of age. There are plenty of things to consider when you are applying for a job when you are that young. You need to consider things like hourly pay, paid holidays, work hours, etc. Once you take all of these things into consideration, you can decide which place you want to work.

Why Doesn’t Dollar General Hire People Below 18 Years of Age?

There are plenty of places that hire people who are less than 18. Many of those places hire even 14-year-old teenagers, while some bigger companies tend to hire people who are a minimum of 16 years of age. But that isn’t the case for Dollar General, you have to be at least 18 years even for the most low-end job at the dollar store retailer. The main reason, that they don’t hire young people, is because of how physically and mentally demanding working for it is. With adult products like alcohol and tobacco sold at its stores, it is not feasible to let young teenagers work at its stores.

Conclusion

Dollar General is a company that owns more than 18,500 variety stores in America. These stores hire people who are at least 18 years of age. You can’t work at dollar general if you aren’t 18 years old. To work at Dollar General. To work at Dollar General, the most important thing you need is to fulfill its minimum age requirements. In case you fulfill those criteria, you are one step closer to getting a job there. Although it isn’t mandatory, it is better if you have a high school diploma. It is even better if you already have some experience in retail, sales, and cash handling. If you are 18 years of age and want to work, there are plenty of other options that you can choose from.

FAQs – What is Dollar General’s Minimum Working Age?

