The USPS and UPS have created a lot of confusion among people owing to their similar acronyms. Moreover, both of them are popular names in the shipping industry. Hence, people easily mistake the USPS for UPS and vice versa. Well, now it is time for us to distinguish and know them. In this article, I will be talking about the difference between UPS and USPS. In addition to that, I will discuss how each organization function as well. If you want to get a separate picture of the organizations USPS and UPS, continue reading this article and check out the information I have got for you.

How is USPS Different From UPS or Vice Versa?

USPS is a powerful organization and a behemoth in the shipping industry. It is a federal organization that was created to serve the citizens of the USA. It is also the only organization that has the legal authority to access any mailbox located in the USA. As far as UPS is considered, it is a private company that does similar work to that of USPS, which is to ship packages. The expanded form of UPS is United Parcel Service, while that of USPS is United States Postal Service. I will talk more about these two organizations in this article. Read the article till that end so that you don’t miss out on anything.

Do UPS and USPS Belong to the Same Company?

Both of them are entirely different organizations. However, both of them offer shipping services. Both of them ship packages to domestic and international destinations. As a result, people mistake one organization for another.

The U.S. government owns and operates the USPS. Moreover, the USPS receives all its funding from the U.S. government. The USPS has a long history. It is more than 200 years old, founded in 1775. Initially, the government used the organization to send important news and notifications to the citizens of America. Later, the organization evolved with a mission to serve all American citizens at an affordable cost. The USPS has a rich heritage when compared to UPS.

UPS is an organization that aims at earning profit by offering shipping services. Unlike the USPS, a group of people owns the UPS organization. The story of UPS began in the year 1905. It entered the shipping industry, challenging the already existing USPS. When UPS entered the industry, people wondered if it could make any profit. To be honest, very few believed in UPS. However, to the surprise of many people, the UPS organization succeeded. Now, it is the company is offering the world’s largest package delivery service. In addition to that, UPS also offers freight and logistics services.

Which is Cheaper, USPS or UPS?

It will be inaccurate to tell that one organization offers services at a cheap price. This is because we have to take many factors into account. Most companies charge based on the weight and distance of the destination. Hence, we cannot easily jump to a conclusion.

Still, we can expect USPS to be cheaper than UPS due to one reason. UPS is a privately owned organization. One of the key goals of such organizations is profit making. Hence, UPS will charge you fees and surcharges. The will to increase the charges in order to keep the profit is also expected from UPS.

However, this is not the case with USPS. Why so? Let me remind you again that the mission of the USPS is to service the citizens of the USA at an affordable cost. Hence, you can expect USPS to offer service at a lower price.

How to Choose Between USPS and UPS?

The USPS is an economical option if you are sending smaller packages. However, if you are sending a heavier or bulkier package, you will save more by choosing UPS. Let me explain how to pick between USPS and UPS by making a price comparison.

The customers of UPS popular opt for two shipping services. They are UPS Ground and UPS 3-day select. When you are shipping a package weighing 6 lb (2.72 kg) using UPS ground service, it will cost you around $10.5. Your package will reach its destination within 6 days. Similarly, if you send the same package using the UPS 3-day select, the package will reach the destination within 5 days. However, it will cost you around $16.5.

Now let us check how much it will cost and how long will it take to send the same package via USPS. Let me assume you are choosing USPS Priority mail. You have to pay around $20 for sending a 5 lb (2.27 kg) package. However, USPS will deliver the package in just 2 days or less than that. In case, you are sending it using USPS Ground Retail, it would cost you just $10. At the same time, USPS will deliver your package to its destination in 3 to 5 days. Whenever you are shipping a package using USPS, you should remember this. The lesser the weight of the package, the more money you save.

Which is Faster, USPS or UPS?

If you are picking a shipping service, the time factor plays a key role. Hence, comparing the speed of the USPS and UPS is essential. So, we shall interpret the speed of both the shipping services. Now, you get the overnight delivery service from both UPS and USPS. Similarly, both of them offer 2 and 3-day delivery windows (not guaranteed). However, if we guesstimate, we will be able to come to a conclusion that USPS is faster than UPS. At the same time, you should not mistake that USPS will always be the first to deliver. In some cases, UPS can be faster than USPS.

When Should You Prefer USPS?

In case you are shipping items that are light, such as guitars, you can go for USPS. Overall, for any package whose weight is either 20 lbs or less than that, USPS will be the best option. Hence, you can prefer USPS whenever you are shipping items like shoes, clothes, cosmetics, and books. Additionally, you can also use USPS for sending letters and important documents such as contract documents

When Should You Prefer UPS?

When you use USPS, you will notice more restrictions on the package’s weight, size, and even the type of item present inside the package. Since USPS is a federal organization, you will face more restrictions while shipping via USPS. However, this is not the case with UPS. The probability of your item getting refused to ship is lesser with UPS.

The maximum weight you can send using USPS is around 70 lbs. However, the weight limit of UPS is around 150 lbs. This is two times the weight limit of the USPS. Therefore, if you are shipping things like TVs, furniture, and other alike heavy items.

Do you want to ship a highly valuable item? Well, without a second thought, you can choose UPS. UPS gives special care to packages that have valuable items like collectibles, jewelry, high-end watches, and rarities. Moreover, UPS also offers insurance coverage to you. By using the insurance of UPS, you will be able to cover $50,000.

Final Thoughts

USPS and UPS both are different companies offering shipping services. They offer similar services, but while selecting between them, you should take various factors into account. If you want to send lighter items at a cheaper cost, you should go for USPS. Similarly, you can prefer USPS if you want your package to reach the destination as fast as possible. You should consider UPS in case you want to send heavy items that weigh more than 20 lbs and costly items. In case you want to send unusual items, USPS may reject your package. So, in this case, you can send your item using the UPS shipping service. UPS is less likely to reject your package.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Difference Between UPS and USPS?

1. What is the expanded form of UPS? The full form of the abbreviation UPS is United Postal Service. It offers package delivery, freight, and logistic services. 2. Which is a federal organization between USPS and UPS? USPS is a federal organization. It is funded and run by the government of the U.S. UPS is a privately owned company. 3. When was USPS founded? The USPS was founded in the 18th century. Specifically, in the year 1775. 4. If I have to ship a TV, which one should I prefer between USPS and UPS? In this case, it is wise to choose UPS because the weight limit of UPS is 150 lbs, while USPS can ship packages that weigh 70 lbs only. 5. What is the maximum weight limit of UPS? The weight threshold of UPS is around 150lbs.