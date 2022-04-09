As days go by, the number of people who are willing to have physical copies of the photos is reducing. It is one of the effects caused by the rise of the digital era. People can save thousands of photos on their phones. Furthermore, people have cloud storage that makes the photos imperishable. However, people like me, and you are still fond of having the photos printed. Especially those taken by Disposable cameras. There is a vast difference between clicking photos on SmartPhones and a disposable camera. Clicking photos on a Camera is a different feel altogether. The excitation that you get while waiting for the photos is kind of nostalgic as well. To our luck, Most retail stores offer the service of developing film.

What about CVS? Do they develop film? How much does it cost to develop film at CVS? Well, I have the answers to these questions. Continue reading to know more about film development at CVS.

Does CVS Develop Film in 2022?

Yes. Most CVS stores that have photo centers develop 35 mm films. Additionally, you can also develop the films from disposable cameras, black and white film, and 110 mm film at CVS stores. The CVS film developing price is around $12 per 12 exposures. It may take around 7-8 workings days before you get them developed and printed. I will expand on developing film at CVS in this article. Don’t stop reading if you need to know more about it.

Does All CVS Develop and Print Films?

Unfortunately, the answer is no. Only CVS store which has photo centers are offering this service. But, how can you locate the CVS stores that have a photo center? Well, in that case, you can use the CVS’s Store locator. Enter either your zip code or city to get the list of CVS stores located near you. You can select the nearest store. This would tell you if the store has a photo center. Furthermore, if the store has a photo center, you would get to know the working hours of that photo center,

What Are the Types of Films You Can Develop at CVS?

CVS allows you to develop different kinds of films, which also include old black and white films. Let me list the types of films developed at CVS here.

Advanced Photo System Film

35 mm and 110 mm film

Black and White film

Disposable camera Film

Slide film and negatives

What Is the Procedure to Develop a Film at the CVS Photo Center?

The procedure is very simple. Bring either your disposable camera or the film to the photo center and submit it to the CVS photo center. You can come back after a week to collect printed copies from the Photo Center. However, it may take up to 10 days as well. Depending upon the type of film you have submitted, the time of return would vary.

What Is the CVS Film Developing Price?

For developing 35 mm film, the price is around $0.36 per print for 4×6 prints. However, the price varies according to the number of exposures. It would cost you around $12.99 for double prints of 12 exposures. Similarly, $17.85 and $21.99 for 24 and 26 exposures, respectively. You can get the complete list of prices of different services offered by the photo center at the CVS photo center website. Furthermore, you will get information regarding the discounted price on that website.

What Are the Payment Methods Accepted by CVS?

You have different options of Payment available at CVS. Apart from cash and credit/debit cards, you have different online payment options such as PayPal, Venmo App, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay. Furthermore, you can use your CVS gift card, personal checks, and EBT.

How Long Should I Wait Before I Get the Printed Copies From the CVS Photo Center?

The thing about most retail stores is they don’t develop the films. In most cases, they send it to third-party film developers. These third-party companies develop films on a large scale. Like many retail stores, CVS also sends the films to third-party developers. One of the main reasons why it takes longer for CVS to develop your film is they don’t develop the film at their in-house labs. When you want to develop your black and white film, 110 film, slide film, Advanced Photosystem film, and negatives, it will take more than three weeks before they are ready. The waiting period is more or less the same in all the retail stores because everyone depends on third-party developers.

Can We Track the Process of Film Developing?

Yes. The CVS provides the service of tracking your film development. You can track the service by visiting their web platform that let you know the status of your order. In order to check the status, you need information such as your last name, order number, and your phone number(or email address). You will receive a mail from CVS once the order has been received. Later, when the film has been developed and is ready to pick up, the CVS photo center would notify you again by mailing. You can visit the photo center after receiving this mail.

Will We Get Back Our Negatives After They Are Developed?

Unfortunately, No. As I mentioned earlier, it would be the third-party developers who would be developing your film. I guess they don’t send back the negatives to CVS Photo Centers. Moreover, shipping them back to CVS would increase the expense of shipping. Most probably, the third-party developers would dispose of the film negatives. The best case, the third party would do is to send the digital copy of the photo once it is developed. Later, the CVS photo center would print those and hand them over to you.

Would CVS Provide You the Digital Copies of the Photos Developed From the Film?

Yup. You can get digital copies of photos from the CVS photo center. You will get digital photos developed from, Negatives – 35 mm, APS Film, 110/220 film, Large Negatives, and 126 Instamatic Film. Additionally, it includes photos whose size is 2″ X 2″ up to 8″ X 12″. The process of digitalization is done manually by scanning the photos that are printed. The scanned copies are mostly saved in JPEG format. The digital copies are stored either on a DVD or USB.

What Are Other Retail Stores That Develop Film?

Similar to CVS, most retail shops host their own photo centers that are located within their stores. Let me list a few famous retailers who offer this service in the USA.

Walmart

Costco

Sam’s Club

Target

Walgreens

Which Retail Photo Center Charges the Lowest Price?

After taking a look at various retail stores, I have come to the conclusion that the cost to develop a roll of film is cheaper at Walmart. They charge about $7.49 for a 12 exposure roll. Furthermore, the cost for an extra set of prints is just $2. On top of all, the Walmart store is available at more locations than CVS. If people are looking for a nearby store that develops film at a cheap price, then the best option would be Walmart.

Does CVS Sell Disposable Cameras?

It would be easy for us if we can buy and develop disposable cameras in the same place. Can we do that in the CVS retail store? Yes!. The CVS retail store sells Disposable cameras whose price range is between $17.99 and $29.99. The price depends on the number of photos the camera can take. Among the disposable cameras sold, the Fujifilm camera is the most popular one. It sells three types of disposable FujiFilm cameras. They are Fujifilm QuickSnap Flash 400 Camera 27CT, Fujifilm QuickSnap Flash 400 Camera, and Fujifilm QuickSnap Waterproof Camera. The cheapest among these three cameras is Fujifilm QuickSnap Flash 400 Camera.

Conclusion

Be it any retail store, it would take at least a week before they develop your film. The reason is obvious. None of them have the facility to develop the film in their in-house lab. As a result, they get it done by a third-party developer. Hence, the period of completion of an order is more everywhere. This is true for CVS as well. In this article, I have spoken about the film development services provided by the CVS such as the CVS Film Developing Price, film development process, etc. I hope the information provided in the article was helpful. Thank you for reading.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs) – CVS Film Developing Price

1. Does CVS do film development? Though they offer film development services, they usually depend on third-party developers. 2. Which factor affects the price of film development? The number of exposures determines the price of film development. 3. Does CVS develop black and white film? Yes. CVS photo centers offer the service of black and white film services.