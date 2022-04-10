Target, with its tagline ‘Expect More. Pay Less.’ has become one of the largest retailers, with its stores available in all the 50 states of the US and the District of Columbia. It provides a wide variety of products starting from groceries, clothing, beauty and personal care to Electronic items, home decor, toys, sports and fitness, etc. Target offers great deals and a variety of Video games. So if you are a video game freak, you must visit and explore the video game section of the Target store. And if the video game doesn’t meet your expectations, you would like to return it. For this, you must know about Target’s Video Game Return Policy. So, here we will discuss everything that you must know to have an easy return at the Target store.

Does Target accept the return of Video games?

Yes, Target does accept the return of video games within 30 days of the purchase, only if the product is in unopened and unused condition. Also, Target’s RedCard holder has got a longer return window of 60 days. If you want to have a full refund of the product, then you must also carry the original receipt and a valid photo ID card.

Apart from this, there is a lot to know about the return policies of Target regarding the return of opened video games, returning video games after 30 days, returning video games bought online, etc. So let’s move forward, and have a look at all the possible ways of returning a video game to the Target store.

Does Target Accept the Return of the Opened Video Games?

Unfortunately, Target does not accept the return of the opened video games, but they do provide an exchange for the same or different gaming platform. This means that if you have mistakenly bought a different game, you can go to the store and exchange it for the one you want. For example, if you buy a PS4 thinking it’s a PS5 and didn’t realize it until opened, then you can surely explain the situation to the store manager and get the exchange done. Also, if they run out of stock of the original video game, then it can be exchanged for a different game with the same value.

Does Target Accept the Return of the Video Games after 30 days?

Yes, Target accepts the return of Video games after 30 days if you provide a valid explanation to the store manager. But in this case, the store will not provide you a full refund but offer you a merchandise gift card equivalent to the product’s lowest price in 90 days which you can only use in the store.

If you are a Target’s RedCard holder, then you don’t have to worry, you can return the video game even after 30 days as you have a 60-day return window. Additionally, some video games have different return windows that will be mentioned in the receipt or on the website.

Can You Return a Video Game Purchased from Target.com?

You can return a video game purchased online from Target.com either at the store or through the mail.

At Store

If you decide to return a video game at the Target store, you have to provide them with certain information that includes

Original receipt of purchase

Original form of Payment

Barcode in the Target app

Target’s shipping or delivery confirmation email.

Once you provide the above information, your return will be initiated by the target store.

Through the Mail

You can return the video game purchased online without visiting the store. You can do this by accessing the return option available on Target.com as follows

Log in to your account at Target.com

In the order history, select the video game you want to return and click on the Return option.

Give a valid reason for your return request.

You will receive a shipping label, print it, and attach it to the unboxed Video game.

Post the product to the address through the mail.

Also, note that you have to cover the shipping charges, as Target doesn’t provide it unless it had made some mistake.

Can You Return a Video Game at Target Without a Receipt?

As we know, Target accepts the return of unopened and unused video games within 30 days, even if you don’t have the receipt. In this case, you have to provide an alternative proof of purchase, that Target will use to track the details of your order. Target can track the order details and proceed with returns if you made a payment through

Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover card

Personal check

Target Gift card

Target RedCard

If you have purchased the video game online, then you can download the receipt from your account at Target.com and present it as proof of purchase.

If you fail to provide proof of your purchase, you will be refunded with a merchandise gift card, which can be used only in-store.

Can You Return a Damaged Video Game at Target Store?

Unfortunately, you can’t return a damaged video game at the Target store. Additionally, if you bring an unopened video game without a receipt, then the target may not entertain you with any return or exchange.

What Is the Process to Return a Video Game to the Target?

You can easily return the unopened video game within 30 days at the target store if you have the original receipt. Also, if you lose the receipt, you can initiate the return by providing the payment details and a valid photo ID card. Once you visit the Target store for the return, the Target Guest service team will guide you through the return process. To avoid the unnecessary waiting at Target, you can also schedule the return by calling on 1-800-591-3869.

Once your return is complete, refunds will be processed, and the time it will reflect in your account will depend upon your mode of payment for your purchase.

If you used a third-party credit card, the refund will reflect within 1 to 3 days

For Target RedCards and cash, the refund will reflect in 1 to 2 days.

Additionally, if you have returned through an online process as mentioned above, the refund may be processed within 5 days.

What Is Target Red Card and How Can You Use It for a Longer Return Window.

Target RedCard is the debit or credit card provided by Target and can be used only at the Target stores and Taarget.com. This service provides you with certain benefits that include

5% discount on all the eligible products.

Free 2-day shipping on all purchases.

Additional 30 days for returns and exchanges of all products.

10% off on your purchase on your account anniversary every year

As Target offers its RedCard holder an extra 30 days return policy, you can opt for the Target RedCard to have a longer return window than usual.

What Kind of Video Games Can You Purchase at Target?

Target offers a wide variety of Video games in its store and on Target.com. The different video games you can purchase at Target includes

Xbox Series X|S

Nintendo Switch,

PlayStation 5

Virtual Reality

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 3

Nintendo Wii U

Nintendo 3DS

Xbox 360

In addition to the above video games, you can also buy various video game accessories, gaming apparel, Retro consoles, and interactive gaming.

What Are Some Best Places That You Can Digitally Purchase a Video Game?

Apart from Target, there are a number of online stores available from where you can purchase a video game which are as follows

XBox Live

Impulse

PlayStation Network

Nintendo e-shop

GameStop

Best Buy

Origin

Steam

Microsoft store

Amazon

Humble Bundle

Glyde

Gog.com

Fanatical

Lukie Games

Game Jolt

Greenman gaming

Fry’s Electronics.

Conclusion

Target stores accept the return of the unboxed video game if it is returned within 30 days. In case, the payment is made through the Target RedCard, then you get an additional 30 days that counts for total of 60 days for the return. If you return the video game after 30 days, Target will accept the return but refund you as a merchandise gift card equivalent to the product’s lowest price in 90 days.

Additionally, you can return the video game purchased online on the target stores, as well as through the mail. Also, you can return the video game even if you lose the receipt just by providing the details of the mode of payment.

Frequently Asked Question(FAQs)

