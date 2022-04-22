Target is one go-to store for the people in the US, as it offers all you need from groceries to clothing to electronic items under one roof. As a result, hundreds of people visit the store every day, which may also include the shoplifters that try to sneak out of the store with stolen items. But is it possible at the Target store to sneak out without getting detected? To get an answer to this, let’s discuss Target’s loss prevention policy and know what are the security and prevention measures they take to avoid any theft at the Target store.

Target’s Loss Prevention Policy

Target tries every possible to prevent any losses in the form of theft from the store by adopting a strict loss prevention policy. Target’s loss prevention policy includes a video surveillance system with facial recognition inside and outside the store. Additionally, it has a team of loss prevention officers and security guards that keep a close eye on any suspect inside the store. Not only this, but it also uses Computer forensics to investigate organized crime, identify repeat shoplifters, etc.

If the item stolen from the store is of high value, then Target involves the police for further investigation. The penalties for the shoplifters vary and can be fines, write-ups, store bans, and also police custody. For the safety of other customers, Target has adopted the no-chase policy and doesn’t try to chase the shoplifter running from the store.

What Are Some Rules and Boundaries That Target Has Set for Itself When It Comes to Theft Prevention?

Target has got very strict theft prevention policy, but there are certain rules and boundaries that target has set for itself to avoid any inconvenience to other customers and for security reasons. So let’s discuss a few of them.

If the Loss prevention associate suspects any person of shoplifting, they don’t immediately react to it. They just keep an eye to see whether he passes the store without paying for the goods. If he does, they inform the security to retain the person.

Target has also adopted the no chase policy and doesn’t follow the shoplifter trying to exit from the store. This policy is adopted to prevent any kind of accidents and inconvenience to the customers and the employees inside the store.

Target security and loss prevention officers try to give the suspect a chance to cooperate and then inform the police if the suspect is found with the stolen items and has high monetary value. In this case, they wait for the arrival of police and the punishments will vary depending on the state laws and enforcement.

Does Target Maintain a List of Shoplifters?

Target maintains a binder with the images of the shoplifters that have been identified but managed to escape from the store. The images are taken from the surveillance cameras that are present inside and outside the store. So, it surely maintains a record of the shoplifters visiting the store.

Additionally, it maintains a record of the stolen item with the date of theft, in case it is required as proof or evidence of theft in the future.

Who Is a Loss Prevention Associate?

A loss prevention associate at Target is the one who is responsible for the safety and security of the customers, employees, and the property. Their job mainly focuses on physical safety, data security, investigations, operational shortage, staffing, training, etc. In addition to preventing any losses and theft at the store, they make sure the customers and employees at the store are safe. A loss prevention associate is paid between $11 to $28 with an average of $16 at Target.

What Are the Punishments if You Are Caught Shoplifting At Target?

As Target has numerous video surveillance and strict loss prevention policies, the possibility of getting caught while shoplifting is very high. So, if you are caught shoplifting at the Target store, you may be punished or detained according to the store policy or the state laws. The punishment for such an offense may include one of the following

You may be banned from visiting the store for a lifetime, and you may be charged with trespassing if you try to enter the store.

The loss prevention officer may detain you and try to solve the matter if you cooperate with them in-store.

If you don’t cooperate with the loss prevention officer or the security officers, then they may involve the police for further investigation.

Also, If the monetary value of the theft is high, then the police may charge fine you accordingly.

If you return the item stolen in good condition, they may be restocked after proper evaluation. Also, if the items are damaged then, you may be asked to pay the full amount of the item stolen.

How Long Do You Remain Banned From Target if You Are Caught Shoplifting?

If you are caught shoplifting at the Target store, you may be banned from the store you were caught shoplifting, either for a year or a lifetime. In the case of a year ban, you have to cross-check with the store about visiting it after a year.

Additionally, some Target stores may completely ban you from visiting any Target stores if you are found shoplifting. This is possible as Target stores share the security footage and images among the stores. So, if you are banned from Target, just stay away from visiting it as you may be charged with trespassing if found visiting the store.

Does Target Have Facial Recognition, and How Serious Is It To Shoplift At Target?

As Target takes its loss prevention policies very seriously, it has the top-rated forensics laboratories in the US located in Las Vegas and Minneapolis. These laboratories help them solve organized thefts at the store with facial recognition video surveillance, fingerprints, and computer forensics. So, with face recognition, it becomes easy to identify the person even if he manages to escape and prevent future theft as they maintain the binder of people with records of theft.

In addition to the forensics laboratories and excellent video surveillance, Target has hired loss prevention officers and security officers that make sure that Target faces no loss in terms of theft. Though Target policy is lenient for teenagers or the deprived members of the community if they are caught shoplifting for the first time, the severity of punishment for repeaters will vary depending upon the level of theft and its monetary value.

With all the above loss prevention measures taken by target, the probability of shoplifting at Target and not getting caught is very low. So, it’s better not to shoplift at Target.

What are Legal Penalties and Fines Imposed on Shoplifters at Target?

If Target fails to resolve the theft in-store, they call the police and involve them in further investigation. So if the police are involved, then the legal penalties and fine will depend upon the monetary value of the merchandise stolen. The police may charge the shoplifter with felony shoplifting if the value of the product stolen is between $500 to $1000. For the products below $500, the police may charge the shoplifter with either misdemeanor shoplifting or may list them under petty theft for first-time teenagers and deprived community members. Also, the fines and legal penalties on shoplifters will vary depending on the state laws.

What Are the Different Ways in Which the Target Can Learn if You Steal Something?

In addition to the video surveillance, Target has loss prevention and security officers that constantly track the activities of the people and observe the suspect closely. Also, they closely monitor the exits to make sure no shoplifters manage to escape.

Target employees are also trained to notice the unusual activities in the store and detect the shoplifting activity. They are also trained to prevent such activities by adopting different measures such as approaching the suspect and inquiring if they require any help and also informing the security officers about the same.

Conclusion

Target has a very strict theft or loss prevention policy that has led to a decrease in thefts in the past few years. Its loss prevention policy includes a video surveillance system with facial recognition inside and outside the store, security, and loss prevention officers that constantly track the movements of suspects. Additionally, it has the top-rated forensics laboratories in the US located in Las Vegas and Minneapolis to investigate organized crime, identify repeat shoplifters, etc.

Target has also adopted the no chase policy for the safety and security of the employees and other customers. Also, in case the store can’t resolve the theft, the Police are involved. The punishment to the shoplifters will vary from store to store and state to state, depending upon the level and the amount of theft.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

