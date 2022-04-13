Target is one of the known names when it comes to general merchandise retail stores, offering numerous products starting from groceries and clothing, to the electronic appliance and baby products. Also, its tagline ‘Expect More Pay Less’ is something that attracts the customers as it has justified it by providing multiple offers and discounts. When it comes to baby products, you always try to stock them to avoid any kind of inconvenience. Diapers are something you stock in excess, as they are abundantly used in the initial years. But what if you brought the wrong size or don’t need them anymore. In this case, you need to know about Target’s diaper exchange and return policy.

Can You Return or Exchange Diapers at Target?

You can return the unopened and unused diapers at Target within 90 days of the purchase if you provide the original receipt or alternative proof of purchase. In addition to return, you can also exchange the diapers if you got the wrong size within 90 days of purchase. Return and exchange of diapers can be done in-store as well as online through the mail. If you have additional queries about the process of exchange and return, return of opened diapers, etc. then keep reading the article.

Can You Return Opened Diapers to Target?

If the diaper you bought from Target has caused some allergic effect to the baby, or you got the wrong size and realized after opening the packet, you may wonder whether it can be returned? As long as you have the original receipt, and you are within the 90 days return window, you may be able to return or exchange it for a full refund at target.

If the cause of return is an allergy to a baby or defective pampers, then you surely are provided with a full refund at Target, provided you have a receipt for the same. As diapers fall under sanitary supply, Target can’t resell them and bears the loss.

Can You Return Diapers to Target After 90 Days?

You can return diapers to Target after 90 days, but you can’t get a full refund for the same. Target accepts the return after 90 days but provides the lowest price of the product within 90 days in the form of a merchandise card. You can use this card only for purchases in-store.

Also, if you have made the payment using the Target RedCard then you have the advantage of an extra 30 days return policy that will count to 120 days from the day of purchase. In this case, you can easily return the diapers if you have the receipt or proof of payment.

Additionally, Target provides a one-year return and exchange policy on the purchase of Target-owned diaper brands if you have the original receipt. Make sure the packet is unopened and unused before opting for returns.

Can You Return Diapers Without a Receipt?

Target accepts the returns of the unopened diapers without receipt only if you can provide the alternate proof of payment along with a valid photo ID proof. If you have made a payment using Visa, Mastercard, AmEx, Discover, Target RedCard, personal check, or Target gift card, Target can easily track the details of your payment. Additionally, if you have a Target account, you can also access the digital barcode from Target.com as proof of purchase.

If in any case, you fail to provide payment details or proof of purchase, for the unboxed diaper, Target still accepts your return but provides you with a merchandise return card that can be redeemed only in-store and not online at Target.com.

What Is the Process of Returning Diapers to Target?

Target store accepts the return of the diapers purchased in-store as well as online at Target.com. Let’s discuss in detail the process of returns

In-store return

You can easily return the diaper purchased from the store by providing the original receipt or alternate proof of payment at the Customer service desk. The amount will be refunded to the original mode of payment.

Return for Online Purchase

To return the diapers purchased online, follow the steps below

Log into your account either using the website Target.com or the Target mobile app.

Locate your orders by selecting ‘Orders’ on Target.com and ‘Purchases’ on the mobile app.

Once you locate it, select the item to be returned and click on ‘Return an Item’

A barcode will be generated

Return to Store: You can carry this barcode along with the unopened diapers to the store, where you will be assisted by the store representatives.

Return by Mail: To return the diapers through a mail, follow the steps below

Select the item you want to return

Select a valid return reason for your return and click on continue.

Then opt for either Return or Replace of the item and click on continue

Now, select the shipping address and proceed.

You can see the ‘Print mailing label’ option, click on it to print the label.

Attach the mailing label to the product to be returned or replaced.

Drop the package at the nearest authorized UPS location

If you are opting to return by mail, note that you have to cover the shipping charges.

Once the return is complete, your payment will be refunded, and the time required will depend upon your mode of payment such as

Third-party credit card takes up to 1-3 days to process the returns

Target RedCard takes 1 -2 days

Cash also takes 1-2 days

Can You Return Diapers That Are Purchased From a Different Target Store?

Target doesn’t allow the return of the diapers purchased from the different stores, even if it’s within the 90-day return window and has an original receipt. You have to return the diapers to the store you have purchased them from with an original receipt or proof of payment within 90 days of purchase to get a full refund.

Can You Exchange the Diapers for Different Sizes at Target Store?

If you have bought the wrong size, or you need a larger size as your baby has grown, you can exchange the diapers at the store for a different size. All you need to provide is the original receipt or alternative mode of payment, and you must exchange it within 90 days.

What Are Some Other Retailers That Offer Diaper Exchanges?

Return and exchange of diapers are accepted by almost all the retail stores. Though the returns and exchange, policies may vary from one retailer to the other. Some of the retailers that accept the return and exchange of diapers other than Target are as follows

Walmart

Walmart accepts the return and exchange of the unboxed diaper with an original receipt within 90 days from the days of purchase. However, If the box is opened, then Walmart only provides the exchange for the same product or equally priced product. Also, if you have purchased the diapers online from Walmart.com, then they can be returned within 30 days and the return policy depends on the Vendor from which you have purchased them.

Walgreens

Diapers purchased at Walgreens can be returned or exchanged within 30 days of the purchase by providing an original receipt.

Costco

Costco accepts the returns and exchange of diapers within 30 days of purchase if you have the original receipt.

CVS

CVS pharmacy accepts the return and exchange of opened and unopened diapers if the customer is not satisfied with the product.

Conclusion

Target accepts the return and exchange of the unopened diapers within 90 days of the purchase if you have the original receipt or alternative proof of payment. Target may also accept the unboxed diaper if the customer provides a valid reason for exchange or return within 90 days of purchase. Additionally, you can also return the diaper after 90 days, but in this case, you will be provided the lowest price of the product in the form of a merchandise gift card that can be used only in the stores. Also, you can return the diapers purchased online, in-store, or through the mail. The diapers must be returned and exchanged at the same Target store from where it is purchased. Apart from Target, some retail stores that provide the return and exchange of diapers are Walmart, Walgreens, Costco, and CVS.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

Does Target accept the return or exchange of diapers? Yes, target accepts the return or exchange of the diapers within 90 days of the purchase if you provide either an original receipt or alternative proof of purchase. In this case, you will be provided a full refund. Can you return diapers to Target after 90 days? Yes, you can return the diapers after 90 days if you have the original receipt, but you will be refunded the lowest price of the diaper in the form of a merchandise return card that can be redeemed only in-store. If you have made payment through Target RedCard, you have additional 30 days for return, which counts for a total of 120 days.

When does Target provide the return window as one year on the purchase of diapers? Target provides a one-year return and exchange policy on the purchase of Target-owned diaper brands like Up&Up if you have the original receipt. Can You Return Diapers That Are Purchased From a Different Target Store? No, Target doesn’t allow the return of the diapers purchased from the different stores, even if it’s within the 90-day return window and has an original receipt.