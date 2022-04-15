Target offers a wide range of fashionable clothing for all age groups, from kids to adults. Also, it provides various brands with competitive prices. So, it can be a go-to store when you have to shop for everyone in the family. What if you bought clothes for your kids, your loved ones from Target, but it doesn’t fit them or doesn’t suit them? You will obviously think of either returning or exchanging the clothes. To make your returns and exchange easy, we will discuss Target’s cloth return policy. Stick to the page and collect all the information about returns if you are heading towards Target for returning the clothes.

What Is Target’s Return Policy When It Comes to Clothes?

When it comes to returns, Target offers a 90-day window for all its store products. The same goes for clothing. Target accepts the returns of all the clothing that is tagged and unused within 90 days from the date of purchase if you have an original receipt or alternative proof of purchase. It also accepts the return of clothes that are untagged if they are in good condition.

You must be wondering about returns after 90 days, returns of untagged clothes, and the entire process of return. To have all the answers to your queries about Target’s cloth return policy, just keep reading the article.

Can You Return Clothes to Target Without A Receipt?

Target accepts the return of clothes without a receipt if you can provide an alternative proof of purchase within 90 days of the date of purchase. With your proof of purchase, Target will try to track the order details in their system. If you have made payment through Target RedCard, Mastercard, Visa card, AmEx, Discover, Personal check, or Target Gift card, they can easily track your order details and provide you with a refund. Also, Target can’t track the order details if you have made payment with cash.

In case, you fail to provide the proof of purchase, Target still accepts the return but will provide you a refund in the form of a merchandise gift card that can be redeemed only in-store and not online at Target.com.

Can You Return Clothes to Target After 90 Days?

Target doesn’t accept the returns but offers the exchange of clothes after the 90-day return window has expired if you have the original receipt or alternative proof of purchase with clothes in new condition having all the tags.

If you don’t want to exchange, but want a refund, you will not be provided the cash returns. They will accept the return and provide a merchandise gift card with the lowest value of the clothes in 90 days, which can be used only for in-store purchases.

Can You Return Clothes Without Tag to Target?

You can return the clothes without a tag to Target within 90 days from the date of purchase if the clothes are unworn and are in good condition by providing the original receipt or details of the mode of payment. However, if the clothes are not in good condition and show signs of stains or damage, then the store manager may refuse any exchange or return of such clothes.

What Clothes Can You Not Return to Target?

You can’t return the clothes that you have bought during the sale, holiday items, or limited-time-only collections. You will either be informed by the store associates at the billing counter about the no exchange no return policy on such products, or it will be mentioned on your receipt. So be careful while shopping for clothes during the holiday times or discount sales.

Additionally, you can’t return or exchange the undergarments if they don’t possess the tags. If they have tags and are in the original packing that shows no sign of use, then they can be returned within 90 days.

Certain clothes and brands have different return windows and policies that may be mentioned in the bill. So be attentive to the offers, discounts and return and exchange policy while shopping for clothes at Target.

What Is the Process of Returning Clothes to Target?

You can return the clothes purchased at the store, Target.com, or the app at any Target store within 90 days of purchase by providing either an original receipt or proof of purchase.

In-Store Returns.

For returning the clothes bought from the store, just visit the Guest Services Desk with the clothes(intact with tags) to be returned with the original receipt within 90 days of purchase. Target will process your return and provide you with a refund.

For returning the clothes purchased online at Target .com or through the app, follow the steps below

Log into your account by visiting Target.com or through the app.

Select ‘Orders’ on Target.com and ‘Purchases’ on the Target app.

Scroll and locate the order to be returned.

Select the clothes and click on ‘Return an Item’ and click on ‘Return to store’.

A barcode will be generated, provide the barcode along with the clothes purchased online to the Guest Services Desk at the Target store.

They will guide you through the process and initiate your returns.

Return through mail

If you don’t want to visit the target store for returns made online, then follow the process below

After you select the clothes from the order history and click on ‘Return an Item’, instead of opting for ‘Return to store’ just click on ‘Return by mail’.

Then select the valid return reason from the menu and click on continue.

Now select either ‘Replace’ for exchange or ‘Return’

Select the shipping address.

Click on submit and click on ‘Print mailing label’

Attach this label on the original packing of clothes(with tags) and drop it at an authorized UPS location.

Make sure you return the clothes in unworn or in new condition with all the packing and tags to avoid any kind of rejection of returns. Note that Target will not bear the shipping charges unless the mistake is from their end.

What Are the Different Brands of Clothes That Are Available at Target?

Target offers a wide range of brands when it comes to clothing. The different brands of clothes available at stores and Target .com are as follows

A.new day

Universal Thread

Goodfellow

All In motion

Cat & Jack

Art class

Kona Sol

Shade And Shore

Xhilaration

Auden

Stars Above

Colsie

Joy lab

Wild Fable

Original Use

Knox Rose

Ava & Viv

Who What Wear

In addition to the above list, there are a number of clothing brands available at Target stores and Target.com

What Are Some Pros and Cons of Buying Clothes at Target?

Let’s discuss some of the pros and cons of buying clothes at Target. This will help you decide whether to opt for target or not for shopping clothes

Pros Of Buying Clothes At Target

Target offer clothing for all age group and that will ease your shopping as you don’t have to visit different stores for each one in your family.

A number of brands are available, so you have great options to try.

Target offers discounts on clothing as well, which will save your pocket.

It offers 90 days return window for the return and exchange of clothes

You can also return and exchange clothes without tags.

Clothes purchased online can be returned at stores.

You can also return or exchange the worn clothes if they are new in condition, and you have the original receipt within 90 days.

Cons Of Buying Clothes At Target

Clothes purchased during sales, holiday times, etc. can’t be exchanged or returned.

As Target offers various discounts, you buy more and end up spending more than you think.

You can’t return or exchange clothes bought from one Target store to another one.

Conclusion

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

