Target is a big box retailer which provides several services to its customers. It has stores in almost all the states of the United States. They also have stores in the District of Columbia. Target was founded by the Dalton company. It has its headquarters in Minneapolis, Minnesota. There are over 1934 Target stores in the United States and also nearly 50 supply chain facilities.

Slogans help the workers get motivation and encouragement at the workplace. They also help boost sales to the customers. Target values its worker just like they do their customers. Customers can recognize the Target logo which is the standard red and white color. Likewise, they also have a slogan, Do you know that? If not then read this article to know about it. This article contains all the information regarding the Target slogan such as its meaning and origin.

What Is The Target Slogan in 2022?

Target has a slogan for its customers in 2022. The slogan for Target is “Expect More. Pay Less”. It is the same in all the Target stores across the United States. The slogan clearly indicates the whole idea behind it. Target ensures high-quality products at discounted prices for its customers. The slogan is introduced in 1994 and is used to date.

Target has always followed the motto, that it considers its customers as Guests and also its employees and its supervisors as Team Members.

What is the Meaning of Target Slogan?

I have already mentioned above the slogan used by Target. It is Expect More. Pay Less. It meant the quality of products is high and is provided at affordable prices. This slogan and its motive made Target one of the largest big box retailers in the United States. It advertises its slogan among its customers to maintain its place in the retail market.

Target stores provide a wide range of services which include food & beverages, apparel, home goods, and other services. Customers get whatever they need at the Target store. In addition to this, they also accept reviews from their customers.

They also ensure their customers and promise them to expect more from the retailer. The line “pay less” indicates the affordable prices at their stores. It also offers deals and discounts at its stores.

History of Target Slogan

Target introduced the slogan “Expect More. Pay Less” in 1994 and is still using and advertising it to boost sales at their stores. The change in the Target slogan is stated as a natural evolution. It ensures the customers for giving, services, and value in-store. It positively affected the sales of Target stores.

What Is The Tagline at Target?

There is a tagline at Target similar to the slogan. They have a new tagline for their stores. That is “What we value shouldn’t cost more”. This tagline along with the slogan helps Target boost sales at the Target retail stores. Even their tagline means they provide high-quality products at their stores.

The tagline and slogan at Target are both developed by the marketing team Target to boost their sales among their customers. It is also a great step for branding the Target stores.

The Original Target Slogan

The present slogan at Target is “Expect More. Pay Less” is introduced in 1994. Before that, they did not have a proper slogan for their store. But they did have a slogan-like phrase for their store that is “Don’t stop living in the red”. This is used in the 2000s for the commercialization of the stores. This is a song that is used for this purpose by Target. Furthermore, this song indicates its logo which is red and white.

What Does WWABD mean at Target?

WWABD is the short form of “What Would a Badass Do?” It is also the slogan at Target. But this is not the official slogan at Target and is not advertised among its customers. This is used for the Target workers and is used only during the seasonal time of sales at the retail store.

This is used at the Target stores for their workers and customers during special festive and holiday sale seasons. Also, it gives commitment to their customers at the busiest time of the year.

What is the Old Name of Target?

Target is founded by the Dalton company. It is previously named the Good fellow Dry Goods in 1902. And in 1903, it is changed to the Dayton Dry Goods Company. The name Target is suggested and changed in 1962. It is suggested by 200 more retailers which are direct competitors for the store before renaming it to Target.

It also owns several corporations Hudson’s, Mervyn’s, Dayton’s, and Marshall Field’s. The Dayton-Hudson Corporation changed its name to Target in 2000.

How Was the Target Logo Created?

The Target logo is a circular logo that is red and white. It is eye catching with its bright red color. It is chosen in 1962. This is created by the management and other team members at the Target stores. It represents reaching the goal like hitting the bull’s eye with an arrow. This means providing their customers with the best quality products. This meaning is explained by the Director of Publicity at the Target store, Stewart K. Widdess. They modified their old logo to the presently existing one in the mid 1970s.

They had changed the retailer’s logo 10 times since 1962. The present logo is being used since 2004. It is a logo with a bull’s eye in the middle of Super Target.

Final Thoughts

Target has a very eye catching logo with a red and white bull’s eye symbol. They also have a slogan for boosting sales among its customers. The slogan is “Expect More. Pay Less”. It indicates the high quality products available at the Target store at affordable prices. This helps in gaining the Target store with loyal customers.

They also have catchy phrases for their stores, which is “Don’t stop living in the red” and “What Would a Badass Do?” All of these help in sales and also make it more clear the stores of Target retailers in the retail industry. The basic slogan of Target states that customers can get more quality products at their stores for discounted and low prices.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

