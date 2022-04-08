Innovation and newness are plays a key role in sustaining customers. There are so many types of people on earth. While we have people who love their routine, on the other side we have people who want to experience something new every day. To be honest, even the former type would hanker for newness at times. Starbucks seems to understand the basic psychology of people well. Hence, they have given people the option to customize the ingredients of the beverage according to their taste.

What Is a Handcrafted Drink At Starbucks?

Starbucks is helping its customers to choose the customized taste of drinks available on the menu. In other words, you can pick the ingredients and the concentration of your drink. The handcrafted drinks of Starbucks include but are not limited to lattes, seasonal drinks, iced coffees and teas, hot chocolate, and Frappuccino. Continue reading to know more about these Starbucks handcrafted drinks.

What Does a Handcrafted Drink Mean at Starbucks?

Starbucks classifies the handcrafted drink as a special category and gives it a unique meaning. Most of the drinks available at Starbucks are classified into two types. They are brewed and handcrafted. For a brewed drink, the barista will not add extra ingredients. However, the barista would add milk, sugar, cream, chocolate powder, or vanilla. It is as simple as that. This is not the case with Handcrafted Drinks.

The preparation of Handcrafted drinks is more complex and involves a lot of steps. It may include steaming milk, mixing refreshers, adding the queuing shots that come out from the espresso machine, etc. Furthermore, additional ingredients are added to handcrafted drinks such as toppings, flavoring, lemonade, juice, and more. We can simply say that espresso-based drinks, steamers, cold coffees, hot chocolates, refreshers, and iced teas as handcrafted drinks.

As I mentioned earlier, you can choose the additional ingredients and their concentration. According to the ingredients you have picked and their amount, the price of the handcrafted drinks would vary. Lastly, I should tell you that handcrafted drinks are part of the Starbucks rewards program. Therefore, you can earn a free handcrafted drink if you have 150 stars.

How to Get a Starbucks Handcrafted Beverage Using My Starbucks Rewards?

As I mentioned earlier, you could use your rewards to buy handcrafted drinks at Starbucks. In fact, You can get any handcrafted drink using your reward. You just need 150 stars. Furthermore, you will not be charged any prices for the extra ingredients. Usually, the customized handcrafted drink are very pricey. However, while using the rewards, you will be paying less relatively. You can enjoy expensive drinks. When you are using the stars from the reward program, you are actually saving around 5-10% of the amount you spent. On average, 150 stars from the reward program can be equated to money between $39 and $75. Apart from this, you would get coupons that will buy you a free handcrafted drink. You also get promotions like Buy one, get one free.

What Is the Size of Drink Starbucks Rewards Would Earn Me?

There are different sizes of drinks. The price varies according to the size of the drink. So, you may be wondering about the valuation of rewards. Well, here is the good news. The reward point not only includes the customization, but also the size. Therefore, you can buy a handcrafted drink of any size. You do not have any restriction on size. However, here is a tip. If you are going to utilize the rewards, choose the largest size. You can take your friends or family members with you and share it with them, What say?

Which Drinks Are Not Considered Handcrafted Drinks?

Most drinks that do not have additional ingredients and customization options cannot be considered handcrafted drinks. For example, the following drinks are not considered handcrafted drinks alcoholic beverages, milk, bottled coffee, tea, water, and milk since none of these drinks requires special preparation. Additionally, the regular plain teas and coffees are not considered handcrafted drinks.

Can You Provide Me a List of Starbucks Handcrafted Beverages?

The list of handcrafted drinks that are sold at Starbucks is long because most of the drinks at Starbucks require special preparation and the trained hands of a Barista. For example, hot chocolate is a handcrafted drink, and it involves so many steps of preparation. The chocolate syrup should be mixed, the milk should be steamed and ingredients like whipped cream and chocolate drizzle are added. We can classify the handcrafted drinks at Starbucks into eight categories. They are Espresso drinks, iced coffee, iced teas, Refreshers, seasonal drinks, steamers, Blended Beverages, and cold brew.

Espresso drinks: Caffè Mocha, Flat White, Cappuccino, Doppio Espresso, Caffè Americano, Cappuccino, and Espresso Macchiato.

Iced Coffee: Iced Caffè Mocha, Iced Caffè Latte, Iced Shaken Espresso, Iced Caffè Americano, Iced Caramel Macchiato, and Iced Flat White.

Iced teas: Iced Black Tea Lemonade, Iced Chai Tea Latte, Iced Green Tea Lemonade, Iced Matcha Lemonade, Iced Peach Green Tea, Iced Matcha Tea Latte, Iced London Fog Tea Latte, Iced Passion Tango Tea, and Iced Guava Black Tea.

Refreshers: Iced Guava Passionfruit, Violet Drink, Iced Pineapple Matcha, Star Drink, Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade Kiwi Starfruit Refresher, Dragon Drink, Strawberry Açaí Refresher, Blended Strawberry Lemonade, and Very Berry Hibiscus Refresher.

Seasonal Drinks: Christmas Cookie Latte, Toffee Nut Latte, Peppermint Mocha, Sugar Cookie Oat Latte, Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew, Pumpkin Spice Latte, and Pistachio Latte.

Steamers: Pumpkin Spice Crème, Steamed Apple Juice, and Vanilla Crème.

Blended Beverages: Vanilla Bean Crème, Caffè Vanilla Frappuccino, Java Chip Frappuccino, Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino, Strawberry Crème Frappuccino, Espresso Frappuccino, Matcha Crème Frappuccino, and Chai Crème Frappuccino.

Cold Brew: Nitro Cold Brew, Cold Brew Coffee, Honey Almondmilk Nitro Cold Brew, and Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew.

What Are Some Handcrafted Drinks That Are Popular at Starbucks?

Haven’t you tried handcrafted drinks at Starbucks so far? Do you want to start by tasting the popular handcrafted drinks available at Starbucks? Well, here is the list of handcrafted drinks that are bestselling at Starbucks.

Hot Chocolate

Chai Latte

Caramel Macchiato

Green Tea Crème Frappuccino

Java Chip Frappuccino

Pumpkin Spice latter

Vanilla Latter

Iced White Chocolate Mocha

Cinnamon Roll Frappuccino Blended Coffee

This is not a complete list. The above list includes only menu regulars. If we consider seasonal favorites as well, you have other popular drinks such as Peppermint Mocha and Macchiato. Furthermore, the Nitro Cold Brew is also considered a handcrafted drink. This is because it involves a lot of preparation.

How to Get a Cheap Starbucks Handcrafted Beverage?

Finding out cheap handcrafted drinks is very simple. But for that, you should keep two factors in mind. They are the number of ingredients added and the preparation time. So, if you need a cheap handcrafted beverage, choose the one with fewer ingredients and that takes less time to get prepared. Let us take a black coffee and iced latte for comparison. While preparing the former, only fewer steps are involved. However, while preparing the latter a lot of steps are involved. Iced Latte requires a shot of espresso over ice. Later, a small amount of milk is added. Finally, it is all about observing the process. When you reach the shop, keep an eye on the barista.

Conclusion

In this article, I have explained the handcrafted drinks that are sold at Starbucks. Furthermore, I have given the characteristics one should look for if they are buying a handcrafted beverage. This will help them identify the handcrafted beverage. When people are buying handcrafted beverages, they should look out for the prices. I have explained how to buy the cheapest handcrafted beverage as well. One of the important things in this article is, that I have shared a separate list of handcrafted drinks that are available at Starbucks. Similarly, I have given a list of drinks that are not handcrafted. I hope the information provided in the article was helpful to you. Thank you for reading.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs) – What Is Starbucks Handcrafted Beverage?

1. Are cheap handcrafted drinks available at Starbucks? You can definitely get handcrafted drinks from Starbucks at cheap prices. However, you have to keep two things in your mind. They are the time taken for preparing your handcrafted drink and the ingredients. Both the time and ingredients should be less. There you go! You just bought yourself a cheap handcrafted drink. 2. Are iced teas and coffee handcrafted drinks? Yes. Both the iced teas and the iced coffee are considered handcrafted drinks. 3. What are the ways we can get free handcrafted drinks? There are around three ways for getting a free handcrafted drink. The first way is to utilize the stars you have earned via the Starbucks reward program. You can get a handcrafted drink using 150 stars. The second way is through BOGO. Oops, sorry! Buy One, Get One free. You should know when these offers are available at Starbucks. The last way is via coupons. Yup. If you have coupons, you can get a free handcrafted drink.