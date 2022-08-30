Nowadays, if you want to send someone money, we don’t have to do it through pout bank’s website. There are many digital payment wallets that allow you to send and receive money to whomever you want. With the growing usage of these walls, traditional money transfer methods like checks and money orders are becoming less and less mainstream. There is another way to transfer money online, both domestic and international, it is through PayPal. It is a financial technology company that operates an online money transfer system. Many people use PayPal to send and receive money across the world. Many private freelancers receive money from their clients in this way. Other than offering online money transfer services, the company offers some other products. One of those products is PayPal Key. So, What is PayPal Key, and is it still available? Read the article to find out.

What is PayPal Key as of 2022?

PayPal Key is one of the products that the company offered to make online purchases with PayPal easier. All online shopping websites give you a credit card option for making payments. But they don’t offer PayPal as a payment option. PayPal Key generates a virtual credit card number, which you can use to make online purchases where Mastercard is accepted. The company uses PayPal users’ funds which are present in their accounts to make transactions. Before there was a PayPal key, people cannot use it to make their online purchases. But with the help of this system or product, many were able to use their PayPal account funds to make payments for online purchases where they don’t accept PayPal as a payment option.

But if you search for PayPal Key now, you will find that there is not much to find anything about it. The company does not offer a 16-digit credit number anymore. So, is PayPal Key still available? If not, then why is it discontinued? How was PayPal Key used to make payments online? If you want to know the answers to these questions, then continue reading.

Is PayPal Key Still Available?

No, PayPal Key is not available anymore. The company officially discontinued PayPal Key on April 20, 2022. Since then, it has been longer available for use. This product was launched by the company in the hopes of increasing payments and transactions made with PayPal. But the response has not been what the company expected it to be. Although there were many people using PayPal Key, they still weren’t enough for the company to continue offering it. The main thing about PayPal Key was how similar it was to your normal credit cards. Many online retailers don’t have PayPal as a payment option for whatever reasons. That is why the company launched the Key product. With its help, people used to order whatever they want online and then pay for them from their PayPal account with the help of the Key product.

Can PayPal Key Be Used to Purchase Stuff in-store?

No, You cannot use PayPal Key to purchase items in-store. It can only be used for online purchases. If you want to use your PayPal funds to buy stuff in-store, then you will have to use a PayPal Debit card. With the help of this card, you can swipe and make payments just like you do with your normal bank cards. There are many people who use PayPal debit cards. But that’s your only option as PayPal Key is not available anymore. With the overall number of people buying stuff online increasing, the use of debit cards has been decreasing, The flow of money has never been easier before as it is now, thanks to technology. But using PayPal Key in-store was never an option for the people.

How Much Did It Cost to Use PayPal Key?

Although PayPal Key is no longer available, there were a lot of people who used it to buy stuff online. Using PayPal Key was free of charge for the most part when used properly. It does not require you to pay any fee to set up the Key. But there is a foreign transaction fee of 1.1% in case you did not purchase the stuff using American currency or if you have ordered items from a non-U.S. merchant. It is important to take note that while most credit cards charged a 3% foreign transaction fee, PayPal charged only 1.1%. So, if the service or product were still to be available, then could have saved some money on the fee.

Did Having PayPal Key Require You to Have Any Qualifications?

No, the financial tech company does not require you to have any qualifications or fulfill any requirements in order to be able to use PayPal Key. Normally, when you apply for a credit card, you need to have a certain credit score, and your credit history needs to be good. But PayPal does not require any of it. There is also no need to pay any application fee when signing up for a PayPal key. As long as you have a PayPal account, then you can easily sign up for Key without having much trouble.

How to Create PayPal Key in Your Account?

Signing up for PayPal Key is not a hard thing to do. You can do it in a fast and simple manner, without having to waste any time. If you are not sure about how to get yourself PayPal Key, then follow these steps.

Firstly, you need to log in to your PayPal account, either on its app or website.

Once you are logged in, the next step is to go to your “PayPal Wallet” and then click on the Key option.

After you click not, you will immediately be redirected to another page on the website. Scroll down to the bottom of that page, where you will find an option saying “Let’s Go”.

Then you will receive payment method options to choose that you are going to use for your PayPal Key.

Once you follow all these steps, you will just have to click on the “Agree & Get Your Key” option. By doing that, You have officially set up your PayPal key.

After you complete this whole process, you will receive a 16-digit virtual card number, an expiration date for those cards, and a security code. With the help of these, you can order whatever you want online, just like how you use your bank credit cards. Just keep in mind that PayPal Key was only accepted on websites where they accept Mastercard as a mode of payment.

Why Was PayPal Key Discontinued?

Any corporation would only continue to offer its products to the public when there are many people using or buying those products. But PayPal Key didn’t have as many users as the company expected it to have. This is one of the reasons the company decided to discontinue PayPal Key. One of the other major reasons is because of PayPal debit cards. These cards are quite popular among PayPal members, and many people use them. This prompted the financial tech company to redirect its resources and manpower to debit cards rather than to PayPal Key.

What Were the Pros and Cons of PayPal Key?

When PayPal was available to people in this country, there were both pros and cons to using it to make online payments. Here’s a list of the pros and cons of using PayPal Key.

Pros

With the help of PayPal Key, you can make transactions on websites that don’t accept PayPal.

It is a safer and more reliable option for people who generally pay for their online payments using PayPal Key.

If you want, you can switch payment methods in a simple way.

Cons

PayPal Key is not available to all users of PayPal.

You can’t use the PayPal key on websites that don’t accept Mastercard.

These are both pros and cons of using PayPal Key to make transactions online.

Conclusion

PayPal Key is a product of PayPal company that allows you to make online purchase on websites where PayPal is not accepted as a mode of Payment. As it is not a major bank or financial institution, not all businesses accept PayPal Key to make the transactions. When you get a PayPal Key, you will get a 16-digit credit card number m an expiry date, and security code. But the company discontinued PayPal Key on April 20th 2022. So, if you were having any ideas on how to use PayPal Key, then drop them.

FAQs – What is the PayPal Key and is It Still Available?

What is PayPal key as of 2022? PayPal Key is products launched by PayPal which was used to make online purchases. When you apply for PayPal Key, then you will get a 16-digit credit card number, expiration date, and security code. Is PayPal Key still available? No, PayPal Key is not available anymore. The company discounted PayPal key on April 20th 2022 for all of its users. On what websites can PayPal Key be used? PayPal Key can be used on all websites that accept MasterCard as a mode of payment.