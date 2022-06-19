The internet and social media are filled with crazy and scary rumors about McDonald’s ice cream. Yet, none of them have been verified. Hence, we cannot believe them. The only way to eliminate the rumors is by knowing the truth. One of the main accusations regarding McDonald’s ice cream is the usage of inappropriate ingredients. Therefore, knowing the ingredients that McDonald’s uses to prepare the ice cream can clear our doubts. This is how you have to do a fact-check. So can we take a look at the ingredients that McDonald’s use?

What Ingredients Does McDonald’s Use to Prepare Ice Cream?

The main ingredient of the McDonald’s ice cream is dairy with reduced fat. In addition to that, it adds natural flavors, milk, sugar, and cream. Lastly, it adds corn syrup. However, it doesn’t add any coloring, artificial preservatives, or flavoring. The ingredients list shows that McDonald’s isn’t using any suspicious items in the ice cream. I will discuss more regarding McDonald’s ice cream and its ingredients in this article. Keep reading to get better clarification.

What Is the Ice Cream Prepared by McDonald’s Made of?

The basic ingredients added by McDonald’s to prepare any type of ice cream are cellulose gum, guar gum, milk, cream, carrageenan, and vitamin A palmitate. The list doesn’t stop here. It extends with ingredients such as natural flavors, monoglycerides, diglycerides, and corn syrup. All these ingredients are added and mixed at various stages of ice cream preparation. Another notable thing about McDonald’s is the usage of natural flavors instead of artificial flavors. In fact, McDonald’s quit using artificial flavors many years back. By this, we can come to a conclusion that McDonald’s ice cream is made of harmless substances only.

What Is the Reason Behind the Softness of McDonald’s Ice Cream?

The McDonald’s ice cream is softer when compared to ice creams that are sold in other restaurants. How is this possible? What does McDonald’s do to increase the softness? Well, the answer is simple. The usage of 5% milk fat is the key reason for soft ice cream. Generally, in other restaurants, the percentage of milk fat is 10%. McDonald’s decided to reduce it to 5% and produced the iconic texture of Vanilla ice cream. Another important change that McDonald’s made in ice cream is replacing a part of the sugar with glucose.

Does McDonald’s Add Pig Fat to Its Ice Cream?

Some rumors don’t disappear that easily, despite busting them many times. McDonald’s busted this myth long ago. Still, the rumor is finding ways to enter the head of people. All I can tell you is to don’t fret over this rumor because it is still a rumor!

Does McDonald’s Ice Cream Contain Dairy?

Many people who are following a dairy-free diet and those who are lactose intolerant will expect the McDonald’s ice cream to be Dairy-free. To their bad luck, the McDonald’s Ice Cream contains milk. Additionally, the base is made up of reduced-fat vanilla ice cream.

Is the Ice Cream Used in McDonald’s Milkshake Real?

Yes. The milk fat that is derived from real ice cream is added to the shakes. It is due to milk fat’s addition, that the McDonald’s milkshakes are thick and creamy. In addition to this, McDonald’s also prepares Milkshake by adding reduced-fat vanilla ice cream.

Why Are McDonald’s Shakes not Considered Milkshakes?

Many people wonder if real ice cream is used on McDonald’s shakes, why isn’t it considered Milkshakes. Well, the reason is the varying dairy regulation. The dairy regulation differs from one state to another. Based on the milk fat content present in the shake, the states label milkshakes. Only those are considered milkshakes legally. Due to this complexity, McDonald’s came up with a simple solution. They never labeled their shakes as Milkshakes. In my opinion, the taste of the Shake is more important than the name. If I drink a McDonald’s shake and I feel like drinking a Milkshake, I would happily address it as a Milkshake everywhere. The only disadvantage is McDonald’s will not be able to get an SKU for its shakes.

Can I Consider McDonald’s Ice Cream as Frozen Yogurt?

Definitely no. The Frozen Yogurt contains milk but doesn’t have any cream. While McDonald’s ice cream has both. Moreover, the McDonald’s ice cream is a reduced-fat vanilla ice cream. If you wanna try something similar to frozen Yogurt at McDonald’s, I would suggest you try different smoothies present on the menu of McDonald’s. These smoothies have frozen yogurt(low-fat). The variety of smoothies sold by McDonald’s includes Strawberry, Mango Pineapple, and Strawberry banana.

Is McDonald’s Ice Cream a Vegan Food Item?

Sorry Vegans. McDonald’s Ice cream isn’t inclusive because it is made up of dairy ingredients such as milk and cream. The only Vegan McDonald’s ice cream is found in Germany only. The McDonald’s present in Germany sells “Began Strawberry ice cream”. In addition to this, you can also buy vegan McFlurry with Oreo toppings. However, both these dishes are available at certain locations only (within Germany).

Is McDonald’s Ice Cream Free From Gluten?

Is your diet gluten-free? Well, in that case, you can happily enjoy the McDonald’s Ice cream. However, if you want gluten-free McDonald’s ice cream, you should get in a cup. In case, you are served with a cone, it will not be gluten-free.

Where Does McDonald’s Get the Milk for Ice Cream?

McDonald’s sources milk from different suppliers. The milk is used for preparing and serving McDonald’s soft ice cream. Some suppliers are Hildebrandt farms, Milk R dairy, and Diary Mix. McDonald’s outlets are present throughout the world at thousands of locations. Hence, McDonald’s buy milk from local dairy farms. McDonald’s needs thousands of gallons of milk in order to meet the demand for McDonald’s ice cream and other products which require milk. So, making use of multiple sources gives a ceaseless milk supply to the restaurants.

Does McDonald’s Add Cream to Desserts?

Yes. However, it doesn’t use McDonald’s ice cream on all the desserts. Ice cream is added to only 60% of the desserts mentioned on the McDonald’s menu. Moreover, you are provided with alternatives to ice cream such as chocolate chip cookies, smoothies, baked apple pies, and many more. Hence, based on your preference, you can choose desserts that are free from ice cream. Furthermore, have alternatives.

Does Mcdonald’s Sell Dip Ice Cream Cones?

Yes. However, you can find it only in a few franchisee-owned McDonald’s. McDonald’s is officially dropped the dipped ice cream cone from its menu. The reason McDonald’s discontinued the sale of the dipped ice cream cone is the difficulty in the making process. In addition to this, the ingredients needed to make the ice cream were scarcely available. Hence, many McDonald’s stores suffered from a shortage of ingredients while preparing the dipped ice cream cones. In case, you want some alternatives, I would suggest Hot Caramel Sundae and Hot Fudge Sundae. I cannot promise if they will be a match for the dipped ice cream cones, yet, I consider them the next better option.

What Is the Issue With McDonald’s Ice Cream Machine?

This isn’t a rumor, but an issue that hasn’t been resolved by McDonald’s for a long time. Many McDonald’s Ice cream fans frequently end up not getting the ice cream because of the ice machine is broken. Now, who is at fault? When people questioned McDonald’s, it right away pointed its finger toward the manufacturer of the ice cream machine, the Taylor Company. Only God knows when this blame game will end. I wish McDonald’s come up with a solution.

Final Thoughts

McDonald’s ice cream is one of the favorite dishes of people. They love it for its taste and smooth texture. Unfortunately, so many unwanted and false rumors are being spread on the internet and social media. Hence, people are skeptical about buying McDonald’s ice cream. Hence, in this article, I tried fact-checking a few rumors. More importantly, I answered the query, what Is Mcdonalds Ice Cream Made of. Additionally, I answered other queries related to McDonald’s ice cream. I hope the information provided in this article regarding McDonald’s ice cream was helpful to you. Thank you for reading,

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – What Is McDonalds Ice Cream Made of

1. Why does the McDonald’s ice-making machine often broken down? The issue is with the design of the ice-making machine. For this, McDonald’s has blamed the manufacturer of the ice-making machine. 2. Can I consider McDonald’s shake as Milkshake? Of course. In fact, the McDonald’s shake is indeed a Milkshake. The only problem is it doesn’t have the right SKU number. 3. Where can I buy McDonald’s vegan ice cream? Currently, McDonald’s present in Germany is the only outlet that are selling vegan ice cream. The name of McDonald’s vegan ice cream is “Began Strawberry ice cream”.