When you are thinking of working at a retail store, an important accessory to have is the store’s uniform. There are plenty of retailers in the country that have uniforms, and all the major ones have a set dress code for their employees. After the pandemic, there is a huge employment drive in America, where even major retailers like Walmart, Amazon, Target, Kroger, etc. are looking to hire new people. Every retailer has its own uniform and dress code for employees to distinguish between one another. It is important that employees at retail stores have uniforms so that customers can identify them easily in case they want some assistance. If you are thinking of working at Kroger, then you need to know what uniforms its employees wear. What is Kroger’s dress code? That is the topic that this article will address.

Kroger is a major retailer in the United States, in fact, it is the 5th largest retailer in America. The retailer has more than $120 billion in sales annually. With more than 2800 stores in 35 states, it has one of the largest retail businesses in the country. There are multiple Kroger store formats in the country which include supermarkets, superstores, hypermarkets, and even department stores. All these stores have more than 450,000 employees working to provide the best possible shopping experience to the customers. All these employees have a uniform or dress code that lets people who visit the retailer’s stores identify them.

So, What is Kroger’s dress code for its employees? Will Kroger give you the uniform? Are there any restrictions for employees to have tattoos? If you want to know the answers to these questions, then read the article.

What Is Kroger’s Dress Code for Employees?

Kroger’s dress code or uniform primarily involves an apron that the store’s management gives you. Apart from these aprons, you will have to put on formal or casual clothing underneath the apron. The clothing underneath the apron should be appropriate, meaning that the clothes should not have any visible images, words, or logos of other companies. Employees should also not have hats that have any designs, or abbreviations on them. As for clothing, workers can wear blue or black jeans, khaki pants, etc. Women can also wear skirts that have a professional appearance. Take note that jeans should not have any holes or cuts on them. The apron is a must for employees to wear, that is the signature mark of a Kroger employee.

What Are the Clothes That Kroger Employees Need to Wear?

In many professional environments, employees are expected to have formal attire during working hours. But this is starting to change, you’ll find many people wearing casual clothes in the working space. But this rule is not the same for most major retailers. Big retailers like Walmart, Target, etc. require their store employees to wear shirts that have the retailer’s name and logo on them. As for Kroger, there is no need to put on its shirt, alternatively, employees need to wear an apron that adorns Kroger’s logo on it. This apron is some for all genders.

Apart from this, Kroger employees are expected to wear business casual crew neck shirts for men and round neck blouses with neutral colors for women. It is important that employees look dignified and easy to approach. Employees are restricted to wearing crop tops, tank tops, camouflage clothing, and muscle shirts. It is important that the clothing have sleeves for both men and women. At the end of the day, all that matters is whether the employee looks decent and has an apron adorned or not.

Can Employees Have Tattoos and Piercings?

There are officially no restrictions about employees having tattoos and piercings. There are plenty of people working at Kroger’s that have tattoos and earrings, nose rings, etc. But there may be some restrictions on face tattoos and other offensive tattoos, especially when those employees need to interact with the customers. As employees have to assist and clarify customers’ doubts, it is important to make them feel comfortable when they interact with the employees. As many people nowadays have tattoos and piercings, it is hard for employers to find potential employees who don’t have body art.

Some Kroger subsidiaries have a more relaxed attitude toward hiring people that have piercings and tattoos, while some don’t. But generally, they hire people with tattoos as long as they are not on the face or offensive towards other people’s sentiments. If in case you have a visible tattoo or piercing, it is better to first visit the store and see if any employees have them. You can clarify your doubts about these things when you interact with other customers who are already working at Kroger.

Can Employees at Kroger Wear Hair Colors?

Yes, employees can wear hair color. There are no official restrictions by the retail company against its employees wearing hair color, just like with tattoos and piercings. The thing to remember is that your hair color must be appealing and shouldn’t display much flamboyance. There are many employees at Kroger who color their hair blonde. It is also important that you keep your hair tidy and clean. If you check all these boxes, you won’t have any trouble with the store’s management regarding your hair color.

What Type of Shoes Do Kroger Employees Need to Wear?

Employees at Kroger have to wear shoes that have a neutral color like black, gray, beige, etc. It is important that you put on shoes that cover your feet from all sides. Employees’ toes, heels, etc. should not be visible to the naked eye. This is done to appear professional to employees. The retailer also advises its employees to wear slip-resistant shoes, as the floor at the stores may be slippery. This is not unique to Kroger, many retailers across America expect their employees to wear these kinds of shoes. Take note that, people working at retail stores usually have to move around a lot. Having shoes guards your feet from getting hurt in some way, and also eases the movement of your legs.

What Color Shirts and Tops Do Kroger Employees Need to Wear?

In the past, Kroger’s employees had to wear blue shirts, but that isn’t the case anymore. Employees can wear any color shirts under Kroger’s apron. Some employees who don’t want to wear Kroger’s apron wear shirts that have the Kroger’s logo on them. This rule applies to both men and women. Usually, Kroger employees wear business casual outfits to work. As I have mentioned before, these shirts sold not have any other company’s name or logo on them. It is also important that employees don’t wear graphic shirts. Make sure that your shirt or top appears tasteful when you go working at a Kroger’s store

Can Kroger Employees Wear Hats?

Yes, employees at Kroger can wear hats. The rule with wearing hats is the same as with wearing shirts. There shouldn’t be any logs, pictures, or abbreviations on them, maybe except for Kroger’s logo. That is the rule that people working at Kroger need to keep in mind about wearing hats. The hats can be of any color as long as they don’t have anything written on them. When the employees wear hats, they should put them on properly, as they were intended to. The bill of the hat should face the front and not sideways or backward. No company wants its employees who communicate with customers regularly to appear like some snarky teenager.

Conclusion

The dress code for employees at Kroger’s is a bit different from what employees wear in most other retail stores. Usually, employees at other stores wear shirts that have the retail company’s logo on them. But the employees at Kroger wear an apron with its logo over their business casual outfits. The clothing that employees wear shouldn’t be in any form loud and unappealing to the naked eye. You can wear any color of shirts and tops as long as they are neat and don’t have any other company’s logo, graphic pictures, camouflage pattern, etc. Employees cannot also crop tops, sheer shirts, or muscle shirts. This is the basic rule that employees at Kroger must follow at any cost.

The people working at Kroger can have tattoos and piercings. But the tattoos shouldn’t be on the face or offensive in nature. Of course, each of Kroger’s branches has its own rules and restrictions on what kind of body art employees can have. This is the same for piercings. It is better to find out about the rules regarding Kroger’s dress code by asking an employee working at the store.

FAQs – What Is Kroger’s Dress Code?

What is Kroger’s dress code for employees? Employees at Kroger need to wear an apron that has Kroger’s logo on it over business-causal clothes. Can employees wear tattoos and piercings? Yes, employees can have tattoos and piercings. But the tattoos shouldn’t be offensive, and it is better if they are not on the face. Are there any restrictions regarding dyeing your hair? There are no restrictions against people wearing hair color. But employees are advised to not dye their hair with unnatural and unusual colors.