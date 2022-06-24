We all know Kohl’s. I, myself, visit Kohl’s from time to time to buy something. The department store chain offers multiple products in various categories at its stores. If you need to buy something like clothes, furniture, home appliances, etc. then Kohl’s acts as a good choice. They are popular for selling quality products at affordable rates. In fact, Kohl’s is the largest department store chain in the United States for its cost-effective prices. They have some of the best clothes collection that includes many brands. You can purchase clothes at dealer rates for many brands at its stores. But what if your clothes don’t fit you after you purchase them? Can you return those clothes? What is Kohl’s return policy for clothes? These are the question to which you’ll find answers in this article.

As of 2022, Kohl’s is the largest department store chain, crossing its main rival J.C. penny. There are more than 1,160 Kohl stores located in various parts of this country. Millions of people visit these stores every year to purchase various items. Apart from the company’s physical stores, You can even purchase items from its online shopping website. The website has a bigger collection than what you get at Kohl’s in-store. They offer some of the best prices for clothes and other items. In terms of revenue, Kohl’s is the 23rd largest retailer in the United States.

When you buy something, there may be a need for you to return it due to some reason. It is no different from returning the clothes which you purchased at Kohl’s. But can you even return the clothes once you bought and wore them at Kohl’s? Read this article to find out the return policy of Kohl’s.

Does Kohl’s Accept Returns for Clothes?

Yes, Kohl’s does accept returns for clothes that you purchased at its stores. There are many people who return clothes that they purchased at the department chain retail stores due to some reason. Kohl’s provides an exceptional; return policy on its items for the customers. The company accepts returns for clothes within 180 days from their date of purchase. It doesn’t matter if you have worn them or not, the department store retailer will accept their return. Even if those clothes don’t have tags, you can still return them. This convenient and customer-friendly return policy makes it one of the best places to do your shopping at.

Kohl’s has a wide range of clothing brands at its stores. Apart from the famous clothing brands in America, Kohl’s has its own clothing brands, which are available to buy at its in-store and online website. They will accept returns not only for its clothing brands, but for all other brands. So, you don’t have to worry about them not accepting your super tight Levi’s jeans.

What Are Some Famous Clothing Brands Available at Kohl’s?

There are multiple clothing brands available at the retailer’s department stores. The type of clothes that you want to purchase depends on your budget and taste. Here are some famous clothing brands that you can find at Kohl’s stores.

Levi’s

Tommy Hilfiger

Adidas

Champion

Calvin Klein

Van Heusen

Wrangler

Nike

Nick Graham

Lee Cooper

Jack Nicklaus

Haggar

FLX

IZOD

Hanes

These are some of the many clothing brands that I have listed, which are available at most of Kohl’s stores. You can find various clothing designs that suit your tastes and preferences. It doesn’t matter if you are a man, woman, or child, the department store retailer has a collection of all 3. You can buy apparel from all these brands at discount rates. Apart from normal discounts, Kohl’s also offers discounts on clothes during festive seasons.

Does Kohl’s Accept Clothes Returns on Its Online Platform?

Yes, you can return clothes that you purchased at kohl’s online shopping website. Just like most retailers, Kohl’s has started an online shopping platform, launching it into the e-commerce business. There are plenty of people buying clothes online. And everyone knows the disadvantage of buying clothes online, you cannot wear and trial them before purchasing. That is why the retailer provides a 180-day return for online clothing purchases, just as they provide for in-store purchases.

Take note that even if there are no tags on clothes, and have already been worn, Kohl’s will still accept returns for such clothes. Even the process to return the clothes back is simple. Let’s find out how to do that.

What Is the Process of Returning Clothes Back to Kohl’s?

The process to return clothes is simple, but not as simple as what you get at Walmart or Amazon. In case you bought clothes from Kohl’s store, then you just have to take the receipt with a valid ID proof along with the clothes you want to return. The store from which you purchased those clothes from will process your return at the customer service desk. You can also get a refund for the purchases, you’ll receive the amount in the same mode of payment that you used while purchasing.

How to Return Clothes That You Purchased From Kohl’s Online Shopping Platform?

The process of returning the clothes that you purchased from Kohl’s is not the same as you do on other mainstream e-commerce platforms. This is a bit more complex than what you do at Amazon or eBay. To complete the return process as quickly as possible, you can just print the invoice for the clothes you want to return and take them to your nearest Kohl’s store. If you don’t want to visit the Kohl’s store, then follow these steps to return clothing purchases that you made from Kohl’s website.

Visit Kohls.com and log in to your account.

After logging in, print the “Order Invoice” for clothes you want to return and the “Return Form” from the website.

Fill up all the required details in the return form and place it along with the clothes and their order invoices in a tight and secure package.

After you have finished packing the return form and order invoice, ship it to the address that is present on the return form.

Once you have completed this process, Kohl’s will send you the refund amount within 7 – 10 days.

What Are the Pros and Cons of Buying Clothes at Kohl’s?

There is no shortage of malls in this country. If you are too lazy to visit a mall to buy clothes just like me, then you can order them online for the same or cheaper prices than what you get at a mall. But many people prefer to buy clothes from department store retailers like Kohl’s and others, why is that? Continue reading to find out the pros and cons of buying clothes at Kohl’s.

Pros

You can get various clothing brands at discount rates.

There are many clothing brands available at both kohl’s in-store and online website.

There is a steep reduction in prices on clothes during festive and clearance sales at most of its 1,162 locations in the country.

They have a huge collection for kid’s wear and baby wear which you can buy at affordable prices.

Cons

The clothes that the department store retailer sells are of subpar quality, according to the accounts of many people who purchased clothes at its stores.

It is a bit of a complicated process to return the clothes that you have purchased from its online platform.

There is not much variety of clothes for women who have different tastes.

Can You Return Clothes Without Their Receipts?

One good thing about kohl’s return policy is that you don’t need to have a receipt for returning the clothes. Most retailers generally don’t accept returns without that product’s receipt, but that isn’t the case for Kohl’s. So don’t worry if you have lost or thrown away that receipt. But without the receipt you won’t get a refund, instead, the cashier at the store will grant you store credit.

If you purchased using some credit or debit card, then the cashier will be able to identify your purchase through the purchase database, and once the cashier verifies your purchase, you’ll be able to get a refund.

Conclusion

As the largest department store chain in the United States, it is obvious that they have a customer-friendly return policy. You can return any time, not only clothes within 180 days from their date of purchase. In the case of clothes, it doesn’t even matter if you have already worn them. As long as you have the receipt, you can ask for a refund. IF you don’t have the receipt, then the retailer will provide you with a store credit, which you can use to make some other purchase from the store. You can return clothes purchased from both in-store and the online website.

FAQs – What Is Kohl’s Return Policy for Clothes?

Does Kohl’s accept returns for clothes? Yes, Kohl’s does accept returns for clothes. The retailer will accept the return even if there is no tag on them or if they have already been worn. But they won’t accept any damaged and stained clothes at the store. What are some Kohl’s owned brands? There are many exclusive brands of kohl’s owned private brands. They are Life, FLX, Tek Gear, LC Lauren Conrad, Little Co. by Lauren Conrad, Jumping Beans, Simply Vera Vera Wang, etc. What is the time limit for returning clothes to the Kohl’s store? You can return clothes at Kohl’s store within 180 days from their date of purchase. Once you cross this return window, then it is near impossible to return them.