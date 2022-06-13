CVS is well known for its services provided in health and related fields. This made it one of the top pharmaceutical companies in the United States. It offers services to its customers by selling prescribed drugs, general merchandise, non-prescribed medicine, cosmetics & beauty products, photo services, and convenience foods. It even has an official website through which it provides various discounts and assistance.

Their official website, cvs.com, provides its members with a wide range of perks like CVS Beauty Club, CVS Healthcare & Pharmacy bucks, CVS ExtraCare, and CVS CarePass. The CarePass includes various benefits for the members of the subscription.

Have you never heard of CarePass? This article discusses all the topics and information related to cvs.com CarePass.

What are CVS and cvs.com?

CVS pharmacy is the leading pharmaceutical company based in the United States. CVS Pharmacy is a subsidiary of CVS Health. It offers various services, as I have mentioned above. It also provides services through various medical clinics and diabetic care centers spread around the whole country. CVS is operated 24×7 as any convenience store.

CVS is also introduced on the web format. Its official website, cvs.com, is providing services through its online portals. This helps in delivering the prescribed medicines to their customers at their doorsteps. It also offers various discounts and deals along with memberships.

Furthermore, it is providing services through CarePass. Come, let’s know what a CVS CarePass is.

What Is CVS CarePass?

A CVS CarePass is a membership program Through which it is providing additional services. It is an extensive membership program that is a paid service. Through this membership program, the members of CVS CarePass are eligible for additional benefits cvs.com is providing. Such as free same-day delivery, 24/7 pharmaceutical help, percentage offers on the CVS brand, etc. This comes with monthly and yearly subscriptions. This CVS CarePass is eligible for CVS pharmacies and related stores across the United States.

How Much Does a CVS CarePass Cost? Does Its Price Seem Fair?

CVS CarePass can be purchased for monthly or yearly usage of the customers. It is even beneficial if the customer visits their store more than once a month. Their monthly subscriptions cost $5 which includes taxes and a yearly subscription is priced at about $48 with an additional charge for taxes. Sellers give exclusive benefits to the members of CVS CarePass. A CVS CarePass offers services such as free same-day Rx delivery, 24/7 pharmaceutical help, and percentage offers on the CVS brand. Additionally, CVS members are rewarded $10 each month as a promotional card with their active subscription. The percentage discounts are mostly 20% off on all the home brand drugs and merchandise (that is CVS brand).

What Are the Different Features Anyone Gets With a CVS CarePass?

The CVS CarePass is a paid membership card that gives several benefits to its users. Some of those benefits are mentioned below

Customers can avail of free shipping from their official website, cvs.com.

An exclusive pharmaceutical helpline is available 24/7 on their website for the users.

Every month a reward of $10 is offered which can be used anywhere in their stores.

Customers are also offered free deliveries on prescription drugs, which are delivered in 1 or 2 days.

Same-day deliveries on medicines which are eligible under this.

Exclusive, special, and extended discounts on some merchandise and medicines. Additionally, CarePass provides 20% discounts on the CVS Health brand products.

CarePass feature is applied to all merchandise on their store and website, excluding ones under any kind of sale.

The membership can be subscribed through the website or the stores of CVS Health.

Where Can Someone Purchase Using a CVS CarePass?

CVS CarePass can be used to purchase any merchandise and drugs sold at all the CVS stores. It can also be used on their official website to make purchases. Additionally, a CarePass unlocks several discounts and coupons which can be beneficial to the customers. The 20% discount mentioned above in the CarePass feature is applied to merchandise that is not under any kind of sale or promotion. It also does not include merchandise that comes under alcohol, insurance payments on prescriptions, drugs like pseudoephedrine & ephedrine, mobile prepaid cards, CVS gift cards, and products under the government health plan.

Where Can One Purchase a CVS CarePass?

A CVS CarePass can be purchased online and even be purchased by walking into their physical stores. It can be purchased from their stores at the checkout counters. Online, it can be purchased through their official website, cvs.com.

What is CVS ExtraCare?

A CVS ExtraCare membership is free of cost, and customers can sign up in CVS stores or online. By joining in, these customers will receive an ExtraCare card with an exclusive number on it. Stores provide the card immediately after filling in the required documents, and the card assigned through an online ExtraCare program is delivered to the user within one week. This card offers 2% rewards on every purchase made with CVS.

Difference Between CVS CarePass and CVS ExtraCare

A CVS CarePass is a paid membership card, whereas a CVS ExtraCare card is free. CVS ExtraCare offers 2% in extra bucks reward points on purchases done at CVS through their website or store. It also offers its customers exclusive discounts and vouchers. Furthermore, even if the customer does not use any of the both CVS CarePass and CVS ExtraCare, they will expire in a month’s time. A regular CVS visitor is more beneficial through a CVS CarePass which can save them a few extra bucks.

Are There Any Rewards Associated With CVS?

Along with the CVS ExtraCare and CVS CarePass, there are a few other reward programs that are associated with CVS Health that can ease customer’s shopping experience with them by saving money. Apart from the above, they offer a few other reward programs for their customers.

Additionally, there is a service named CVS Beauty Club, which offers beauty bucks on several products which can be used further. Likewise, they put forward services like Healthcare and Pharmacy bucks as rewards which are earned when a customer purchased drugs and other merchandise from them.

Is There a Way to Cancel Your CVS CarePass?

Surely there is a way to cancel your CVS CarePass whenever you want. It can be done through their stores or online. Customers can cancel their CarePass at any point time in the month or before its next renewal. It is essential for the users to cancel their membership 3 days prior to the renewal to avoid next month’s additional charges. Customers can do that by calling their CVS care number or contacting their customer associates through their app. It can even be canceled from their official cvs.com website.

Visit their official website (cvs.com) and log in Search for the CarePass membership tab Select CancelPlan Enter the details and Cancel

Note that, the CVS CarePass cannot be canceled in CVS Health and their other pharmacy stores.

Why Did CVS Put a Hold on My CarePass?

A CVS CarePass is an exclusive paid membership and the payment method should be selected initially as which subscription. CVS may set your CVS card on hold when it cannot get through the payment method you have given at the time of payment. If CVS finds any breach in their terms and conditions, then also it may hold your card. This may be informed to the CVS to get back your card to use.

Apart from these, if a CVS CarePass card is canceled in the middle, after monthly payment or termination, then CVS does not give you a refund for those.

Conclusion

CVS Pharmacy is one of the top pharmaceutical companies which offers its services through various merchandise. They even offer several offers and rewards for their customers like CVS Beauty Club, CVS Healthcare & Pharmacy bucks, CVS ExtraCare and CVS CarePass. A CarePass is a paid membership program through which it offers several perks for its members. Whereas, a CVS ExtraCare is a free membership. Customers can cancel their subscription, and it is recommended for them to cancel before 3 days of the next subscription to avoid additional charges. Finally, it can be canceled on their website or from their mobile app.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What are the various benefits I can get with a CVS CarePass? Members who subscribe to the CVS CarePass can get benefits such as same-day Rx delivery, 24/7 Pharmacist Helpline, 20% Off CVS Health brand, and free shipping. Is CVS ExtraCare and CVS CarePass the same? No, those both are different. The basic difference is that a CVS ExtraCare is a free service, but the CVS CarePass is a paid membership service. Can I cancel my CVS CarePass at any CVS store? No, CVS CarePass can only be canceled through their website or by contacting them. CVS stores do not offer to cancel their membership cards in their physical stores. What is the cost of a CVS CarePass membership? CVS CarePass membership costs $5 a month including all taxes and $48 per yearly subscription, which does not include taxes.